Self-employed insurance refers to the different types of business insurance policies that individuals who work for themselves can take out to protect their business, finances and wellbeing. This would include anybody who is a sole trader, freelancer, consultant, or contractor.
Although you're not legally required to have any form of self employed insurance, it is strongly recommended. Without insurance, you would be responsible for any costs associated with accidents, injuries, or property damage that occur as a result of your business activities. This could result in significant financial losses that could potentially put your business and personal finances at risk.
Overall, self-employed insurance can provide peace of mind and financial protection for individuals who work for themselves. It's important to carefully evaluate your risks and choose the right insurance policies to protect your business and personal assets.
Self-employed insurance provides peace of mind and financial protection for those who work for themselves.
This covers the cost of legal claims made against you if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.
This protects you if a client makes a claim against you for negligence, errors or omissions in your work.
If you have any employees, it is a legal requirement to have employer's liability insurance, which covers the cost of compensation claims made by employees who are injured or become ill as a result of their work.
This covers you if you are unable to work due to illness or injury, by providing a regular income to replace your lost earnings.
The cost of self-employed insurance in the UK can vary depending on the types of policies requires, the level of coverage required, the size of the business, and other factors.
As a rough guide, public liability insurance for a self-employed person could cost around £50-£200 per year, while professional indemnity insurance could cost around £100-£300 per year.
While some types of insurance may be mandatory depending on the nature of your business, such as employer's liability insurance if you have employees, many types of insurance are optional but strongly recommended to protect your business.
Yes, many insurance companies, brokers and comparison sites like money.co.uk offer online quotes for self-employed insurance. It's a good idea to compare multiple quotes from different providers to find the best coverage and price for your needs.
Yes, you can usually cancel your self-employed insurance policy at any time, although there may be fees or penalties for doing so. It's important to carefully review the terms and conditions of the policy before purchasing to understand the cancellation policy.
