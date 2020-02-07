How good is AA car insurance?

AA Car Insurance has been awarded the following ratings:

Defaqto - 5 star

The independent financial products reviewer Defaqto gave the AA’s car insurance a 5-star rating for the 11th year running, saying AA Car Insurance offered a ‘excellent product with a comprehensive range of features and benefits’

Moneyfacts - 5 star

AA Car Insurance was awarded five stars by money comparison ratings provider Moneyfacts. The award is given to insurers Moneyfact’s team of experts consider to offer the most comprehensive range of standout features and benefits.

Trust Pilot - 1.1 stars

Trust Pilot scored AA Car Insurance 1.1 out of 5 stars based on 505 reviews.

Feefo - Gold Trusted Service Award

AA Car Insurance was awarded the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2020. This was based on a Feefo rating of 4.6 out of five based on 8992 verified reviews.

It’s important to remember it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when it comes to car insurance: the options and features on car insurance policies are wide, not all policies carry the same features.