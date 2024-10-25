Shop insurance can protect your business from the various hazards or claims you might encounter. These risks include damage to the property from your customers or employees and theft of stock. This insurance can also provide cover if you have to close the shop due to flooding or facing a claim from a customer about an item you’ve sold them.

It’s important to find insurance for shops that is tailored to your business, as this will make sure you can continue to trade.

It’s worth knowing that if you employ any temporary or permanent staff (other than immediate family) it’s a legal requirement to have employers’ liability insurance. If an employee falls ill or is injured in the workplace this insurance ensures you’re covered.

The other types of insurance aren’t legal requirements, but at least some will be important to consider if you want to protect your business.