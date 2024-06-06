Tradespeople don't live in a risk-free world. Whether it's accidents, spills, injuries or even theft - there are plenty of potentially unforeseen problems that could stop you from working or eat into your profits.

That's exactly what insurance for tradesmen is for. The right cover will help protect you against a whole range of problems, including:

Providing the funds to allow you to replace key bits of kit,

Paying wages in case of problems with a job

Covering the cost of compensation if someone sues you

You can find tradesman insurance tailored to the line of work you do, so you won't need to pay for cover you won't need.