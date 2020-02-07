Premierline Business Insurance
Compare goods-in-transit insurance policies to cover your business items if they’re lost or damaged while being transported between locations, whether with you or via a courier.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Last updated: 2 May 2022
Goods-in-transit insurance (GIT insurance) covers business items against theft, loss or damage while they’re being moved. This could include:
goods you’ve been hired to move as part of a furniture removal
stock being delivered to customers from your online shop
contents and equipment being moved between business premises
You need GIT insurance if you offer:
courier services
delivery of goods purchased
removal services
motor trade or vehicle recovery services
Even if your main business doesn’t fall into any of the above categories, consider GIT insurance if you transport business equipment between commercial or corporate premises.
The price of your goods-in-transit insurance policy depends on:
the type of business you run (if your main activity is delivery services, then you’ll pay more)
the level of cover you need for contents or stock
the number of staff you employ
your business’s annual turnover
whether you pay premiums annually or monthly – as with most insurance policies, you have to pay interest if you opt to pay monthly
Use our comparison to get quotes from different insurers to see how they match up.
Note: providers usually offer discounts if you buy online compared to over the phone.
Check to see if potential policies cover:
the type of vehicle your business uses – whether that’s a car, van, lorry or motorcycle
travel to and from Europe
accidental damage
all types of goods
public and employers' liability
Once you find policies that offer the cover that your business needs, choose the GIT insurance policy with the cheapest annual premium.
You can claim on goods-in-transit insurance by contacting your insurer. You should do this as soon as possible.
Most business insurers offer a 24-hour claims helpline – the number can be found on your policy documents. Make sure you provide as much detail as possible.
Your GIT insurance provider may want to visit you to discuss your claim in more detail before it issues a settlement payout.
You’re required by law to have certain types of business insurance, such as employers' liability insurance if you employ staff.
If your business uses vehicles, you’re also required to have third-party commercial vehicle insurance, which covers injury to third parties and damage to their property.
There are also some industries, like financial advisers and insurance brokers, where it’s compulsory to have professional indemnity insurance.
Other types of business insurance are optional but look into property cover if you have a mortgage or long-term lease on commercial premises.
You might also consider taking out a package business insurance policy to cover the rest of your business activities. This could, for example, insure your liability as a business as well as your business premises and contents.
Speak to a broker if you need help deciding what cover your business needs.
Here’s more on how to find the right insurance for your business.
Personal insurance is important if you’re registered as self-employed, because you don’t earn the same benefits that come with standard permanent employment contracts.
Consider the following protections:
Income protection insurance: provides an income if you’re unexpectedly unable to work due to illness or injury
Life insurance: pays out a lump sum to your next of kin if you die within its term. This can cover financial commitments like your mortgage
Critical illness cover: pays you an income if you’re unable to work because you develop a terminal illness
Private pension: can replace the workplace pension you’d get if you were in standard employment
Yes. Goods-in-transit insurance does not cover the vehicle itself. You can compare van insurance here.
No. GIT insurance only covers goods once they’re in transit. You need separate contents insurance to cover them at the depot.
Yes, as long as the vehicle is locked and parked in a secure site, such as one with gated access or security. Check your policy documents for details.
Yes, as long as European cover is included in your insurance policy. If you transport goods worldwide, speak to a broker about international shipping cover.
It depends. Some policies are specifically designed for certain types of vehicles. Check your vehicle is included in the policy before you sign the contract.
Last updated: 13 April 2021