Find out all about One Call car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
One Call is a broker that carries a huge range of brands and products from different insurance suppliers. It offers policies from 33 providers for car insurance and 18 for van insurance alone.
It offers no advice or recommendations so here you are being your own broker, using its website, which means searching for the best deal yourself.
The website has no search button, so you have go to the Policy Document section and download policy documents to check what each covers, its optional extras and exclusions.
One Call Insurance, started by John Radford as a high street insurance broker in Doncaster, South Yorkshire in 1995, is one of the few independent brokers left in the UK. It’s now a national broker with over half a million customers.
One Call generally gets good reviews for the service from its customer contact centre, but ratings for its products vary widely.
One Call won a Reviews.io Best Customer Support award in Summer 2020.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 1 star
Reviews.io - 4.52 stars
Trustpilot - 4.5 stars
Fairer Finance - customer experience 54% (51st out of 55)
One Call prides itself on its use of technology to provide the best service and cover for the cheapest price.
Its UK-based contact centre has been recognised as a Top Retailer by www.reviews.co.uk for its consistently high scores and positive feedback.
Customers can make many policy changes online.
It has an online renewal checker that provides fast renewal quotes.
It offers discount off every additional policy bought online.
One Call provides:
Car insurance
Black box/telematics
Specialist/classic car
Temporary
Learner drivers
GAP insurance
Motorbike
Van
Scooter and moped
One Call Insurance offers comprehensive, third party fire and theft (TPFT) and Third Party (TP) policies though its site highlights its comprehensive policies.
Free breakdown membership
Free motor legal cover
Uninsured driver promise
Flexible deposit
Additional driver bonus builder
Second car discount
There’s an extensive range of extra cover options offered by the numerous insurance companies on One Call’s panel of providers, but they vary widely, so check the details of individual policies.
Additional features on some comprehensive policies bought through One Call vary according to policy and provider.
The most common additions are:
Liability whilst towing
Driving Other Cars (DOC) (usually on a Third Party Only basis)
Windscreen cover.
Key cover for lost keys and locks and keys damaged or lost as a result of an accident, fire or theft.
Audio equipment: repair or replacement of in-car audio systems
Uninsured driver cover.
New for old replacement for cars under 12 months old declared a write-off.
First Point, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 5JQ
Customer Services: 01302 554015
24-Hour Accident Helpline: 0203 738 7300
Regulatory announcement:
One Call is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for general insurance business. See register.fca.org.uk using registered number 302961. Registered in England and Wales, Company Number: 04693136.