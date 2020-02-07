About Hastings Direct car insurance

Hastings Direct lets you build your own policy online. That may suit you, but Hastings offers many options, so investigate them first.

Hastings car insurance offers car, bike, van and telematics black box policies online. It's a broker but gives no recommendations or advice, so research what you want before you start choosing products and extras.

Some of Hastings' policies are Defaqto five-star rated, which means they offer some of the widest range of features on the market.

However, not all of its five-star products offer the same features, the five-star ratings are limited to its comprehensive policies, and some products earn less than 5 stars or even none.

Hastings Direct is one of several brands owned by Hastings Insurance Services. Others include Hastings SmartMiles telematic (black box) insurance, People's Choice and InsurePink.