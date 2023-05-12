<Business Insurance

Compare limited company insurance

Get the cover you need if own a limited company

Protect your business from when things go wrong such as a damage to property or equipment, legal action or theft.
logo

Get limited company business insurance

Find your ideal business insurance in just a few minutes
1
Answer a few simple questions about your business
2
We’ll match you with the business insurance policies you need
3
Get insured in less than 10 minutes
Get quote
Trustpilot
On this page
Author
Salman Haqqi
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
May 12, 2023

What is limited company insurance?

Limited company insurance is a type of business insurance that provides protection for your limited company against potential risks and liabilities. It is designed to help your business stay protected in the event of unforeseen circumstances, such as accidents, injuries, theft, or damage to property.

How does limited company insurance work

Limited company insurance works by providing financial protection to your business when you need it the most. If an incident occurs that is covered under your policy, your insurance company will provide financial compensation to help you recover from the damage or loss.

For example, if your business experiences a flood, your insurance company will cover the cost of repairs or replacements for any damaged property or equipment. This can help you avoid costly out-of-pocket expenses that can impact your business's finances.

No. of limited companies in the UK[1]
4million

Why should I get limited company insurance?

Limited company insurance is essential for protecting your business from potential financial losses. Without insurance, your business could be vulnerable to lawsuits, accidents, or other unexpected events that could impact your bottom line.

Additionally, many clients and customers may require you to have certain types of insurance before doing business with you. This can help build trust and credibility with your clients and protect your business's reputation.

What different types of limit company insurance can I get?

Public liability

Public liability insurance protects your business against claims made by third parties for personal injury or property damage. This type of insurance is essential if your business interacts with the public, such as clients, customers, or suppliers.

Get public liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance is a legal requirement for any business that has employees. This type of insurance covers claims made by employees for injury or illness sustained while working for your business.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance protects your business against claims of negligence, errors or omissions made by clients or customers. This is particularly important for businesses that provide professional services, such as consulting, legal or accounting services.

Get professional indemnity insurance

What different types of limit company insurance can I get?

Public liability

Public liability insurance protects your business against claims made by third parties for personal injury or property damage. This type of insurance is essential if your business interacts with the public, such as clients, customers, or suppliers.

Get public liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance

Employers' liability insurance is a legal requirement for any business that has employees. This type of insurance covers claims made by employees for injury or illness sustained while working for your business.

Get employers’ liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance protects your business against claims of negligence, errors or omissions made by clients or customers. This is particularly important for businesses that provide professional services, such as consulting, legal or accounting services.

Get professional indemnity insurance

How to choose insurance for a limited company

Choosing the right limited company insurance policy can be challenging, but there are a few key factors to consider when making your decision. These include:

Coverage

Make sure you choose a policy that covers all of the risks and liabilities that are relevant to your business. Consider the potential risks your business may face and choose a policy that offers adequate coverage for those risks.

Cost

Consider your budget when choosing a policy. Look for a policy that provides the coverage you need at a price that fits your budget.

Reputation

Choose an insurance provider with a good reputation for customer service and claims handling. Check online reviews and ask for recommendations from other business owners.

Compare

Compare policies from different providers to find the best coverage and value for your business.

How much does limited company insurance cost?

The cost of limited company insurance can vary widely depending on several factors such as:

  • The type of insurance

  • The size of the company

  • The industry

  • The level of coverage required

  • The company's claims history.

Some common types of limited company insurance include employers' liability insurance, public liability insurance, professional indemnity insurance, and business interruption insurance. These can run anywhere from a few hundred pounds to several thousand.

The actual cost of limited company insurance will depend on the individual circumstances of each company. So it's a good idea to get multiple quotes from different insurance providers and to work with a trusted insurance broker to ensure that you are getting the right coverage at a fair price.

It's a good idea to get quotes from multiple insurance providers to find the best deal for limited company insurance."

Learn more about our business insurance partner

Superscript Logo Full 2x
Trustpilot

We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Superscript is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Why Superscript?

We make it quick and easy to find, buy and manage your business insurance.

ppc benefit column 0
Customisable cover for 1000s of business types
Superscript will help you find the different types of cover that are right for your business.
ppc benefit column 1
Adjust your cover as you grow
Amend your cover with no admin fees, to address your evolving needs as your business grows.
ppc benefit column 2
Simple claims process
Our customer portal allows you to enter the details we need to get your claim processed.

FAQs

Is limited company insurance a legal requirement?

Employers’ liability insurance is legally required for UK businesses that have employees, but other types of insurance such as public liability and professional indemnity are not mandatory. However, they are highly recommended to protect against financial loss in case of unexpected events.

Can I get limited company insurance online?

Yes, many insurance providers offer online quotes and purchasing options for limited company insurance. However, it is recommended to work with an insurance broker to ensure that the right coverage is obtained for the business.

How can a limited company reduce the cost of insurance?

A limited company can reduce the cost of insurance by implementing risk management strategies, such as improving health and safety measures, and by shopping around for the best insurance deals.

About the author

Author imageSalman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.3 out of 5
by 1,043 people
It worked well for us
Trust Pilot stars
Very pleased wih the outcome - our van insurance is less than half what it was elsewhere, and included breakdown recovery which our previous policy didn't.
Mr Trevor Allan Davies
Excellent comparison site
Trust Pilot stars
Great experience, easy to use and interogate
Karl
Very easy to navigate around
Trust Pilot stars
Very easy to navigate around
Mr. P. Homer

References

1. Companies House Number of limited companies registered in the UK