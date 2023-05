Dog walking insurance is an important part of setting up a dog walking business, as it helps to protect your business and the dogs you look after. Dog walking is not a risk-free business and there is a lot of emotional and financial responsibility attached to it.

The key to dog walking insurance is public liability, which includes accident and injury cover. This covers dog walkers if the worst happens, for example if a dog is lost or injured during your care or if a dog causes an injury or accident to someone or someone else’s property.