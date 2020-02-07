Find out all about Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Sheilas' Wheels built its business model around cheaper car insurance for women on the precept that they are more careful drivers than men and, therefore, less likely to make a claim.
Sheilas' Wheels is part of the Esure Group and was founded in 2005 by Peter Wood, the insurance entrepreneur. The company is primarily remembered for a series of annoying, but highly effective television adverts starring the singing trio The Three Sheilas.
Originally the company's target customers were women, offering services tailored especially for them at cheaper premiums, but the European Court of Justice ruled in 2011 that price discrimination based on gender breached EU rules on equality.
While female drivers remain statistically less likely to make a claim and still enjoy, on average, cheaper premiums than men, it is largely because they tend to drive less costly and less powerful cars than men.
All of Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies are arranged, administered and underwritten by Esure.
Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance and customer review website Trustpilot, Sheilas' Wheels car insurance enjoys favourable reviews.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 5 stars
Trustpilot - 3.7 stars
Moneyfacts - 5 stars
Fairer Finance - customer experience 60% (25th out of 55)
Defaqto's and Moneyfacts' ratings are for Sheilas' Wheels' comprehensive car insurance.
Support and after-claim services - Sheilas' Wheels prides itself on providing family friendly car insurance and its quality customer service. Its after-claims support is widely praised, offering services such as counselling to help cope with the aftermath of an accident and approved garages offering family friendly support when repairs are needed.
Brokerage service - The company has moved into the brokerage market to help provide insurance for customers that do not necessarily fit with the traditional Sheilas' Wheels imprint. It can help those who need quotes for high performance vehicles or classic cars, for example, or maybe finding lower premiums for those with points on their licence and those looking to insure again following a period of disqualification.
Sheilas' Wheels offers the two main types of car insurance:
Comprehensive – which covers you and your passengers against injury and your car against damage, and also protects you against claims made by other parties in and accident you caused
Third party, fire and theft – which covers only your liability to other parties in an accident, and covers your car if it is stolen or damaged in a fire
Sheilas' Wheels can also provide a multi-car insurance option. (see below)
The company's comprehensive car insurance policy offers the following cover:
24-hour accident helpline
Legal liability – providing ulimited cover for death or injury to other people in an accident you caused
Repairs guarantee – for up to five years
Handbag cover – for loss or theft from your vehicle, up to £300
Courtesy car
Family friendly garages – repairers are recommended by the insurer that are best suited for working with young families
Counselling services following an accident
Driving other cars
Sheilas' Wheels offers multi-car insurance. This is aimed at providing discounts to policyholders for insuring additional vehicles registered at their address. It offers the following benefits:
Over 25s living in the same household qualify for discounts after you insure two or more cars
Quotes are guaranteed for up to 12 months
Each insured vehicle enjoys its own separate policy, so if a claim is made on one car, it won't affect the no claims discount on other vehicles
For an additional premium, the following services can be added to you car insurance policy:
Motor legal protection – covering costs of up to £100,000 for compensation claims, or to defend claims against you from other parties
Personal injury benefit – pays up to £100,000 for death or costs of treatment for injuries sustained in an accident
Car hire – similar sized vehicle to yours is supplied while your claim is being processed
Key cover – replacement or retrieval of lost or damaged keys
Misfuelling cover – getting you back on the road after you put the wrong kind of fuel in your tank
Breakdown cover – provided by the RAC
The Observatory, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 0S
Phone: 01737 222222
Regulatory announcement:
Sheilas’ Wheels Car Insurance is arranged, and administered by esure Services Limited and underwritten by esure Insurance Limited registered in England and Wales number 3885534. esure Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, number 203350.