Find out all about General Accident car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
General Accident, after being dropped as a brand in 1999, was resurrected by parent company Aviva in 2013 to provide a presence on the price comparison websites that it avoids.
Originally founded in Perth, Scotland in 1885, General Accident ended up in the hands of insurance giant Aviva through its merger with Commercial Union.
While largely an online only service, the company offers telephone support for the first 28 days after buying a policy. It explains: "If people have questions, it's usually in the early days of buying their new policy."
All of General Accident's policies are administered and underwritten by parent company Aviva.
Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance, and customer review website Trustpilot, General Accident car insurance has received good to lukewarm reviews.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 4 stars
Trustpilot - 1.4 stars
Moneyfacts - 4 stars
Fairer Finance - customer experience 56% (47th out of 55)
Defaqto score is for its general car insurance and telematics policy. The Moneyfacts' rating is for GA's telematics insurance.
The company prides itself on its legacy of more than 100 years in the insurance business, and despite some lukewarm reviews, customers who seek human interaction to help them navigate the intricacies of their policy enjoy this service.
General Accident also provides a relatively well-regarded telematics, or "black box" insurance scheme for young drivers.
Two basic levels of car insurance are offered by General Accident:
Comprehensive – covering car damage and injury to you and your passengers, and your liability to other parties affected by an accident you caused
Third party, fire and theft – covering your liability to other parties in an accident and your car, should it be stolen or damaged by fire
Under its comprehensive policy package General Accident car insurance offers the following services:
24-hour claims line
Replacement promise – if your car is less than 12 months old and is stolen or unrepairable it will be replace with one of the same make and model
Personal accident cover – medical costs up to £5,000
Personal effects cover – damage or theft of contents within the car covered up to £150
Audio cover – stolen manufacturer fitted equipment covered up to £500
Windscreen/glass replacement
Courtesy car
90 days European cover
General Accident offers a "black box" insurance product to help reduce costs for young drivers:
Your car is fitted with a device – or black box – that monitors how you drive. The telematics device records metrics such as speed, acceleration, cornering and braking. If you can demonstrate safe driving behaviour discounts may be available at renewal.
In addition to its standard package of services, these additional benefits can be added for an extra premium:
Protected no claims discount - if you claim, your discount will remain intact
Keycare – replacement or repair to lost or damaged keys
Breakdown cover – provided by the RAC
Hire car – provided for the duration of your claim up to 21 days
Personal accident cover – up to £40,000 in the event of serious injury or death
St Helen's, 1 Undershaft, London EC3P 3DQ
Phone: 0345 030 7976
Regulatory announcement:
Insurance is arranged by Aviva UK Digital Limited trading as General Accident. Registered in England No. 09766150. Policies are underwritten and administered by Aviva Insurance Limited. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.