How good is More Than car insurance?

More Than car insurance has been awarded the following ratings:

Defaqto - 5 star

More Than car insurance is rated as five star by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.

Moneyfacts - 5 star

More Than car insurance is rated as 5 star by financial comparison expert Moneyfacts. Moneyfacts says ‘those that offer the most comprehensive range of standout features and benefits are awarded our top rating of five stars’.

Trust Pilot - 4.3 stars

TrustPilot has given More Than a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 10,821 reviews.