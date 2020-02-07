<Business Insurance

Compare goods-in-transit insurance

Compare goods-in-transit insurance policies to cover your business items if they’re lost or damaged while being transported between locations, whether with you or via a courier.

  • Get a quote in under five minutes
  • Get quotes to insure your goods and business on the wider market
  • Benefit from a fast, reliable and straightforward service that’s offered free of charge
Get quotes

Compare goods in transit insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

premierline-business-insurance-goods-in-transit-public-liability-insurance
bionic-business-insurance-goods-in-transit-public-liability-cover
novas-insurance-business-insurance-goods-in-transit-public-liability-insurance-policy
quotezone-business-insurance-goods-transit-public-liability-insurace

Goods in transit insurance quotes

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Premierline Business Insurance
Policies for
Tradesman & contractors, Shops & retailers, Offices, Surgeries & more
Maximum goods in transit cover
£5,000,000
Premierline Business Insurance
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available online
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of business insurance

Last updated: 2 May 2022

What is goods-in-transit insurance?

Goods-in-transit insurance (GIT insurance) covers business items against theft, loss or damage while they’re being moved. This could include:

  • goods you’ve been hired to move as part of a furniture removal

  • stock being delivered to customers from your online shop

  • contents and equipment being moved between business premises

Here’s more about how business insurance works.

Do I need goods-in-transit insurance?

You need GIT insurance if you offer:

  • courier services

  • delivery of goods purchased

  • removal services

  • motor trade or vehicle recovery services

Even if your main business doesn’t fall into any of the above categories, consider GIT insurance if you transport business equipment between commercial or corporate premises.

How much does GIT insurance cost?

The price of your goods-in-transit insurance policy depends on:

  • the type of business you run (if your main activity is delivery services, then you’ll pay more)

  • the level of cover you need for contents or stock

  • the number of staff you employ

  • your business’s annual turnover

  • whether you pay premiums annually or monthly – as with most insurance policies, you have to pay interest if you opt to pay monthly 

Use our comparison to get quotes from different insurers to see how they match up. 

Note: providers usually offer discounts if you buy online compared to over the phone.

How to find the best policy

Check to see if potential policies cover:

  • the type of vehicle your business uses – whether that’s a car, van, lorry or motorcycle

  • travel to and from Europe

  • accidental damage

  • all types of goods

  • public and employers' liability

Once you find policies that offer the cover that your business needs, choose the GIT insurance policy with the cheapest annual premium.

How to make a claim

You can claim on goods-in-transit insurance by contacting your insurer. You should do this as soon as possible.

Most business insurers offer a 24-hour claims helpline – the number can be found on your policy documents. Make sure you provide as much detail as possible.

Your GIT insurance provider may want to visit you to discuss your claim in more detail before it issues a settlement payout.

What other insurance should I consider?

You’re required by law to have certain types of business insurance, such as employers' liability insurance if you employ staff.

If your business uses vehicles, you’re also required to have third-party commercial vehicle insurance, which covers injury to third parties and damage to their property.

There are also some industries, like financial advisers and insurance brokers, where it’s compulsory to have professional indemnity insurance.

Other types of business insurance are optional but look into property cover if you have a mortgage or long-term lease on commercial premises.

You might also consider taking out a package business insurance policy to cover the rest of your business activities. This could, for example, insure your liability as a business as well as your business premises and contents.

Speak to a broker if you need help deciding what cover your business needs.

Here’s more on how to find the right insurance for your business.

Personal insurance

Personal insurance is important if you’re registered as self-employed, because you don’t earn the same benefits that come with standard permanent employment contracts.

Consider the following protections:

  • Income protection insurance: provides an income if you’re unexpectedly unable to work due to illness or injury

  • Life insurance: pays out a lump sum to your next of kin if you die within its term. This can cover financial commitments like your mortgage

  • Critical illness cover: pays you an income if you’re unable to work because you develop a terminal illness

  • Private pension: can replace the workplace pension you’d get if you were in standard employment

Goods in transit insurance FAQs

Explore business insurance guides

See more guides

What is business insurance?

Business insurance is essential if you run your own company, and you could be breaking the law without it. Here is how business insurance works.

Read More

How to insure your business

Whether you are a sole trader or you own a large company, business insurance is a must. Here is why you need insurance and how to get the right cover.

Read More

How to claim on your business insurance

If your business suffers a financial loss, your insurance could cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about making a claim on your business insurance.

Read More

Why get business insurance with money.co.uk?

By getting business insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value business insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Builders insurance

Goods in transit insurance & public liability

Public & employers liability insurance

Public liability & professional indemnity

Last updated: 13 April 2021