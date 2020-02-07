About Sheilas' Wheels car insurance

Sheilas' Wheels built its business model around cheaper car insurance for women on the precept that they are more careful drivers than men and, therefore, less likely to make a claim.

Sheilas' Wheels is part of the Esure Group and was founded in 2005 by Peter Wood, the insurance entrepreneur. The company is primarily remembered for a series of annoying, but highly effective television adverts starring the singing trio The Three Sheilas.

Originally the company's target customers were women, offering services tailored especially for them at cheaper premiums, but the European Court of Justice ruled in 2011 that price discrimination based on gender breached EU rules on equality.

While female drivers remain statistically less likely to make a claim and still enjoy, on average, cheaper premiums than men, it is largely because they tend to drive less costly and less powerful cars than men.

All of Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies are arranged, administered and underwritten by Esure.