How good is Tesco car insurance?

The following ratings have been awarded:

Defaqto - 5 star

Independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Tesco Bank Car Insurance a five-star rating, the highest rating it offers.

Moneyfacts - 5 star

Financial comparison experts Moneyfacts consider Tesco Bank to offer the most comprehensive range of standout car insurance features and benefits.

Trust Pilot - 1.4 stars

TrustPilot has given Tesco car insurance 1.4 out of five stars although TrustPilot says Tesco does not ask its customers to review it via TrustPilot.

