What are the UK laws for parking on the pavement?

A pavement (or footpath) is the part of the street meant for pedestrians only. It's separate from the road, so it's not for vehicles, except where signs say otherwise.

Parking on the pavement might seem like a simple way to free up space on a narrow street, but depending on where you are in the UK, it could land you a fine.

In London, Rule 244 of the Highway Code is clear: you must not park on the pavement at all. Outside of London, the rule is a little more flexible, but generally, you shouldn't park on the pavement unless signs say it's allowed.

There are also strict rules for larger vehicles. Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) over 7.5 tonnes cannot park on pavements, verges or footpaths unless essential for loading and unloading. And even then, only if signs allow.

The takeaway? The safest option is to keep your wheels of the pavement unless signage clearly says it's okay. And remember, the exact rules can vary depending on where you are in the UK.

Is pavement parking illegal in London?

Yes. Parking on the pavement is banned across all of London.

The rule has been in place since 1974 under the Greater London Council (General Powers) Act. That means you can't park with even one wheel on the pavement, no matter how tight the street looks.

London has stricter rules because the streets are narrow and the pavements are busy. Pavement parking can block pedestrians, force people into the road, and make it hard for wheelchair users or parents with pushchairs.

There are a few exceptions, but they're rare. Pavement parking is only allowed where signs or marked bays shows it's permitted. If there are no signs, assume it's not allowed. Councils regularly issue fines for pavement parking, so it's best to keep your car fully on the road.

What are the rules for parking on the pavement outside of London?

Outside of London, the rules on pavement parking are less strict, but they can still vary by area. There is no single law for the whole country.

The Highway Code says drivers must not park in a way that stops people from passing safely. You can be fined if your vehicle prevents safe passage.

Local councils and the police can take action where needed. Some areas have restrictions, often shown by signs or in Controlled Parking Zones (CPZ). A CPZ is an area where parking is managed by the council, with rules on when and where you can park.

The safest approach is to keep your car off the pavement unless signs clearly indicate it's permitted.

When can councils fine you for pavement parking?

Local councils can fine you for pavement parking wherever restrictions are in place.

This includes areas marked with yellow lines, CPZs or streets that have specific pavement parking bans.

These restrictions exist to keep pavements safe and accessible for everyone, including wheelchair users, people with mobility aids, and parents with pushchairs. Parking on the pavement can also damage the pavement itself, which can be costly to fix.

How much is a pavement parking fine?

Pavement parking fines can vary depending on who issues them:

Fixed penalty notices (FPNs) are typically issued by the police or the DVSA and are often used for more serious or enforcement-related offences. Penalty charge notices (PCNs) are issued by local councils where specific pavement parking restrictions exist, such as CPZs or designated no-parking zones.

Typical fines can vary:

FPNs can be up to £200, depending on the area and the severity.

Council-issued PCNs are generally between £50 - £100. You generally need to pay within 28 days. Some councils offer a discount for early payment, often halving the fine if paid within 14 days, though rules vary locally.

Fines are usually left on the vehicle in a yellow envelope or sent by post if the car has been moved. If a fine isn't paid, further enforcement action can follow.

Can you appeal a pavement parking fine?

Yes, it is possible to appeal a pavement parking fine, but whether you succeed depends on the type of fine and your circumstances.

If you received an FPN from the police or a traffic warden, follow the instructions on the notice to challenge it. This usually involves going through the court process. If you received a PCN from a local council, you can appeal directly to the council first. If the council rejects your appeal, you may be able to take it to an independent tribunal.

Be aware that if your appeal is unsuccessful, the fine could increase. Make sure you have strong grounds for appealing. Valid reasons can include unclear or hidden signs, needing to park to allow an emergency vehicle through, or a sudden illness. Simply not knowing the rules or disagreeing with them is usually not accepted.

According to Citizens Advice, you shouldn't pay the fine if you plan to appeal, as payment is treated as accepting it.

Is a UK-wide pavement parking ban likely?

There is currently no UK-wide ban on pavement parking, but rules are gradually changing in some areas.

In Scotland, a national ban was introduced under the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which came into effect on 1 October 2022.

In Wales, similar restrictions are being considered, but no law has been passed yet.

In England, the House of Commons Transport Select Committee recommended changes in 2019, and the Department for Transport held consultations on potential new rules. However, there is still no confirmed start date for any nationwide law.

For now, enforcement mainly sits with local councils and the police. The situation is evolving, so it's important to always check local signs and markings before parking to avoid fines.