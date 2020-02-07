<Guides

About Churchill car insurance

Churchill comes highly rated on many business ratings websites, offering comprehensive and third party, fire and theft polices, and a wide range of optional extras including a multi-car discount and black box scheme for young drivers.

Famed for its bulldog mascot "Churchie" with the "Oh, yes!" catchphrase, Churchill was founded in 1989 as one of the first car insurance companies to provide cover directly to customers without the need of brokers.

In 2002, Churchill bought the insurance business of 172-year-old financial services group Prudential. The following year, however, Churchill was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland for £1.1bn.

RBS was obliged to sell off many of its non-banking assets following the financial crisis, and in 2014 Churchill became a fully divested part of the new Direct Line Group, both of which are now parented by Leeds-based company U K Insurance.

How good is Churchill car insurance?

Based on ratings from expert review sites Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance and customer review website Trustpilot, Churchill car insurance comes highly recommended.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.

  • Defaqto - 5 stars

  • Trustpilot - 4.5 stars

  • Moneyfacts - 5 stars

  • Fairer Finance - customer experience 61% (17th out of 55)

Five-star ratings are for Churchill's comprehensive cover and its DriveSure young driver insurance.

What is Churchill car insurance best for?

Expert ratings websites praise Churchill for the quality of services provided as standard under its comprehensive cover. 

The company also offers a wide range of optional extras, listed below, as well as discounts for insuring multiple vehicles and insurance for young drivers.

What types of car insurance does Churchill offer?

Churchill offers two basic types of car insurance:

  • Comprehensive – which covers against injury and damage to your car as well as claims from other parties in an accident you were involved in or caused

  • Third party, fire and theft – which covers only your liability to other parties, and in the event of your car being stolen or damaged in a fire

Churchill also provides discounts for insuring multiple vehicles and “black box” insurance for young drivers (see below).

What does Churchill car insurance cover?

Its highly rated comprehensive car insurance offers the following services:

  • 24-hour emergency helpline

  • Vandalism promise that protects no-claims discount

  • Uninsured driver promise that covers any excess and protects no-claims discount

  • New car cover that will replace stolen or unrepairable vehicles

  • Repairs guaranteed for five years

  • Personal accident cover up to £5,000

  • Personal belongings cover

  • Courtesy car

What other types of car insurance services does Churchill offer?

Multi-car insurance

Discounts are available on up to 10 vehicles in a household and this option offers additional benefits:

  • Separate renewal dates

  • Addition of other policyholders living at the same address

  • No claims discount protected if another policyholder claims on their vehicle

DriveSure young driver insurance

This is a telematics, or "black box" insurance scheme that monitors the driving behaviour, recording metrics such as speed, braking, cornering and mileage, and offers young drivers a cheaper way to insure their cars. The scheme provides:

  • Discounts at renewal for good driving scores

  • No rise in premium mid-term based on bad scores

  • Smartphone app to instantly monitor driving scores

What optional extras does Churchill car insurance offer?

For an additional premium, the following services can be added to your car insurance policy:

  • Breakdown cover – offered by affiliate company Green Flag

  • Legal assistance service – will provide up to £100,000 of legal costs to either claim compensation or defend you against a claim

  • Guaranteed car hire plus – will provide similar car to the one being repaired or written off until you're back on the road

  • No claim discount protection – if you claim once during the year covered

Contact

Churchill Court, Westmoreland Road, Bromley, Kent BR1 1DP

Phone: 0345 603 3551

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Regulatory announcement:

Churchill general insurance policies are underwritten by U K Insurance Limited. Registered office: The Wharf, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4AZ Registered in England and Wales No.1179980. U K Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Registration number 202810.

