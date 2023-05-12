<Business Insurance

Whether you're carrying out repairs and servicing, offering a roadside breakdown cover service, or buying and selling vehicles, having the right motor trade insurance could save you hundreds - or even thousands - of pounds.
On this page
Last updated
May 12, 2023

What is motor trade insurance?

Motor trade insurance is a type of insurance that is designed to protect businesses in the motor trade industry. This type of insurance provides coverage for various risks that businesses in the motor trade industry face. If you own or operate a business in the motor trade industry, it is important to have motor trade insurance to protect your business against any financial losses that may arise.

What types of businesses need motor trade insurance?

Businesses in the motor trade industry that need motor trade insurance include:

  • Car dealerships

  • Car repair shops

  • Mechanics

  • Valet services

  • MOT testing stations

Additionally, businesses that deal with the import or export of vehicles, and those that buy and sell vehicles for a profit, also require motor trade insurance.


What does motor trade insurance cover?

Covered

Damage to vehicles
Third-party liability
Accidents
Theft

Not covered

Personal use of vehicles
Damage caused by wear and tear
Damage caused by drivers who are not listed on the policy

What does motor trade insurance cost?

The cost of motor trade insurance depends on several factors, including the size of the business, the number of employees, the types of vehicles being used, and the level of coverage required. It is important to compare quotes from different insurance providers to find the best policy for your business.

FAQs

What types of vehicles can be covered under motor trade insurance?

Motor trade insurance can cover a range of different vehicles, including cars, vans, motorcycles, and even commercial vehicles. However, the types of vehicles that can be covered will depend on the policy that is chosen.

Can I add additional drivers to my motor trade insurance policy?

Yes, most motor trade insurance policies allow for additional drivers to be added to the policy. However, you will need to provide details about the additional drivers and their driving history in order to get an accurate quote.

Could my motor trade insurance be cancelled?

Your motor trade insurance may be cancelled if you do not make your premium payments on time, if you provide false information on your application, or if you are found to be engaging in fraudulent activity.


Do I need motor trade insurance if I’m self-employed or part-time?

Yes, if you are self-employed or part-time and operate a business in the motor trade industry, you will still need motor trade insurance. Even if you only work part-time, you are still at risk for accidents, theft, and other types of loss.


Do I need motor trade insurance if I only work on my own vehicles?

If you are working on your own vehicles, you may not need motor trade insurance. However, if you are buying and selling cars, or if you are repairing or servicing vehicles that belong to other people, you will need motor trade insurance to protect yourself and your business.

What is combined motor trade insurance?

Combined motor trade insurance is a type of insurance that combines multiple types of coverage into a single policy. This can include coverage for vehicles, tools and equipment, business premises, and liability insurance.


