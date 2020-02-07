Find out all about Rias car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Bournemouth-based insurer, Rias, is a general insurer that offers car, home, travel insurance. It’s a brand underwritten by Ageas Insurance, the UK company of Belgian multinational insurer, Ageas Group.
RIAS launched in the UK in 1992. At the very beginning it was a specialist insurer offering cover for the over 50s, but it has long since widened its age range with comprehensive cover provided to those from age 20.
In its over 25 years in the market it has built up a reputation when it comes to car insurance with many customers praising its customer service, price and ease of use of its website.
It also has other features such as the uninsured driver promise where if the accident is not your fault and your car is hit by an uninsured driver your excess is reimbursed and your no claims discount is reinstated. You will have to provide the make, model and registration of the vehicle involved.
There is provision for wrong fuel cover which can be catastrophic if you put diesel in a petrol car or vice versa and it is not taken care of in good time. RIAS will pay to drain and flush your fuel tank, but it won’t pay replacement fuel costs.
It achieved a five-star car insurance rating from both industry experts Defaqto for the eighth year as well as from financial comparison site, Moneyfacts. This means it’s considered one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market. Fairer Finance assessed Rias’ car insurance as four star and placed it 34th out of 55 providers. Meanwhile, Trustpilot gave it 4.3 out of five based on 11,148 reviews.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance, the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto – five star
Moneyfacts – five star
Fairer Finance – four stars
TrustPilot – 4.3
if you want excellent customer service
if you want to protect your no claims discount
if you prefer to have your onward travel arranged in the event of an accident
if you want to protect against misfuelling mishaps
There are a number of features that come with the Rias comprehensive offering that covers travel overseas; the uninsured driver promise; stolen or lost keys and misfuelling. Personal accident, windscreen repair with unlimited cover for an approved repairer, personal belongings cover limited to £400 per claim and there are exclusions such as sat navs and dash cams that are not integrated. There is also unlimited child car seat and wrong fuel cover including draining of fuel and engine damage.
Rias has extra cover options that include breakdown cover that will provide roadside assistance to other comprehensive and total protection products.
Other features as add-ons are: motor excess protection, motor replacement car, motor key protection and motor personal accident.
There is legal expenses cover and legal assistance plan with up to £100,000 cover for advisers’ costs for certain types of legal action(s). There is access to a 24 hour, 365 days a year Legal & Tax Helpline for legal and tax advice on any personal matter of concern under the legal expenses cover along with access to legal documents.
Ageas House, Hampshire Corporate Park, Templars Way, Eastleigh, Hampshire, SO53 3YA
Telephone: 0345 125 6850
