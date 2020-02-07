About Co-op car insurance

The Co-op is a mutual insurer, owned by its millions of members, that has existed for over 175 years. Co-op Insurance began in 1867 initially to provide fire insurance for co-operative societies. It is part of the Co-op Group and its car insurance is underwritten by CIS General Insurance Ltd.

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance, legal services and health. It has a clear purpose of championing a better way of doing business for you and your communities.

Co-op car insurance offers comprehensive insurance and covers a wide age range available to those from age 17-80.