About General Accident car insurance

General Accident, after being dropped as a brand in 1999, was resurrected by parent company Aviva in 2013 to provide a presence on the price comparison websites that it avoids.

Originally founded in Perth, Scotland in 1885, General Accident ended up in the hands of insurance giant Aviva through its merger with Commercial Union.

While largely an online only service, the company offers telephone support for the first 28 days after buying a policy. It explains: "If people have questions, it's usually in the early days of buying their new policy."

All of General Accident's policies are administered and underwritten by parent company Aviva.