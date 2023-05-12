<Business Insurance

Shop insurance supports businesses when the unexpected happens

A tailored insurance policy will make sure your shop is protected
Find your ideal shop insurance in just a few minutes
Answer a few simple questions about your business
We'll match you with the business insurance policies you need
Get insured in less than 10 minutes
Lucinda O'Brien
Salman Haqqi
May 12, 2023

What is shop insurance?

Shop insurance provides protection for retail businesses against any risks or claims it might encounter. These risks can include damage to the property from your customers or employees and theft of stock. This insurance can also provide cover if you have to close the shop due to flooding or facing a claim from a customer about an item you are selling. 

This type of insurance should include a variety of policies depending on the needs of your shop. It’s important to find an insurance that is tailored to your business as this will make sure you can continue to trade.

Insurance can cover you if there is theft of stock or damage to your premises"

How does shop insurance work?

Shop insurance should include a variety of policies to ensure you are thoroughly protected. It’s also worth knowing that if you employ staff then it’s a legal requirement to have sufficient employers’ liability insurance. If an employee falls ill or is injured in the workplace then this insurance will ensure you are covered. 

The other types of insurance are not a legal requirement but are important if you want to protect your business. 


The number of retail outlets in the UK[1]
257,250

Should I get shop insurance?

You’ll know your business inside out, so you should be aware of any potential risks that may face your shop. If you would like peace of mind that if the worst does happen, you’ll be protected, then insurance is a good idea. 

The key is to make sure you get insurance that is tailored to your shop and its needs, as this will be the most effective.

What does shop insurance include?

Public liability insurance

This covers damage caused by your business to a third party or their property. A third party is typically anyone not employed by your business.

Professional indemnity insurance

This covers claims made due to failings in the products or services provided by you or your company.

Business contents insurance

This type of insurance covers your possessions and stock within your shop in the event of damage, theft, fire or loss.

How can I choose the right shop insurance?

Choosing the right insurance is an important part of running your business successfully, so here are some key points to consider.

Identify the cover you need

Look at what you would like to cover in your shop and then identify the different levels of cover to decide how much protection you need.

Compare policies

As with all insurance, the cover is more important than the price, as the cheapest cover might prevent your business from being fully protected. Take the time to consider coverage limits, exclusions and premiums.

Review documents

Don’t sign along the dotted line until you are sure the policy you’ve chosen has the cover you need. Read all the documents in detail and if you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the provider.

How much does shop insurance cost?

The cost of shop insurance will vary depending on the logistics of your business. For example, the cost will take into account the size of your shop, the value of your stock, its location, number of staff and whether you have any licensing requirements. 

These factors are important as it’ll help the insurance provider to establish the price of the risks involved and what claims could be made.

What is typically excluded from shop insurance?

There might be some exclusions within your policy, so make sure to read it through thoroughly and decide whether you need to take out any extra cover. Those exclusions might include any break-ins or damage to the property if you haven’t got property security installed, so always check with the insurer to see what you need to have in place. You might also need extra cover to include back doors, windows or delivery entrances. 

Shop insurance is typically for your premises, but you may do some work outside of the business and would need cover for this work too. For example, if you visit customer homes to install a product as part of the service, you might need extra protection for this work.

Trustpilot

FAQs

Is it a legal requirement to have shop insurance?

It is a legal requirement to have sufficient employers’ liability insurance if you employ members of staff, but the rest is up to you.

What insurance do you need for an online shop?

Shop insurance is normally for businesses that are run from a commercial property, but you can also get insurance for your online shop. Cover will be similar to what we’ve discussed above, but it’s also worth looking at cyber-insurance as your business could be at risk from cyber attacks.

Do I need public liability insurance?

Your business will revolve around members of the public, so public liability insurance is a good idea. This type of insurance will pay out if there is a claim made against your business - and claims can be costly.

Footnotes

1. Reported by Retail Gazette: Nockolds looked at data from National Statistics on the number of retail units by UK region