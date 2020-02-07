<Guides

Tesco car insurance

Find out all about Tesco car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

About Tesco car insurance

Tesco Bank car insurance is sold by Tesco Bank, initially set up a joint venture between the supermarket chain Tesco and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). The bank was launched in 1997 and Tesco later bought out RBS and got its own banking licence. 

Tesco insurance is a joint venture with Ageas but Tesco also uses other insurers for certain products or policies.

How good is Tesco car insurance?

Defaqto - 5 star

Independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Tesco Bank Car Insurance a five-star rating, the highest rating it offers.
Moneyfacts - 5 star

Financial comparison experts Moneyfacts consider Tesco Bank to offer the most comprehensive range of standout car insurance features and benefits.
Trust Pilot - 1.4 stars

TrustPilot has given Tesco car insurance 1.4 out of five stars although TrustPilot says Tesco does not ask its customers to review it via TrustPilot.

What is Tesco car insurance best for?

Tesco Clubcard customers get a discount if they quote their Tesco Clubcard number when applying for Tesco Bank car insurance.

New customers also get a 20% discount when they buy Tesco Bank car insurance online.

What types of car insurance cover does Tesco offer?

  • Comprehensive

  • Third party fire and theft cover 

Tesco offers this level of cover on its:

  • Standard car Insurance for drivers aged 21 and over

  • Black box car insurance for drivers age 17-21

Comprehensive policyholders also get:

  • Uninsured driver promise: if your car is hit by an uninsured driver, you won't be penalised. 

  • Courtesy car: You’ll get a small courtesy car to help you keep going while yours is being repaired following a claim. 

  • Windscreen cover: This includes the cost of repairing or replacing your broken or chipped windscreen or windows and scratches to paintwork caused by broken glass from a windscreen or windows.

  • Replacement child car seat: Cover of up to £300 to replace any child seats even if there is no obvious damage.

  • In-car equipment cover: Including stereo, sat nav, telephone and entertainment equipment.

  • EU cover: You can drive in the EU without paying extra for a total of 90 days as long as you are a UK resident. 

  • 24-hour accident helpline: Tesco Bank car insurance has a UK-based accident helpline which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

  • Cover for personal possessions: Possessions are covered up to the value of £200 if they're lost or damaged in the car following an accident.

  • Medical expenses: Tesco car insurance will pay up to £100 in medical expenses to treat each injured person including passengers.

  • Personal accident cover: Up to £5,000 compensation for serious injury to you or your partner whilst travelling by car.

  • Emergency transport: if you have an accident you can claim up to £150 towards any costs incurred getting to your planned destination.

  • Legal cover: Comprehensive cover includes up to £100,000 motor legal protection as standard.

Other types of Tesco car insurance

Black box or telematics insurance for drivers aged 17-35

Tesco Car Insurance says it aims to reward safe driving by giving younger drivers monthly bonus miles. The cover includes:

  • a no claims discount for every year you don't make a claim

  • up to 100 Bonus Miles a month for safe driving

  • guaranteed discount if you are a Tesco Clubcard member

  • choose miles - a 6,000, 8,000, or 10,000 mile policy 

  • earn up to 100 bonus miles every month

  • accident alert and theft tracking

What add-ons does Tesco car insurance include?

Breakdown Cover provided by RAC can be added to a Tesco Bank Car Insurance policy with a choice of four levels of cover.

If you include this cover, you will get a courtesy car that that’s similar in size to your usual one.

Regardless of whether you are at fault if you or any named driver, are hurt in an accident you get a lump sum payment, up to a maximum specified limit, to help support rehabilitation or expense in the event of a serious injury.

You get access to a 24-hour helpline if your keys are lost or locked inside your car. After 14 days, cover is provided for all insured keys.

Contact

Tesco Bank, 2 South Gyle Crescent , Edinburgh , EH12 9FQ

Website | Facebook | Twitter

Regulatory announcement:

Tesco Bank is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Services Register number 305958.

