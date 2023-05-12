Tradespeople don't live in a risk-free world. Whether it's accidents, spills, injuries or even theft - there are plenty of potential problems that could stop you from working.

That's exactly what insurance for tradespeople is meant to protect you against - either providing the funds to allow you to replace key bits of kit, cash in case of problems on a job or covering the cost of compensation in case someone sues.

The good news is you can find tradesman insurance tailored to both the line of work you do, as well as picking which risks you want cover within that.