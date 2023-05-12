Builders' insurance is an umbrella term for the sorts of cover you'll need to protect yourself financially if you're working as a builder in the UK.

And there are plenty of risks - from clients suing for jobs they don't think have been done properly, to accidents on the job and even a risk to tools and equipment you bring with you.

The right builders' insurance policy can cover you against all of this at once, or you can pick and choose between different cover options depending your needs.