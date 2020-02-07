Last updated: 2 May 2022

What is goods-in-transit insurance?

Goods-in-transit insurance (GIT insurance) covers business items against theft, loss or damage while they’re being moved. This could include:

goods you’ve been hired to move as part of a furniture removal

stock being delivered to customers from your online shop

contents and equipment being moved between business premises

Do I need goods-in-transit insurance?

You need GIT insurance if you offer:

courier services

delivery of goods purchased

removal services

motor trade or vehicle recovery services

Even if your main business doesn’t fall into any of the above categories, consider GIT insurance if you transport business equipment between commercial or corporate premises.

How much does GIT insurance cost?

The price of your goods-in-transit insurance policy depends on:

the type of business you run (if your main activity is delivery services, then you’ll pay more)

the level of cover you need for contents or stock

the number of staff you employ

your business’s annual turnover

whether you pay premiums annually or monthly – as with most insurance policies, you have to pay interest if you opt to pay monthly

Use our comparison to get quotes from different insurers to see how they match up.

Note: providers usually offer discounts if you buy online compared to over the phone.

How to find the best policy

Check to see if potential policies cover:

the type of vehicle your business uses – whether that’s a car, van, lorry or motorcycle

travel to and from Europe

accidental damage

all types of goods

public and employers' liability

Once you find policies that offer the cover that your business needs, choose the GIT insurance policy with the cheapest annual premium.

How to make a claim

You can claim on goods-in-transit insurance by contacting your insurer. You should do this as soon as possible.

Most business insurers offer a 24-hour claims helpline – the number can be found on your policy documents. Make sure you provide as much detail as possible.

Your GIT insurance provider may want to visit you to discuss your claim in more detail before it issues a settlement payout.

What other insurance should I consider?

You’re required by law to have certain types of business insurance, such as employers' liability insurance if you employ staff.

If your business uses vehicles, you’re also required to have third-party commercial vehicle insurance, which covers injury to third parties and damage to their property.

There are also some industries, like financial advisers and insurance brokers, where it’s compulsory to have professional indemnity insurance.

Other types of business insurance are optional but look into property cover if you have a mortgage or long-term lease on commercial premises.

You might also consider taking out a package business insurance policy to cover the rest of your business activities. This could, for example, insure your liability as a business as well as your business premises and contents.

Speak to a broker if you need help deciding what cover your business needs.

Personal insurance

Personal insurance is important if you’re registered as self-employed, because you don’t earn the same benefits that come with standard permanent employment contracts.

Consider the following protections: