What is Co-op car insurance best for?

Peace of mind

if you like the idea of supporting communities as a result of Co-op’s membership fund and charities work

if you want third-party liability as standard

if you want to protect your no-claims discount and transfer your company car no-claim discount

if you are a Co-op member and want to make use of your exclusive member price

What do I get as standard car insurance cover with Co-op?

Standard cover from the Co-op will include a courtesy car; 24-hour accident recovery service; up to £750 for replacement keys and locks and up to 8 days insurance cover in the EU.

In addition, there is unlimited child car seat claims. There is also a wrong fuel cover. If you have breakdown cover, they will drain the wrong fuel, but you will have to pay for it. If you do make a claim, beware it will affect your no claim discount.

Personal accident cover of £5,000 for the customer and their spouse or civil partner for death or certain disabilities. You can also expect windscreen repair which has a £15 excess and £75 for window replacement. Personal belongings has a £250 limit and cash is excluded.

What add-ons do I get with car insurance cover with Co-op?

Co-op has extra cover options and include breakdown cover against costs associated with breakdown such as roadside assistance, Europe-wide rescue and recovery service and an emergency helpline any time day or night. Driving in Europe for up to eight days full cover is allowed during the policy year.

A legal assistance plan providing motor legal protection of up to £100,000 in expenses and representation as well as legal expenses cover for legal costs incurred with Co-op Insurance’s consent with a £5m limit on any one accident for property damage.

Co-op also has a Support and Advice cover as benefit to motor legal expenses, with legal advice available on any personal motoring-related legal matter concerning the laws in the UK, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

Contact

CIS Building, Miller Street, Manchester M60 0AL

Phone: 03457 46 46 46

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Regulatory announcement:

Co-op Insurance Home and Motor policies are administered and distributed by Affinity Insurance Solutions Limited (AISL) registered in England and Wales with registration number 12486813. Registered office: 1 Angel Square, Manchester, M60 0AG. AISL is an appointed representative of CIS General Insurance Limited (CISGIL) who are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under register number 435022.