You're not legally required to have any form of self-employed insurance unless you have staff. But even if you work alone, it’s strongly recommended. Without insurance, you’d be responsible for any costs associated with accidents, injuries, reputational damage, negligence or property damage that occur as a result of your business activities. This could lead to significant financial losses that could potentially put your business and personal finances at risk.

Overall, self-employed insurance can provide financial protection for individuals who have no employer to fall back on if something goes wrong. It's important to carefully evaluate your risks and choose the right covers to protect your business and assets.