About Hastings Direct car insurance

Hastings Direct lets you build your own policy online. That may suit you, but Hastings offers many options, so investigate them first. 

Hastings car insurance offers car, bike, van and telematics black box policies online. It's a broker but gives no recommendations or advice, so research what you want before you start choosing products and extras.

Some of Hastings' policies are Defaqto five-star rated, which means they offer some of the widest range of features on the market. 

However, not all of its five-star products offer the same features, the five-star ratings are limited to its comprehensive policies, and some products earn less than 5 stars or even none.

Hastings Direct is one of several brands owned by Hastings Insurance Services. Others include Hastings SmartMiles telematic (black box) insurance, People's Choice and InsurePink.

How good is Hastings Direct car insurance?

Hastings Direct has been Moneyfacts Car Insurance Provider of the Year four times, most recently in 2018. Many customers on reviews.co.uk say that buying is fast and easy, but others complain that contacting the company to cancel renewals or make changes results in being on hold for long periods, lines being dropped, or unwanted persuasion to stay.

Hastings Direct has more than 63,742 reviews on Trustpilot - 67% of reviewers rated the firm as 'Excellent', but 10% rated it as 'Bad'. Some Trustpilot reviewers complain that premiums have risen considerably on renewal. Others comment that after expensive renewal quotes they have cancelled their policy and consulted comparison sites, only to end up back with the same Hastings Direct cover for a lower price.

  • Defaqto - 5 stars (for most cover)

  • Moneyfacts -5 stars

  • Fairer Finance -4 stars (for most cover)

  • Reviews.co.uk - 4.26 stars

  • Trustpilot - 4.4 stars

What is Hastings Direct best for?

Hastings Direct prides itself on providing Defaqto five-star flexible cover at prices that 'won't break the bank'. It’s best for:

  • the ability to tailor your own cover 

  • a choice of optional extras

What types of car insurance cover does Hastings Direct offer?

Hastings Direct provides five types of cover:

  • Comprehensive

  • Third party fire and theft (TPFT)

  • Third party (TP) 

  • Telematic (black box)

  • Multicar cover

Around 90% of its policies are directly underwritten by the group’s own insurer, Gibraltar-based Advantage Insurance Company, but its vehicle policies are also sourced from four other insurance providers. Its optional add-ons come from six further providers.

Hastings Direct motor insurance sold its first policy in 1997. It now has 2.8 million live customer policies. It claimed to have 7.7% of the total private car market in 2019.

It interacts with customers mainly digitally, and allows digital claims notifications, but while policies can only be bought online, all requests for policy changes, amendments and cancellations must be made by 'phone to its contact centre in Leicester

What do I get as standard car insurance cover with Hastings Direct insurance?

Hastings Direct is the company's 'standard' policy. Its comprehensive version offers  

  • no claims discount protection

  • a courtesy car

  • EU cover up to 90 days per trip

  • personal accident cover

  • cover for child seats

  • in-car entertainment cover

  • windscreen cover

Its Hastings Premier comprehensive policy also offers breakdown cover and motor legal expenses cover as standard.

Standard on some policies/brands but not others:

  • Personal accident

  • Windscreen cover

  • Personal belongings

  • Driving in Europe

Summary of add-ons

Add-ons include:

  • Key cover

  • Child seat cover

  • Breakdown insurance

  • Legal expenses

Contact

Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3LW

Hastings Direct quotes, renewals, changes and customer services: 0333 433 8658

Hastings SmartMiles: 0333 999 8372 

Hastings Direct claims: 0333 321 9800. 

The claims help centre gives more details 

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Regulatory announcement:

Hastings Insurance Services Limited, trading as Hastings Direct, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority Financial Services Register number 311492.

