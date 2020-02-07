Compare tradesman insurance policies that can cover you for liability while you work as a plumber or electrician in a business or as a sole trader.
By comparing policies, you have a much better chance of getting the cover you need a price you can afford.
Enter your details to get quotes
Using accurate information will ensure that you're not over paying for cover and while a cheap tradesman insurance policy might catch your eye it's important to check the terms to ensure that the terms match your business needs.
Once you've had a look and found the best tradesman insurance policy for your business simply go apply through your chosen provider.
The best tradesman policy for your business is the one that gives you the cover you need, at the cheapest price.
The cost of your insurance will depend on:
The nature of your business, e.g. if you are an electrician or a plumber
How many staff you employ
Your annual turnover
What cover you need, e.g. for tools and equipment
Compare quotes from as many different insurers as possible, so you can find the policy that is right for you at the best price.
This depends on your business circumstances, but you should think about:
Public liability: This is the most basic level of cover you need, as it covers your business if you are sued by a third party. It covers injury, illness or death caused by your work, or damage to other people's property.
Employers' liability: You legally need this cover if you employ paid or voluntary staff, including labour only subcontractors. You need a minimum cover limit of £5 million, but most insurers automatically cover up to £10 million.
Tools and equipment cover: This can protect tools or equipment you own, or hire. For example, if you hire machinery for a project and are responsible for the insurance.
Contract works: This covers work you have already started if it is damaged before the contract is complete. For example, you have started an extension on a house that is destroyed by fire. Here is more information about contract works insurance.
If you are unsure what cover your business needs, contact one of the brokers via this comparison. They can advise you what protection you need, and compare policies to recommend one that is right for you.
Here is more about what insurance your business needs
Yes, you can cover income you lose if you are unable to work because of an insured event. For example, your business premises is flooded.
You can also protect your income with:
Here is how to get the right protection if you are self employed
You may not legally need cover if you do not employ anybody, but tradesman insurance could still provide essential cover if you are sued by a client.
Yes, although you may have to pay extra for cover. You may also need to meet certain conditions, e.g. locking your vehicle when it is unattended.
Personal accident cover pays out if you are injured at work. It is not always included as standard, so ask your insurer about adding it if you need cover.
Yes, it is a legal requirement if you have paid or voluntary employees. You also need insurance if you hire labour only subcontractors.
Yes, you will need to pay an excess every time you claim. Check your policy documents, as the excess will be different for each type of cover.
Last updated: 4 March, 2022