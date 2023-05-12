<Business Insurance

Compare business contents insurance

Protect possessions and equipment in your office

Business contents insurance will make sure you’ll covered if expensive damage occurs
logo

Get business contents insurance

Find your ideal business insurance in just a few minutes
1
Answer a few simple questions about your business
2
We’ll match you with the business insurance policies you need
3
Get insured in less than 10 minutes
Get quote
Trustpilot
On this page
Author
Lucinda O'Brien
Editor
Salman Haqqi
Last updated
May 12, 2023

What is business contents insurance?

Business contents insurance helps to protect the items you have in an office or company premises. This type of insurance will cover you if you experience loss, damage or theft of equipment and your possessions. 

This insurance is also known as business assets insurance or commercial contents insurance. 

This cover is important if you experience flooding or a fire at your premises, as if you don’t have appropriate insurance then this can be very costly to your business. 

If you don’t have appropriate business insurance it could be a costly mistake"

How does business contents insurance work?

Business content insurance will pay out when you need to replace what’s been damaged or lost. This works in a similar way to home insurance, so you’ll need to work out exactly what you need covered and how much it is worth. If you aren’t accurate when you apply for business contents insurance you might find you aren’t covered when you need it most. 

It’s also a good idea to triple check the policy before signing up, as you’ll want to make sure it includes all the cover you need, as not every policy is the same. This is why a tailored business contents insurance policy works well to ensure maximum protection. 

SMEs that bought business insurance online[1]
60%

What does business contents insurance cover?

Covered

Flooding
Fire
Theft
Burst water pipes
Accidental damage

Not covered

Wear and tear of equipment
Some policies exclude damage from animals
Damage caused by negligence by your or your employees

Should I get business contents insurance?

It is not a legal requirement to get business contents insurance, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it into consideration. 

If you aren’t sure whether to get business contents insurance, then a useful exercise is to calculate how much you could lose in stock or equipment if something went wrong. Once you have this figure, it’ll be clear whether you can afford to replace it and get your business up and running again. If the answer is no, then insurance is worth exploring. 

This insurance normally covers items like your fixtures and fittings, office equipment, furniture, tools and personal possessions on your premises.

How can I choose the right business contents insurance?

Before choosing your business contents insurance, consider the following steps...

Check the value of your assets

The first step is to establish what you want to cover and its value as this will mean you get adequate cover. If you undervalue your items you could miss out on cover and there’s no point overpaying for insurance you don’t need.

Combine contents cover

Once you know what to cover, it’s worth exploring other types of commercial cover as this could be more cost-effective. For example, business buildings insurance could be combined with contents insurance.

Compare policy terms

It’s always important to compare policies to make sure you are getting the best insurance for your needs. Don’t always rely on the cheapest, as this might mean you are missing out on cover you could need in the future.

How much does business contents insurance cost?

The cost of business contents insurance will vary depending on the value of your stock and assets. This is why it’s important to be honest about what you need to cover, as this will either increase or decrease the premium. 

A provider will also take into account the location of your premises, the type of business and your claims history. 

Other types of insurance to consider

Public liability insurance

Public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.

Get public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance is designed to protect businesses that offer services to others.

Get professional indemnity insurance

Employers’ liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance provides cover to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Goods in transit insurance

Goods in transit or GIT insurance offers protection for any goods that are being moved from one location to another.

Get goods in transit insurance

Other types of insurance to consider

Public liability insurance

Public liability insurance is there to cover you if a member of the public sues your business.

Get public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance is designed to protect businesses that offer services to others.

Get professional indemnity insurance

Employers’ liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance provides cover to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Goods in transit insurance

Goods in transit or GIT insurance offers protection for any goods that are being moved from one location to another.

Get goods in transit insurance

Learn more about our business insurance partner

Superscript Logo Full 2x
Trustpilot

We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Superscript is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Why Superscript?

We make it quick and easy to find, buy and manage your business insurance.

ppc benefit column 0
Customisable cover for 1000s of business types
Superscript will help you find the different types of cover that are right for your business.
ppc benefit column 1
Adjust your cover as you grow
Amend your cover with no admin fees, to address your evolving needs as your business grows.
ppc benefit column 2
Simple claims process
Our customer portal allows you to enter the details we need to get your claim processed.

FAQs

Is business contents insurance a legal requirement?

No, business contents insurance is not a legal requirement but could be a costly mistake if you decide not to get it and then you experience loss or damage to your equipment, stock and/or possessions.

Do I need insurance if I work from home?

This will depend on your insurance provider, as some home insurance policies do include cover for home office equipment up to a certain value - but you’ll need to tell them that you’re working from home.

Depending on your type of business you might need other business insurance like public liability or employers’ liability. If you aren’t sure what cover you’ll need, have a chat with your provider to discuss the options.

Can I get insurance if I’m a start-up?

It doesn’t matter how old or small your business is, you should be able to apply for insurance to protect your assets.


About the author

Author imageLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.3 out of 5
by 1,043 people
It worked well for us
Trust Pilot stars
Very pleased wih the outcome - our van insurance is less than half what it was elsewhere, and included breakdown recovery which our previous policy didn't.
Mr Trevor Allan Davies
Excellent comparison site
Trust Pilot stars
Great experience, easy to use and interogate
Karl
Very easy to navigate around
Trust Pilot stars
Very easy to navigate around
Mr. P. Homer

References

1. Global data: The UK commercial insurance distribution landscape in August 2022