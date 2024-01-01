About Superscript

Superscript serves as an insurance broker catering to small businesses, sole traders, landlords, and high-growth tech firms. They are the first UK-based digital insurance platform to attain Lloyd’s of London broker status, they extend advisory and broking services through their Advised team. Additionally, they provide a fully self-service online platform enabling customers to swiftly purchase and manage their insurance within minutes.

With dual regulation across Europe, Superscript's global presence is expanding. Their proprietary machine-learning technology, coupled with a distinctive multi-carrier model, optimises service and delivery, accommodating varying levels of risk complexity, geographic locations, and industries.