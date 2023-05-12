<Business Insurance

Find the right insurance whatever your trade

Build the right cover for your trade - with insurance available for everything from tools to injuries, accidents and more.
What is tradesman insurance?

Tradespeople don't live in a risk-free world. Whether it's accidents, spills, injuries or even theft - there are plenty of potential problems that could stop you from working.

That's exactly what insurance for tradespeople is meant to protect you against - either providing the funds to allow you to replace key bits of kit, cash in case of problems on a job or covering the cost of compensation in case someone sues.

The good news is you can find tradesman insurance tailored to both the line of work you do, as well as picking which risks you want cover within that.

£5.86per month

Why do I need tradesman’s insurance?

If you employ anyone - even on a temporary basis - employer's liability insurance is a legal requirement.

Outside of that, insurance is all about protecting yourself against risk.

That could be risk from a member of the public suing you, against the cost of accidentally damaging someone's property or the risk of injury to you or a third party while working on a job.

The right insurance will also cover against problems that delay a job or even periods between them.

Insurance is all about protecting yourself against risk.

What insurance do tradespeople need?

Public liability

Public liability insurance can protect you against claims for compensation for any damage to property or injuries to third parties that are related to your work. Some clients will ask for evidence you have this before agreeing to work with you.

Employers' liability insurance

If you have anyone working for you - even on a temporary basis or apprentices - you legally have to have employer's liability insurance or you could be fined £2,500 a day. On a more positive note, it can also protect you from claims made by staff if they're injured.

Tools and equipment cover

Tools insurance is designed to pay out if your essential work equipment is lost, stolen or damaged in fire or flooding. It also can pay out for construction plant and machinery as well as offering cover for machines hired in plant.

Contract works insurance

Contract works cover is there in case something beyond your control - for example fire, theft, water or wind damage - stops you from working on a job. It can pay out to cover the cost of materials and labour already used up to that point, letting you get the property repaired and back up to the point you were at before the accident happened.

Personal accident insurance

An injury can leave you unable to work for some time - perhaps even permanently. Personal accident cover pays a cash benefit in the event of certain injuries to offer some protection against that risk.

Stock cover

Stock insurance covers materials such as wood, paint and tiles - letting you replace materials needed to finish, or even start, a job. Just like tool insurance, you need to make sure the materials are securely stored, and overnight van cover is available as an extra.

What trades are covered?

The beauty of trades insurance is you can pick and choose the cover you take out depending on your business needs.

That means if all you want is tools cover, that's all you need to take out, but if you want a wider set of protections then you can add them in too.

The only non-negotiable insurance is employer's liability cover, which you legally need to have if you're employing anyone from an apprentice to a temporary worker all the way through to full-time staff.

However, if self-selecting seems a bit much, providers often produce pre-built packages of insurance for specific trades.

Some of the most common pre-built packages are:

  • Builder's insurance

  • Electrician insurance

  • Gardener's insurance

  • Plumber's insurance

  • Roofer's insurance

  • Cleaner's insurance

  • Painter and decorator insurance

  • Carpenter's insurance

  • Dog walker's insurance

  • Handyman insurance

How to find cheaper tradesman insurance quotes

Decide what cover options you want

Work out what you'd like to be covered for. For example, do you need employer's liability cover if you're self-employed and work alone?

Decide on your cover levels

How much public liability cover do you need? What will it cost to replace your tools? While underestimating could leave you in the lurch, there's no point paying for more cover than you need either.

Check your policy excess

The excess on a policy is how much of any claim you have to pay yourself. A bigger excess can mean cheaper quotes, but will mean you have to pay more if you do claim.

Tradesman insurance FAQs

Can tradesman insurance cover freelancers?

Yes. In fact, several parts of tradesman insurance - including personal accident cover and tool cover - is particularly useful for freelancers.

Is tradesman insurance a legal requirement?

If you employ anyone, even as an apprentice or on a temporary basis, you need to have employer's liability insurance.

No other sort of cover is legally mandated, however a lot of clients request proof of public liability or professional liability cover being in place before offering contracts.

Are tools and materials stored in a vehicle overnight covered?

Overnight van cover isn't often included as standard, but can frequently be added to your policy for a bit extra. But you will generally need to make sure the van is locked and parked in a secure location overnight.

Will I be covered if I work abroad?

It depends on the the policy you choose and where you're working. For example, many allow you a set number of days a year working in the EU as standard.

Am I covered for the actions of my employees?

If you have public liability insurance, as well as employer's liability insurance, you should be protected against claims against your business by third parties resulting from the actions of your employees.

