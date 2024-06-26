<Business Insurance

Compare self-employed insurance

Make sure your business is protected if you're self-employed

Self-employed insurance helps to protect yourself from being out of pocket from legal action, data breaches or personal injury.
logo

Get self-employed insurance

Find your ideal business insurance in just a few minutes
1
Answer a few simple questions about your business
2
We’ll match you with the business insurance policies you need
3
Get insured in less than 10 minutes
Trustpilot
On this page
Author
Kyle Eaton
Editor
James Andrews
Fact checker
Salman Haqqi
Last updated
June 26th, 2024

What is self-employed insurance?

Self-employed insurance is a term used for any number of business insurance policies that individuals who work for themselves can take out. This would include anybody who’s a sole trader, freelancer, consultant, or contractor.

Why get self employed insurance?

You're not legally required to have any form of self-employed insurance unless you have staff. But even if you work alone, it’s strongly recommended. Without insurance, you’d be responsible for any costs associated with accidents, injuries, reputational damage, negligence or property damage that occur as a result of your business activities. This could lead to significant financial losses that could potentially put your business and personal finances at risk.

Overall, self-employed insurance can provide financial protection for individuals who have no employer to fall back on if something goes wrong. It's important to carefully evaluate your risks and choose the right covers to protect your business and assets.

Number of individuals who are self-employed in the UK[1]
4.25million

What types of self-employed insurance can I get?

Self-employed public liability insurance

This can cover the cost of legal claims made against you if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.

Get public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

This protects you if a client makes a claim against you for negligence, errors or omissions in your work, which causes them to lose money.

Get professional indemnity insurance

Employers’ liability insurance

If you employ anyone other than immediate family members, even on a temporary basis, you’re likely to need employers’ liability insurance. This can cover the cost of compensation claims made by staff who are injured or become ill as a result of their work.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Income protection insurance

This covers you if you are unable to work due to illness or injury, by providing a regular income to replace your lost earnings.

Get income protection insurance

What types of self-employed insurance can I get?

Self-employed public liability insurance

This can cover the cost of legal claims made against you if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.

Get public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

This protects you if a client makes a claim against you for negligence, errors or omissions in your work, which causes them to lose money.

Get professional indemnity insurance

Employers’ liability insurance

If you employ anyone other than immediate family members, even on a temporary basis, you’re likely to need employers’ liability insurance. This can cover the cost of compensation claims made by staff who are injured or become ill as a result of their work.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Income protection insurance

This covers you if you are unable to work due to illness or injury, by providing a regular income to replace your lost earnings.

Get income protection insurance

What does self-employed insurance cover?

Covers

Damages or legal fees that may arise if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.
Damages or legal fees that may arise if you make a mistake or are negligent in providing your professional services.
Damages or legal fees that may arise if one of your employees is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work for you.
May cover the cost of repairing or replacing any equipment that is lost, stolen, or damaged as a result of your business activities.
Any lost income or expenses that may arise if your business is unable to operate due to unforeseen circumstances such as fire, flood, or other natural disasters.

Doesn't cover

Any injuries or illnesses you may sustain yourself while working.
Any damages or legal fees that may arise from intentional or illegal activities.
Losses that may arise as a result of poor business decisions or market conditions.
Limited coverage for cyber attacks or data breaches.
Keep in mind that the types of cover you select typically determines what’s protected or what isn't. All policies have exclusions and may also have payout limits for certain claims, so it's important to check with your provider.

How to choose self-employed insurance

Choosing the right self-employed insurance policy can be a daunting task, but here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

Assess your risks

Identify the risks that are specific to your business and assess how likely they are to occur. This will help you determine which types of insurance you need.

Compare policies

The quality of coverage usually holds more significance than the cost. Opting for the cheapest option could leave your business inadequately protected. Compare different policies and pick the right one for you.

Check the coverage limits

Make sure the coverage limits of the policy you’re considering are adequate for your business needs. For example, if you work with expensive equipment, make sure the policy would pay the full replacement value in case of loss or damage.

Look for additional benefits

Some policies offer additional benefits, such as access to legal advice or a claims helpline. Consider these additional benefits when comparing policies.

Seek professional advice

If you're unsure about which policy to choose or what coverage you need, seek professional advice from an insurance broker or independent advisor.

How much does self-employed insurance cost?

The cost of self-employed insurance depends on the type and level of policies required, the size of the business, and other factors. 

As a rough guide, public liability insurance for a self-employed person could cost from around £40-£200 per year, while professional indemnity insurance could cost from around £20-£300 per year.

Learn more about our business insurance partner

Superscript Logo Full 2x
Trustpilot

We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Enro Ltd t/a Superscript is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Why Superscript?

We make it quick and easy to find, buy and manage your business insurance.

benefit tile 0
Customisable cover for 1000s of business types
Superscript will help you find the different types of cover that are right for your business.
benefit tile 1
Adjust your cover as you grow
Amend your cover with no admin fees, to address your evolving needs as your business grows.
benefit tile 2
Simple claims process
Our customer portal allows you to enter the details we need to get your claim processed.

FAQs

Is self-employed insurance mandatory?

Some types of insurance may be mandatory depending on the nature of your business.  Employers’ liability insurance is usually a legal requirement if you have temporary or permanent staff. Other types of insurance are optional, but could be worth considering to protect your business. Also, some clients will only work with you if you have a certain kind of cover, such as professional indemnity.

Can I get self-employed insurance quotes online?

Yes, many insurance companies, brokers and comparison sites like money.co.uk offer online quotes for self-employed insurance. It's a good idea to compare multiple quotes from different providers to find the best coverage and price for your needs.

Can I cancel my self-employed insurance policy if I no longer need it?

You can usually cancel your self-employed insurance policy at any time, although there may be fees or penalties for doing so. It's important to carefully review the terms and conditions of the policy before purchasing to understand the cancellation policy.

Do I need insurance if I’m running a business from home?

If you have specialist equipment, machinery or other expensive work-related items business insurance is probably a good idea. Just ensure you check what your home contents insurance will protect before getting additional cover. 

Bear in mind that if you host meetings with clients from home, you may need public liability cover.

Related business insurance guides

Find out more about how business insurance works and what you might need
Business Insurance Statistics
Business Insurance Statistics
People considering a business loss
How to claim on your business insurance
Confident woman smiling as her male colleagues panic about what to do
What is business interruption insurance?
Find more guides here

About the author

Author imageKyle Eaton
Kyle Eaton
Kyle joined the money.co.uk team in 2023 and has a long history both of writing and working in financial services and with small businesses.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.2 out of 5
by 1,060 people
Hub of information!
Trust Pilot stars
I am grateful for the variety of information available at money.co.uk - their website is easy to navigate, and I had a fantastic recent experience choosing the right instant access account and cash ISA for me. Thanks money.co.uk!
Jessica Sanghera
Super accessible and easy to use
Trust Pilot stars
Super accessible and easy to use, excellent site that helped me make a financial decision
Haley
Very helpful
Trust Pilot stars
I am thinking about moving to the UK - money.co.uk was very helpful when it comes to do research on potential bank accounts and savings information
Cansu Dilege