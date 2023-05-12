<Business Insurance

Builders' insurance - from tool cover to public liability

If you're working as a builder in the UK, there are risks. The right builders' insurance can protect you from everything from your tools being stolen to being sued by a client.
James Andrews
Salman Haqqi
Last updated
May 12, 2023

What is builders' insurance?

Builders' insurance is an umbrella term for the sorts of cover you'll need to protect yourself financially if you're working as a builder in the UK.

And there are plenty of risks - from clients suing for jobs they don't think have been done properly, to accidents on the job and even a risk to tools and equipment you bring with you.

The right builders' insurance policy can cover you against all of this at once, or you can pick and choose between different cover options depending your needs.

What sorts of insurance should builders' have?

Public liability insurance

Public liability insurance covers claims for damage caused by your business to a third party or their property. For example if you damage a neighbouring property while working on a job or a member of the public trips over a ladder.

Tool cover

The right insurance for tools can mean you get the cash to replace essential items within 24 hours if they're stolen from your vehicle or anywhere else they've been locked up.

Employers' liability insurance

While public liability insurance covers you for claims from third parties, employers' liability covers you for injury and other claims by staff. And that includes basically anyone you are paying to work on a job with you.

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance covers claims made by clients if they feel you've not done a good enough job.

Personal accident cover

Getting hurt can put the brakes on a builder's ability to earn money, personal accident cover can pay out to help cover the gap while you recover enough to work again.

Contract works cover

Contract works insurance is there to protect you if something beyond your control - for example theft, fire or wind damage - delays the completion of a job.

Stock cover

Building materials are expensive - and that's what stock cover is there to protect. It means your wood, paint, bricks, slates, tiles and similar materials are covered against theft and other potential disasters.

Do builders legally need insurance?

If you employ anyone you legally have to have employer's liability cover - or risk a £2,500 day fine - but all the other types of insurance are optional.

Of course, that's only from a legal perspective, your clients might well disagree.

Having public liability and professional indemnity are a condition many people put on even offering you a job - as well as being rather useful in case something goes wrong.

Professional bodies will also sometimes require proof of public and professional indemnity cover to become a member or get accreditation.

What does builders' insurance cost?

Because you can mix and match different coverage options for builders' insurance, what you pay each month depends on what you choose.

To help you get a picture of what other people are paying, we got in touch with our partner Superscript for a few real-life examples of what people are paying to protect their businesses.

  • Rahul - a self-employed builder from Luton with an annual turnover under £50,000 - was quoted £11.65 a month in July 2022. His quote was for public liability insurance (£1million limit) and employers' liability insurance (£10million limit).

  • James - a sole trader builder from Newcastle-upon-Tyne with an annual turnover under £50,000 - was quoted £23.52 a month in November 2022. His quote was for public liability insurance (£1million limit), employers' liability insurance (£10million limit) and plant and machinery cover (£5,000 limit).

  • Siobhan - a building business owner from West London, with an annual turnover up to £100,000 - was quoted £50.87 a month in January 2023. Her quote was for public liability insurance (£1million limit), business stock cover (£5,000 limit), contract works cover (£100,000 limit) and commercial legal protection (£100,000 limit).

How to get cheaper builders insurance

Decide what cover options you want

Work out what you'd like to be covered for. For example, do you need employer's liability cover if you're self-employed and work alone?

Decide on your cover levels

How much public liability cover do you need? What will it cost to replace your tools? While underestimating could leave you in the lurch, there's no point paying for more cover than you need either.

Check your policy excess

The excess on a policy is how much of any claim you have to pay yourself. A bigger excess can mean cheaper quotes, but will mean you have to pay more if you do claim.

FAQs

What information do you need to apply for builders' insurance?

The fundamentals of what you need are your name, address and the sort of work you do. Insurers also like to know how large your operation is - so might ask for annual turnover and staff numbers - as well as details of any past claims you've made.

Are tools included in builders' insurance

The option to include tool cover is a feature of most builders' insurance policies. However, if that's all you're worried about, tool cover can be purchased as a stand alone option from many providers too.

How long does building insurance last?

Many builders' insurance policies are set for 12 months, however flexible options are also available.

These let you add in extras or increase or reduce your cover levels on a month-by-month basis.

What type of builders are covered by builders' insurance

You don't have to be in charge of a job to take out builders' insurance. Everything from contractors, hod carriers commercial builders and house builders can find cover. Check the terms and conditions of your policy or speak to your insurer if you need more details.

About the author

James Andrews
James Andrews
James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments

