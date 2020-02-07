About Churchill car insurance

Churchill comes highly rated on many business ratings websites, offering comprehensive and third party, fire and theft polices, and a wide range of optional extras including a multi-car discount and black box scheme for young drivers.

Famed for its bulldog mascot "Churchie" with the "Oh, yes!" catchphrase, Churchill was founded in 1989 as one of the first car insurance companies to provide cover directly to customers without the need of brokers.

In 2002, Churchill bought the insurance business of 172-year-old financial services group Prudential. The following year, however, Churchill was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland for £1.1bn.

RBS was obliged to sell off many of its non-banking assets following the financial crisis, and in 2014 Churchill became a fully divested part of the new Direct Line Group, both of which are now parented by Leeds-based company U K Insurance.