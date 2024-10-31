Joe Phelan

Joe is an experienced writer, journalist and editor. He has written for the BBC, National Geographic, the Observer, Scientific American and VICE, covering everything from chess detectives to extreme sports in Greenland.

He has worked across numerous sectors, including sport, infrastructure and the green economy, producing copy for organisations including NatWest, RBS, the Bank of England and the NPSA. As a business expert his work frequently spotlights the ventures and achievements of small business owners.

He has written articles celebrating the vibrant business community operating across the UK’s canal network, highlighted the pioneering work of Scotland's only ski-maker, and showcased the small whisky distilleries determined to be at the forefront of the sustainability movement.

Joe is a Tottenham and Chicago Bears fan, and is tolerated by his cat, Harris.