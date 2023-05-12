Motor trade insurance is a type of insurance that is designed to protect businesses in the motor trade industry. This type of insurance provides coverage for various risks that businesses in the motor trade industry face. If you own or operate a business in the motor trade industry, it is important to have motor trade insurance to protect your business against any financial losses that may arise.
Businesses in the motor trade industry that need motor trade insurance include:
Car dealerships
Car repair shops
Mechanics
Valet services
MOT testing stations
Additionally, businesses that deal with the import or export of vehicles, and those that buy and sell vehicles for a profit, also require motor trade insurance.
The cost of motor trade insurance depends on several factors, including the size of the business, the number of employees, the types of vehicles being used, and the level of coverage required. It is important to compare quotes from different insurance providers to find the best policy for your business.
Motor trade insurance can cover a range of different vehicles, including cars, vans, motorcycles, and even commercial vehicles. However, the types of vehicles that can be covered will depend on the policy that is chosen.
Yes, most motor trade insurance policies allow for additional drivers to be added to the policy. However, you will need to provide details about the additional drivers and their driving history in order to get an accurate quote.
Your motor trade insurance may be cancelled if you do not make your premium payments on time, if you provide false information on your application, or if you are found to be engaging in fraudulent activity.
Yes, if you are self-employed or part-time and operate a business in the motor trade industry, you will still need motor trade insurance. Even if you only work part-time, you are still at risk for accidents, theft, and other types of loss.
If you are working on your own vehicles, you may not need motor trade insurance. However, if you are buying and selling cars, or if you are repairing or servicing vehicles that belong to other people, you will need motor trade insurance to protect yourself and your business.
Combined motor trade insurance is a type of insurance that combines multiple types of coverage into a single policy. This can include coverage for vehicles, tools and equipment, business premises, and liability insurance.
