The Co-op is a mutual insurer, owned by its millions of members, that has existed for over 175 years. Co-op Insurance began in 1867 initially to provide fire insurance for co-operative societies. It is part of the Co-op Group and its car insurance is underwritten by CIS General Insurance Ltd.
The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance, legal services and health. It has a clear purpose of championing a better way of doing business for you and your communities.
Co-op car insurance offers comprehensive insurance and covers a wide age range available to those from age 17-80.
Industry ratings are primarily excellent for Co-op car insurance offering. It achieved a five-star rating from Defaqto an independent financial research company and from financial comparison site, Moneyfacts. Fairer Finance, which assesses both the quality of a product and the brand’s customer experience, gave it four out of five stars and a score of 62%. The The customer review website, Trustpilot, awards them a low rating of 1.4 based on 221 reviews.
A key thing to know here is that not every product achieving the same star rating will have the same features in their policies
Peace of mind
if you like the idea of supporting communities as a result of Co-op’s membership fund and charities work
if you want third-party liability as standard
if you want to protect your no-claims discount and transfer your company car no-claim discount
if you are a Co-op member and want to make use of your exclusive member price
Standard cover from the Co-op will include a courtesy car; 24-hour accident recovery service; up to £750 for replacement keys and locks and up to 8 days insurance cover in the EU.
In addition, there is unlimited child car seat claims. There is also a wrong fuel cover. If you have breakdown cover, they will drain the wrong fuel, but you will have to pay for it. If you do make a claim, beware it will affect your no claim discount.
Personal accident cover of £5,000 for the customer and their spouse or civil partner for death or certain disabilities. You can also expect windscreen repair which has a £15 excess and £75 for window replacement. Personal belongings has a £250 limit and cash is excluded.
Co-op has extra cover options and include breakdown cover against costs associated with breakdown such as roadside assistance, Europe-wide rescue and recovery service and an emergency helpline any time day or night. Driving in Europe for up to eight days full cover is allowed during the policy year.
A legal assistance plan providing motor legal protection of up to £100,000 in expenses and representation as well as legal expenses cover for legal costs incurred with Co-op Insurance’s consent with a £5m limit on any one accident for property damage.
Co-op also has a Support and Advice cover as benefit to motor legal expenses, with legal advice available on any personal motoring-related legal matter concerning the laws in the UK, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.
CIS Building, Miller Street, Manchester M60 0AL
Phone: 03457 46 46 46
Website
Regulatory announcement:
Co-op Insurance Home and Motor policies are administered and distributed by Affinity Insurance Solutions Limited (AISL) registered in England and Wales with registration number 12486813. Registered office: 1 Angel Square, Manchester, M60 0AG. AISL is an appointed representative of CIS General Insurance Limited (CISGIL) who are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under register number 435022.