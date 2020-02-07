What is Swinton best for?

Swinton offers flexibility as three different levels of cover are available: Premier, Classic and Essential. A courtesy car is standard on all three policies while audio equipment and windscreens are also covered. Swinton’s Premier policy gives you enhanced features like misfuelling cover.

What is included in Swinton’s car insurance?

Damage to your car - If your car is damaged, all three Swinton policies will cover the repair cost up to the market value of your car, for accidents as well as cases of malicious damage.

Loss by fire or theft - All three polices will pay out up to the market value of your car should your car be damaged or a total loss due to fire or theft.

Driving Other Cars - You get third-party cover when driving another car, though some eligibility criteria may apply.

Emergency medical costs - If you have an accident your emergency medical costs will be covered.

Repairs to your car - Repairs to your car are guaranteed for five years.

Audio, satnav & car equipment - Should your standard fit audio, satnav or car equipment be stolen, Swinton will replace it.

Courtesy car - You will get a courtesy car while yours is being fixed following a claim.

Lock replacement & personal belongings - These are both covered.

Windscreen cover - All three polices come with windscreen cover though if you take out the Essential policy you would be required to pay a £150 excess.

Driver's legal protection - This is standard on the Classic and Premier policies, with up to £100,000 in legal expenses paid in the event of a claim for an accident that wasn’t your fault. However, this is an optional add-on with Swinton’s Essential cover.

Uninsured driver promise - Only available on Swinton’s Classic and Premier products. Should you be hit by an uninsured driver, your excess will be refunded and your no claims bonus safeguarded.

Driving abroad cover - Swinton’s Classic and Premier policies both offer full cover abroad for up to 90 days, with 30 days of cover for single trips. Driving abroad cover is not standard with the Essential product.

Excess refund - The excess refund only comes with Swinton’s Premier product. If you have an at-fault claim, Swinton will refund your excess up to £500.

Hire vehicle - This comes as standard with Swinton’s Premier policy, but not the other two products. If your car is written off or stolen and not recovered, Swinton will give you a small hire car for up to 14 days while you find a new car.

Wrong fuel cover - Again, misfuelling cover only comes as standard with the Premier product. If you accidentally put the wrong fuel in your car, you will be covered for up to £2500. Just one claim per year is allowed for misfuelling.