One Call is a broker that carries a huge range of brands and products from different insurance suppliers. It offers policies from 33 providers for car insurance and 18 for van insurance alone.

It offers no advice or recommendations so here you are being your own broker, using its website, which means searching for the best deal yourself.

The website has no search button, so you have go to the Policy Document section and download policy documents to check what each covers, its optional extras and exclusions.

One Call Insurance, started by John Radford as a high street insurance broker in Doncaster, South Yorkshire in 1995, is one of the few independent brokers left in the UK. It’s now a national broker with over half a million customers.