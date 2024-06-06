Public liability insurance can protect you against work-related compensation claims for damage to property or injuries to other people. Some clients will ask for evidence you have this before agreeing to work with you.
Tradespeople don't live in a risk-free world. Whether it's accidents, spills, injuries or even theft - there are plenty of potentially unforeseen problems that could stop you from working or eat into your profits.
That's exactly what insurance for tradesmen is for. The right cover will help protect you against a whole range of problems, including:
Providing the funds to allow you to replace key bits of kit,
Paying wages in case of problems with a job
Covering the cost of compensation if someone sues you
You can find tradesman insurance tailored to the line of work you do, so you won't need to pay for cover you won't need.
If you employ anyone - even on a temporary basis - employers’ liability insurance is likely to be a legal obligation. The only main exception is if you just employ immediate family.
In any case, traders’ insurance is all about protecting yourself against risk. By risk we mean pretty much anything from accidentally damaging someone's property to problems that delay a job. It could cover a legal case for negligence or the risk of injury to you, your colleagues or a third party while working on a job.
If you have anyone working for you who isn’t immediate family - even apprentices or temporary staff - you’re likely to need employers’ liability insurance. Without it, you could be fined £2,500 a day. This cover can protect you from claims made by staff if they get sick or injured on the job.
Tools insurance can pay for repairs or replacements if your equipment is lost, stolen or damaged. It can be purchased as a standalone cover or as part of a more comprehensive policy.
Contract works cover is there in case something beyond your control - for example fire, theft, water or wind damage - stops you from working. It can cover the cost of materials and labour already used up to the point of claim. With this cover in place you get the property repaired and back up to the point you were at before the job stopped.
An injury can leave you unable to work for some time - perhaps even permanently. Personal accident cover pays a cash benefit in the event of certain injuries to offer some protection against that risk.
Stock insurance covers materials such as wood, paint and tiles - letting you replace materials needed to finish, or even start, a job. Just like tool insurance, you need to make sure the materials are securely stored. Overnight van cover is available as an extra.
The beauty of trades insurance is you can pick and choose the cover you take out depending on your business needs.
That means if all you want is tools cover, that's all you need to take out, but if you want a wider set of protections then you can add them in too.
The only non-negotiable insurance is employers’ liability cover, which you usually need to have if you're employing anyone from an apprentice or a temporary worker all the way through to full-time staff.
However, if self-selecting seems a bit much, providers often produce pre-built packages of insurance for specific trades.
Some of the most common pre-built packages are:
Electrician’s insurance
Gardener's insurance
Plumber's insurance
Roofer's insurance
Cleaner's insurance
Painter and decorator’s insurance
Carpenter's insurance
Handyman’s insurance
Most trades insurance starts at £6.19 a month, but the price can vary quite a bit – with factors such as the covers you choose, your location, employee count and turnover affecting how much you’ll pay.
Here are some real-life examples of quotes for tradesperson insurance:
|Factors
|Scenario 1
|Scenario 2
|Scenario 3
|Number of Employees
|1
|1
|3
|Turnover
|£50,000
|£100,000
|£250,00
|Public Liability
|£1,000,000
|£2,000,000
|£2,000,000
|Employers' Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|£10,000,000
|Commercial Legal Protection
|N/A
|£100,000
|N/A
|Contract Works
|N/A
|N/A
|£250,000
|Tools
|N/A
|£2,500
|£5,000
|Monthly Cost
|£6.19
|£20.58
|£57.22
Superscript - 10% of tradespeople paid £6.19 a month or less for their business insurance between April and June 2023.
These are real quotes given to Superscript customers for traders' insurance.
Every business is different, meaning certain elements of tradesman insurance will be more relevant than others. If you have staff, employers’ liability cover will probably be a must. Tool cover also tends to be taken up, not least if you typically work at different sites, where the chances of equipment getting lost or stolen is greater.
Public liability insurance is also a popular choice, as many tradesmen’s work puts them in the vicinity of other people and their property. A scaffolding joint could fall on a passerby or a can of paint get knocked over, ruining a carpet. Accidents can happen, and they can be expensive to make right.
When looking for protection, make sure you get enough to cover any potential costs. Only you will know what this is likely to be, but if you’re unsure, speak to an insurer or broker, providing as much information about your typical job, where you work, your turnover and staff set up.
Work out what you'd like to be covered for. For example, you won’t need employer's liability cover if you're self-employed and work alone.
How much public liability cover do you need? What will it cost to replace your tools? While underestimating could leave you in the lurch, there's no point paying for more cover than you need either.
The excess on a policy is how much of any claim you have to pay yourself. A bigger excess can mean cheaper quotes, but will mean you have to pay more if you do claim.
Yes. In fact, several parts of tradesman insurance - including personal accident cover and tool cover - are particularly useful for self-employed businesses.
If you employ anyone, even as an apprentice or on a temporary basis, you need to have employers’ liability insurance. The main exception is if you only employ direct family members.
No other sort of cover is legally mandated, however, clients may request proof of covers, such as public liability or professional indemnity, before offering contracts. You may also need certain covers in order to join trade associations or professional organisations.
Overnight van cover isn't often included as standard, but can frequently be added to your policy for a bit extra. You’ll generally need to make sure the van is locked and parked in a secure location overnight if you opt for this benefit.
It depends on the policy you choose and where you're working. For example, some may cover you for working in Europe as standard. With others you may have to pay extra for overseas cover. Always check policy T&Cs.
Many insurance policies will cover claims that result from the actions of your employees – but you should check the policy wording to be certain.
