About Rias car insurance

Bournemouth-based insurer, Rias, is a general insurer that offers car, home, travel insurance. It’s a brand underwritten by Ageas Insurance, the UK company of Belgian multinational insurer, Ageas Group.

RIAS launched in the UK in 1992. At the very beginning it was a specialist insurer offering cover for the over 50s, but it has long since widened its age range with comprehensive cover provided to those from age 20.

In its over 25 years in the market it has built up a reputation when it comes to car insurance with many customers praising its customer service, price and ease of use of its website.

It also has other features such as the uninsured driver promise where if the accident is not your fault and your car is hit by an uninsured driver your excess is reimbursed and your no claims discount is reinstated. You will have to provide the make, model and registration of the vehicle involved.

There is provision for wrong fuel cover which can be catastrophic if you put diesel in a petrol car or vice versa and it is not taken care of in good time. RIAS will pay to drain and flush your fuel tank, but it won’t pay replacement fuel costs.