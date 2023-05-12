Although you're not legally required to have any form of self employed insurance, it is strongly recommended. Without insurance, you would be responsible for any costs associated with accidents, injuries, or property damage that occur as a result of your business activities. This could result in significant financial losses that could potentially put your business and personal finances at risk.

Overall, self-employed insurance can provide peace of mind and financial protection for individuals who work for themselves. It's important to carefully evaluate your risks and choose the right insurance policies to protect your business and personal assets.