About AA car insurance

AA Car Insurance is offered by the Automobile Association (AA). The AA was created in June 1905; its members helped each other out via teams of cyclists who encouraged each other to drive more safely and avoid punitive penalties.

The AA now has over 15 million members and one of the UK's largest motoring organisations. The AA also offers finance, leisure, lifestyle services and car insurance.

  • AA car insurance was launched in 1967

  • Since 2015 motorists have taken out a total of five million policies

How good is AA car insurance?

AA Car Insurance has been awarded the following ratings:

Defaqto - 5 star

The independent financial products reviewer Defaqto gave the AA’s car insurance a 5-star rating for the 11th year running, saying AA Car Insurance offered a ‘excellent product with a comprehensive range of features and benefits’

Moneyfacts - 5 star

AA Car Insurance was awarded five stars by money comparison ratings provider Moneyfacts. The award is given to insurers Moneyfact’s team of experts consider to offer the most comprehensive range of standout features and benefits.

Trust Pilot - 1.1 stars

Trust Pilot scored AA Car Insurance 1.1 out of 5 stars based on 505 reviews.

Feefo - Gold Trusted Service Award

AA Car Insurance was awarded the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2020. This was based on a Feefo rating of 4.6 out of five based on 8992 verified reviews.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.

What is AA Car Insurance best for?

AA Car Insurance customers get a discount on the AA’s breakdown cover, Roadside Assistance.

  • AA Car Insurance offers an uninsured driver promise and new for old cover

  • AA customers can pay from £15 a year for this breakdown cover and will also get discounts on breakdown cover upgrades.

  • AA Car Insurance also varies the terms of breakdown cover members a little, giving members more in some cases

What types of car insurance cover does the AA offer?

The AA offers three types of car insurance:

  • comprehensive cover

  • third party only

  • third party, fire and theft

AA Car Insurance also includes the following in cover:

Driving abroad - AA Car Insurance provides the same cover as would you get in the UK in any EU country for up to 90 days in a year.

AA car insurance uninsured driver promise - AA Car Insurance allows you to keep your no claim discount and pay no excess if an uninsured driver hits your car and it isn't your fault. Uninsured driver cover also includes legal assistance to seek the recovery of uninsured losses from the party at fault and includes a 24/7 legal helpline for advice on legal matters and 2 hours tuition with an AA driving instructor to help regain your confidence after an accident.

AA Car Insurance new for old cover - You get a brand-new car if your car is less than 13 months old when it's stolen or written off.

What add-ons does AA Car Insurance include?

Personal Roadside Assistance is also available at a discounted rate, which means you're covered as a driver or passenger in any vehicle.

This cover includes £50,000 in legal assistance to reclaim expenses including a car insurance policy excess, alternative transport costs, loss of earnings and compensation for injuries received in an accident.

This allows you to claim back your excess on one insurance claim during the 12 months of your car insurance policy and is available on comprehensive, third party and third-party fire and theft cover.

This is an extra which improves on the personal injury cover already included in the AA comprehensive car insurance policy. It includes up to an additional £60,000 on top of any payment provided by an insurance policy, or any other personal accident and life insurance cover: up to £40,000 for named drivers.

AA Car Insurance customers can take out a separate cover known as Keycare Cover. In the event of your vehicle keys being lost or stolen the AA will pay £300 towards the cost of replacing the locks AA Insure Keycare. Cover also includes cover of up to £2,000 towards replacement keys and locks.

Contact

Automobile Association Insurance Services, Fanum House, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG21 4EA

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Regulatory announcement:

Automobile Association Insurance Services Limited is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Services Register number 310562.

