How to get a business insurance quote

Tell us about your business - Start a quote by answering some simple questions about your business, Superscript will build you a quote tailored to the needs of your business.

Review your limits - It's important to ensure the cover offered is the best fit for the insurance your business needs, check your covers and their limits meet your needs.

Buy online - Once you've reviewed the details simply complete your purchase for business insurance by monthly subscription. You’ll get your insurance documents in less than 10 minutes.

What is business insurance?

Business insurance is designed to protect your company against financial risks should you need to make a claim, or have one made against you. Business insurance is an umbrella term incorporating many different covers. These can cover a range of scenarios, from everyday risks to huge compensation claims. Having the right insurance in place is a good way to protect your work and livelihood, your employees, your customers and your reputation.

Some of the most common types of business insurance are:

Builders insurance - keep you and your business safe whether you are a self-employed tradesman or run a business with employees.

Public liability insurance - covers damage caused by your business to a third party or their property, a third party is typically anyone who isn’t employed by the business.

Professional indemnity insurance - covers claims made against your business's products or services.

Employers liability insurance - covers claims made if an employee is injured or worse while working - this is a legal requirement in the UK.

Commercial property insurance - covers your tools and equipment against flood, theft and fire.

Goods in transit insurance - protects you if someone claims against your business or if a courier loses your goods.

There's more information about these in the next section.

Generally, business insurance covers your legal costs and compensation claims if you're sued. It may also cover the cost of replacing damaged or lost property.

Whatever your business needs, we're here to help. We cover 1,000s of industries, whether you're looking for shop insurance, freelancer cover, or something else.

What business insurance do you need?

Whether you're a small or large business, you may legally be required to take out certain types of business insurance. This is to protect people who come into contact with your company or its services.

Employers' liability insurance is the only legally required insurance for businesses who have employees in the UK.

You'll need this if you have staff working for you, even if they're volunteers. It covers compensation claims if your staff are injured or die while in your employment. The minimum legal limit of cover is £5 million but most policies include £10 million. You'll need this insurance even if you only have one employee. The fines for not having employers’ liability insurance can be up to £2,500 per day for every day that you don't have it.

Is public liability insurance a legal requirement?

Public liability insurance isn't a legal requirement, but is one of the most common covers taken out by businesses.

This kind of insurance covers third party injury and property damage caused by your work. If your business inadvertently injured a member of the public or damaged their property, they could take you to court. But with public liability insurance, you'd be covered for legal costs and compensation claims if you were sued.

Some clients might ask for a copy of your public liability insurance certificate before they do business with you. So it might be essential for you, even though it's not legally required.

Sometimes, it is a requirement of an industry body that you have public or product liability insurance in place.

Public liability insurance is a good idea if your business involves public interaction. This doesn’t just include if you own a shop, café or salon that people come in and out of. Even if you don’t consider your business to be public facing, travelling to and from a client’s office for example, or meeting people in their homes as part of your business may mean it’s worth having.

Public liability insurance is also necessary for some professions. For example, you might need it if you're a:

Private nurse or carer

Hairdresser, barber, beauty therapist or personal trainer

Builder, electrician or tradesperson.

Generally, you need it if you:

visit clients

have clients visiting you

go out on business (e.g. to meetings).

Before you start in any profession, it's best to check what insurances you need. Then you can make sure you have the right insurance in place. If you don't know, you could check with your professional regulator, professional body and clients. Discuss the guidelines and requirements before you start work so you're covered from the outset.

What other commercial insurance should you think about?

You might like to get some additional business insurance to help out if your company ever needs it.

The types of insurance below aren't legally required. Equally, clients aren't likely to demand these insurances before working with you. But you might want to have extra insurance as a way of protecting your business. These types of business insurance might include, for example:

Cyber insurance - also known as cyber liability insurance or cyber security insurance, is designed to cover risks that come with storing and handling data when running a business, such as data breaches, cybercrime and business interruption as a result of a cyber security breach affecting computer systems you rely upon.

Commercial property insurance - to rebuild or repair your building if it's damaged by something like a fire, flood, burst pipe or vandalism. This includes business interruption insurance - which pays lost income due to property damage.

Business contents insurance - covers you for the things in your workplace, such as furniture, tools or equipment.

Landlord insurance - protects you against damage to your rental property and sometimes loss of earnings too.

How much does business insurance cost?

When you get a business insurance quote, cost will be an important factor, but not the most important. What’s vital is that you find the right cover for your business. By tailoring the policy to the unique needs of your business you’ll have peace of mind that you’re covered, and you may actually pay less by only paying for the cover you need.

Some of the factors that might affect the price you're offered include:

where your business is based

what your business does

how long your business has been up and running

the size of your business

what kind of cover you want and how much cover you need

your claims history (particularly the last five years)

what kind of environment you operate in

whether you work with dangerous materials.

Here are some tips on getting the best deal you can on your business insurance:

Pick a higher voluntary excess: Your excess is the amount you have to pay when you make a claim. Choosing a high voluntary excess can bring your business insurance cost down. But make sure you pick an excess you can afford.

Give accurate values to insure: Take an inventory of what you need to cover with your business insurance. For example, this could include stock, equipment, or your premises. You don't want to overestimate and therefore overpay for your policy. But equally, you do need to make sure you have enough cover.

How much business insurance cover do you need?

This depends on your situation. The size and type of business you have are important factors in this decision. Some businesses are more high risk than others when it comes to what might go wrong.

You don't want to overestimate how much cover you need and pay more for your business insurance than is necessary. But if you don't get enough cover, you could find yourself in trouble if the worst happened and you needed to make a claim.

Sometimes, your customers or professional body - or even the law - might specify how much business insurance you need. This could be based on factors such as turnover, income, number of employees, the value of a contract and so on.

Spend some time thinking about what kind of things could go wrong in your company and how much it'd cost to sort it out. Then think about legal fees and compensation claims in relation to these things. Also consider what you could stand to lose. For example, how much stock do you hold in your business? How much would your premises cost to rebuild? Questions like these can also help you come to a decision on how much cover you need.

What information do you need?

Getting insurance cover for your business needn’t be complicated, often this can be done online. To complete a quote for insurance you’ll usually need the following information:

Business details - such as name and address

Business type - are you a sole trader, limited company or partnership?

What your business does - what type of work do you carry out?

Your business turnover - how much money do you expect to receive for your work?

Where your business operates - will your work cover the UK only or other territories too?

Details of your employees - if you have any

Whether you have cover in place currently - and if you do, your renewal date if you know it.

Depending on what your business does, there may be other information required to get the right cover for your needs. This includes details about any previous claims or ongoing legal disputes.