Builders' insurance is an umbrella term for the sorts of cover that can protect you financially if you're working in the UK construction sector.

And there are plenty of risks - from clients suing for jobs they don't think have been done properly, to accidents on the job. Even loss or damage to tools and equipment you bring with you can be covered.

The right building trade insurance policy can cover you against all of this at once, or you can pick and choose between different cover options depending your needs. You could also buy elements, such as tool cover as standalone policies.