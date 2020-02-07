<Guides

General Accident car insurance

Find out all about General Accident car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

About General Accident car insurance

General Accident, after being dropped as a brand in 1999, was resurrected by parent company Aviva in 2013 to provide a presence on the price comparison websites that it avoids.

Originally founded in Perth, Scotland in 1885, General Accident ended up in the hands of insurance giant Aviva through its merger with Commercial Union.

While largely an online only service, the company offers telephone support for the first 28 days after buying a policy. It explains: "If people have questions, it's usually in the early days of buying their new policy."

All of General Accident's policies are administered and underwritten by parent company Aviva.

How good is General Accident car insurance?

Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance, and customer review website Trustpilot, General Accident car insurance has received good to lukewarm reviews.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.

  • Defaqto - 4 stars

  • Trustpilot - 1.4 stars

  • Moneyfacts - 4 stars

  • Fairer Finance - customer experience 56% (47th out of 55)

Defaqto score is for its general car insurance and telematics policy. The Moneyfacts' rating is for GA's telematics insurance.

What is General Accident car insurance best for?

The company prides itself on its legacy of more than 100 years in the insurance business, and despite some lukewarm reviews, customers who seek human interaction to help them navigate the intricacies of their policy enjoy this service.

General Accident also provides a relatively well-regarded telematics, or "black box" insurance scheme for young drivers.

What types of car insurance does General Accident offer?

Two basic levels of car insurance are offered by General Accident:

  • Comprehensive – covering car damage and injury to you and your passengers, and your liability to other parties affected by an accident you caused

  • Third party, fire and theft – covering your liability to other parties in an accident and your car, should it be stolen or damaged by fire

What does General Accident car insurance cover?

Under its comprehensive policy package General Accident car insurance offers the following services:

  • 24-hour claims line

  • Replacement promise – if your car is less than 12 months old and is stolen or unrepairable it will be replace with one of the same make and model

  • Personal accident cover – medical costs up to £5,000

  • Personal effects cover – damage or theft of contents within the car covered up to £150

  • Audio cover – stolen manufacturer fitted equipment covered up to £500

  • Windscreen/glass replacement 

  • Courtesy car

  • 90 days European cover

What other types of car insurance services does General Accident offer?

General Accident offers a "black box" insurance product to help reduce costs for young drivers:

Telematics insurance

Your car is fitted with a device – or black box – that monitors how you drive. The telematics device records metrics such as speed, acceleration, cornering and braking. If you can demonstrate safe driving behaviour discounts may be available at renewal. 

What optional extras does General Accident car insurance offer?

In addition to its standard package of services, these additional benefits can be added for an extra premium:

  • Protected no claims discount - if you claim, your discount will remain intact

  • Keycare – replacement or repair to lost or damaged keys

  • Breakdown cover – provided by the RAC

  • Hire car – provided for the duration of your claim up to 21 days

  • Personal accident cover – up to £40,000 in the event of serious injury or death

Contact

St Helen's, 1 Undershaft, London EC3P 3DQ

Phone: 0345 030 7976

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Regulatory announcement:

Insurance is arranged by Aviva UK Digital Limited trading as General Accident. Registered in England No. 09766150. Policies are underwritten and administered by Aviva Insurance Limited. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

