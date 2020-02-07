<Guides

Sheilas' Wheels car insurance

Find out all about Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

About Sheilas' Wheels car insurance

Sheilas' Wheels built its business model around cheaper car insurance for women on the precept that they are more careful drivers than men and, therefore, less likely to make a claim.

Sheilas' Wheels is part of the Esure Group and was founded in 2005 by Peter Wood, the insurance entrepreneur. The company is primarily remembered for a series of annoying, but highly effective television adverts starring the singing trio The Three Sheilas.

Originally the company's target customers were women, offering services tailored especially for them at cheaper premiums, but the European Court of Justice ruled in 2011 that price discrimination based on gender breached EU rules on equality.

While female drivers remain statistically less likely to make a claim and still enjoy, on average, cheaper premiums than men, it is largely because they tend to drive less costly and less powerful cars than men.

All of Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies are arranged, administered and underwritten by Esure.

How good is Sheilas' Wheels car insurance?

Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance and customer review website Trustpilot, Sheilas' Wheels car insurance enjoys favourable reviews.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.

  • Defaqto - 5 stars

  • Trustpilot - 3.7 stars

  • Moneyfacts - 5 stars

  • Fairer Finance - customer experience 60% (25th out of 55)

Defaqto's and Moneyfacts' ratings are for Sheilas' Wheels' comprehensive car insurance.

What is Sheilas' Wheels car insurance best for?

  • Support and after-claim services - Sheilas' Wheels prides itself on providing family friendly car insurance and its quality customer service. Its after-claims support is widely praised, offering services such as counselling to help cope with the aftermath of an accident and approved garages offering family friendly support when repairs are needed.

  • Brokerage service - The company has moved into the brokerage market to help provide insurance for customers that do not necessarily fit with the traditional Sheilas' Wheels imprint. It can help those who need quotes for high performance vehicles or classic cars, for example, or maybe finding lower premiums for those with points on their licence and those looking to insure again following a period of disqualification.

What types of car insurance does Sheilas' Wheels offer?

Sheilas' Wheels offers the two main types of car insurance:

  • Comprehensive – which covers you and your passengers against injury and your car against damage, and also protects you against claims made by other parties in and accident you caused

  • Third party, fire and theft – which covers only your liability to other parties in an accident, and covers your car if it is stolen or damaged in a fire

Sheilas' Wheels can also provide a multi-car insurance option. (see below)

What does Sheilas' Wheels car insurance cover?

The company's comprehensive car insurance policy offers the following cover:

  • 24-hour accident helpline

  • Legal liability – providing ulimited cover for death or injury to other people in an accident you caused

  • Repairs guarantee – for up to five years

  • Handbag cover – for loss or theft from your vehicle, up to £300

  • Courtesy car

  • Family friendly garages – repairers are recommended by the insurer that are best suited for working with young families

  • Counselling services following an accident

  • Driving other cars

Does Sheilas' Wheels offer other car insurance services?

Sheilas' Wheels offers multi-car insurance. This is aimed at providing discounts to policyholders for insuring additional vehicles registered at their address. It offers the following benefits:

  • Over 25s living in the same household qualify for discounts after you insure two or more cars

  • Quotes are guaranteed for up to 12 months

  • Each insured vehicle enjoys its own separate policy, so if a claim is made on one car, it won't affect the no claims discount on other vehicles

What optional extras does Sheilas' Wheels car insurance offer?

For an additional premium, the following services can be added to you car insurance policy:

  • Motor legal protection – covering costs of up to £100,000 for compensation claims, or to defend claims against you from other parties

  • Personal injury benefit – pays up to £100,000 for death or costs of treatment for injuries sustained in an accident

  • Car hire – similar sized vehicle to yours is supplied while your claim is being processed

  • Key cover – replacement or retrieval of lost or damaged keys

  • Misfuelling cover – getting you back on the road after you put the wrong kind of fuel in your tank

  • Breakdown cover – provided by the RAC

Contact

The Observatory, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 0S

Phone: 01737 222222

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Regulatory announcement:

Sheilas’ Wheels Car Insurance is arranged,  and administered by esure Services Limited and underwritten by esure Insurance Limited registered in England and Wales number 3885534. esure Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, number 203350.

Car insurance comparison

Black box car insurance

Car insurance

Car insurance for classic cars

Car insurance for 17-year-olds

Car insurance for 18-year-olds

Car insurance for under 21s

Car insurance for under 25s

Car insurance for over 50s

Car insurance for over 60s

Car insurance for over 70s

Car insurance for over 80s

Car insurance for new driver

Car insurance for women

Car insurance for young drivers

Car insurance not on comparison sites

Comprehensive car insurance

Convicted driver car insurance

European car insurance

Insurance for taxis

Learner drivers car insurance

Low deposit car insurance

Minibus insurance

Multi car, car insurance

One day car insurance

One month car insurance

Short term car insurance

Short term European car insurance

Temporary car insurance for 18 year olds

Temporary car insurance for under 21s

Third party, fire & theft car insurance