Find out all about More Than car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
More Than is a trading name of the Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Group. It was launched in June 2001 after customer feedback convinced RSA there was a need for a modern, forward-thinking financial services brand.
More Than offers home, pet, travel, business and life insurance as well as car insurance.
Royal & Sun Alliance is one of the world’s oldest insurance companies.
It was founded as The Sun in 1706 by Charles Povey. He was convinced insurance could help prevent the suffering he saw caused by the Great Fire of London.
More Than car insurance has been awarded the following ratings:
Defaqto - 5 star
More Than car insurance is rated as five star by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.
Moneyfacts - 5 star
More Than car insurance is rated as 5 star by financial comparison expert Moneyfacts. Moneyfacts says ‘those that offer the most comprehensive range of standout features and benefits are awarded our top rating of five stars’.
Trust Pilot - 4.3 stars
TrustPilot has given More Than a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 10,821 reviews.
More Than offers its customers a rewards scheme Rewards can be earned via normal, everyday purchases — from groceries and utilities, to holidays and takeaways. A similar scheme is offered to younger drivers via its Smart Wheels black box insurance.
Points can be used to help pay insurance premiums.
More Than is also worth considering:
if you have several cars in your household
if you like the idea of a rewards scheme
if you have younger drivers
if you are looking for legal extras
if you want to take out RAC cover
More Than provides two types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party fire & theft
More Than car insurance includes the following as standard:
24-hour freephone helpline including emergency assistance after an accident.
Uninsured driver protection to cover your excess payments and protect your no claims discount if a driver who has no insurance hits you.
Personal belongings cover: for items damaged or stolen from your car
Driving abroad: More Than car insurance includes cover to drive abroad, 90 days EU travel as standard.
Courtesy car: when your car is in for repair with a recommended repairer
Windscreen repair cover: cover for damage to windscreens, windows, and a glass sunroof.
Personal accident cover: a lump sum of £5,000 should you or your partner be involved in a life changing accident.
Child car seat replacement: if you've been in an accident, even if it doesn't look damaged
Wrong fuel cover: More Than will provide assistance to drain the tank and get you back on the road, if your engine is damaged as a result of turning on your ignition, you will also be covered
More Than’s black box insurance Smart Wheels aims to help younger drivers age 17-24 stay safe by offering rewards.
Drivers can access their driving score via an online dashboard and app. A bonus is given every three months for driving safely which adds up to rewards on a pre-paid card.
Your driving score also earns drivers a discount on their car insurance renewal when the policy comes to an end.
Points add up to rewards that can be added to a pre-paid Mastercard.
Smart Wheels has no curfews or mileage limits
More Than will not fine you or increase your premium in the first year of your policy based on your driving style score.
However, if the black box identifies examples of poor driving, such as excessive speeding on multiple occasions or an unacceptable driving event, your policy may be cancelled.
Four levels of cover to choose from: roadside assistance, recovery, home assistance, and driving in Europe.
This includes cover for legal expenses to recover uninsured losses if, for example, you're unable to work as a result of an accident which wasn't your fault. You'll have access to online templates to create legal documents such as a parking ticket dispute letter and many more.
More Than, St. Mark's Court, Chart Way, Horsham, West Sussex RH12 1XL
Phone: 0330 100 7823
Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Regulatory announcement:
More Than is a trading name of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register No. 202323)., Financial Services Register number 202323.