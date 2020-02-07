Find out all about Churchill car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Churchill comes highly rated on many business ratings websites, offering comprehensive and third party, fire and theft polices, and a wide range of optional extras including a multi-car discount and black box scheme for young drivers.
Famed for its bulldog mascot "Churchie" with the "Oh, yes!" catchphrase, Churchill was founded in 1989 as one of the first car insurance companies to provide cover directly to customers without the need of brokers.
In 2002, Churchill bought the insurance business of 172-year-old financial services group Prudential. The following year, however, Churchill was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland for £1.1bn.
RBS was obliged to sell off many of its non-banking assets following the financial crisis, and in 2014 Churchill became a fully divested part of the new Direct Line Group, both of which are now parented by Leeds-based company U K Insurance.
Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance and customer review website Trustpilot, Churchill car insurance comes highly recommended.
It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.
Defaqto - 5 stars
Trustpilot - 4.5 stars
Moneyfacts - 5 stars
Fairer Finance - customer experience 61% (17th out of 55)
Five-star ratings are for Churchill's comprehensive cover and its DriveSure young driver insurance.
Expert ratings websites praise Churchill for the quality of services provided as standard under its comprehensive cover.
The company also offers a wide range of optional extras, listed below, as well as discounts for insuring multiple vehicles and insurance for young drivers.
Churchill offers two basic types of car insurance:
Comprehensive – which covers against injury and damage to your car as well as claims from other parties in an accident you were involved in or caused
Third party, fire and theft – which covers only your liability to other parties, and in the event of your car being stolen or damaged in a fire
Churchill also provides discounts for insuring multiple vehicles and “black box” insurance for young drivers (see below).
Its highly rated comprehensive car insurance offers the following services:
24-hour emergency helpline
Vandalism promise that protects no-claims discount
Uninsured driver promise that covers any excess and protects no-claims discount
New car cover that will replace stolen or unrepairable vehicles
Repairs guaranteed for five years
Personal accident cover up to £5,000
Personal belongings cover
Courtesy car
Discounts are available on up to 10 vehicles in a household and this option offers additional benefits:
Separate renewal dates
Addition of other policyholders living at the same address
No claims discount protected if another policyholder claims on their vehicle
This is a telematics, or "black box" insurance scheme that monitors the driving behaviour, recording metrics such as speed, braking, cornering and mileage, and offers young drivers a cheaper way to insure their cars. The scheme provides:
Discounts at renewal for good driving scores
No rise in premium mid-term based on bad scores
Smartphone app to instantly monitor driving scores
For an additional premium, the following services can be added to your car insurance policy:
Breakdown cover – offered by affiliate company Green Flag
Legal assistance service – will provide up to £100,000 of legal costs to either claim compensation or defend you against a claim
Guaranteed car hire plus – will provide similar car to the one being repaired or written off until you're back on the road
No claim discount protection – if you claim once during the year covered
Churchill Court, Westmoreland Road, Bromley, Kent BR1 1DP
Phone: 0345 603 3551
Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
Regulatory announcement:
Churchill general insurance policies are underwritten by U K Insurance Limited. Registered office: The Wharf, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4AZ Registered in England and Wales No.1179980. U K Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Registration number 202810.