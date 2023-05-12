Shop insurance provides protection for retail businesses against any risks or claims it might encounter. These risks can include damage to the property from your customers or employees and theft of stock. This insurance can also provide cover if you have to close the shop due to flooding or facing a claim from a customer about an item you are selling.

This type of insurance should include a variety of policies depending on the needs of your shop. It’s important to find an insurance that is tailored to your business as this will make sure you can continue to trade.