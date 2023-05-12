Public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.
Business contents insurance helps to protect the items you have in an office or company premises. This type of insurance will cover you if you experience loss, damage or theft of equipment and your possessions.
This insurance is also known as business assets insurance or commercial contents insurance.
This cover is important if you experience flooding or a fire at your premises, as if you don’t have appropriate insurance then this can be very costly to your business.
If you don’t have appropriate business insurance it could be a costly mistake"
Business content insurance will pay out when you need to replace what’s been damaged or lost. This works in a similar way to home insurance, so you’ll need to work out exactly what you need covered and how much it is worth. If you aren’t accurate when you apply for business contents insurance you might find you aren’t covered when you need it most.
It’s also a good idea to triple check the policy before signing up, as you’ll want to make sure it includes all the cover you need, as not every policy is the same. This is why a tailored business contents insurance policy works well to ensure maximum protection.
It is not a legal requirement to get business contents insurance, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it into consideration.
If you aren’t sure whether to get business contents insurance, then a useful exercise is to calculate how much you could lose in stock or equipment if something went wrong. Once you have this figure, it’ll be clear whether you can afford to replace it and get your business up and running again. If the answer is no, then insurance is worth exploring.
This insurance normally covers items like your fixtures and fittings, office equipment, furniture, tools and personal possessions on your premises.
The cost of business contents insurance will vary depending on the value of your stock and assets. This is why it’s important to be honest about what you need to cover, as this will either increase or decrease the premium.
A provider will also take into account the location of your premises, the type of business and your claims history.
Public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.
Professional indemnity insurance is designed to protect businesses that offer services to others.
Employers' liability insurance provides cover to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.
Goods in transit or GIT insurance offers protection for any goods that are being moved from one location to another.
Public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.
Professional indemnity insurance is designed to protect businesses that offer services to others.
Employers' liability insurance provides cover to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.
Goods in transit or GIT insurance offers protection for any goods that are being moved from one location to another.
We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Superscript is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
No, business contents insurance is not a legal requirement but could be a costly mistake if you decide not to get it and then you experience loss or damage to your equipment, stock and/or possessions.
This will depend on your insurance provider, as some home insurance policies do include cover for home office equipment up to a certain value - but you’ll need to tell them that you’re working from home.
Depending on your type of business you might need other business insurance like public liability or employers’ liability. If you aren’t sure what cover you’ll need, have a chat with your provider to discuss the options.
It doesn’t matter how old or small your business is, you should be able to apply for insurance to protect your assets.
See what other sorts of insurance could be right for your business
Other business products you might need
It worked well for us
Excellent comparison site
Very easy to navigate around