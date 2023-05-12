<Business Insurance

When you're your own boss, you're responsible when things go wrong. So self-employed insurance helps you protect yourself from being out of pocket from legal action, data breaches or personal injury.
On this page
What is self-employed insurance?

Self-employed insurance refers to the different types of business insurance policies that individuals who work for themselves can take out to protect their business, finances and wellbeing. This would include anybody who is a sole trader, freelancer, consultant, or contractor.

Why get self employed insurance?

Although you're not legally required to have any form of self employed insurance, it is strongly recommended. Without insurance, you would be responsible for any costs associated with accidents, injuries, or property damage that occur as a result of your business activities. This could result in significant financial losses that could potentially put your business and personal finances at risk.

Overall, self-employed insurance can provide peace of mind and financial protection for individuals who work for themselves. It's important to carefully evaluate your risks and choose the right insurance policies to protect your business and personal assets.

Self-employed insurance provides peace of mind and financial protection for those who work for themselves.

What types of self-employed insurance can I get?

Public liability insurance

This covers the cost of legal claims made against you if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.

Professional indemnity insurance

This protects you if a client makes a claim against you for negligence, errors or omissions in your work.

Employer's liability insurance

If you have any employees, it is a legal requirement to have employer's liability insurance, which covers the cost of compensation claims made by employees who are injured or become ill as a result of their work.

Income protection insurance

This covers you if you are unable to work due to illness or injury, by providing a regular income to replace your lost earnings.

Get public liability insurance

Get professional indemnity insurance

Get employers' liability insurance

Get income protection insurance

What does self-employed insurance cover?

Covers

Damages or legal fees that may arise if someone is injured or their property is damaged as a result of your business activities.
Damages or legal fees that may arise if you make a mistake or are negligent in providing your professional services.
Damages or legal fees that may arise if one of your employees is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work for you.
May cover the cost of repairing or replacing any equipment that is lost, stolen, or damaged as a result of your business activities.
Any lost income or expenses that may arise if your business is unable to operate due to unforeseen circumstances such as fire, flood, or other natural disasters.

Doesn't cover

Any injuries or illnesses that you may sustain yourself while working.
Any damages or legal fees that may arise from intentional or illegal activities.
Losses that may arise as a result of poor business decisions or market conditions.
Limited coverage for cyber attacks or data breaches

How to choose self-employed insurance

Choosing the right self-employed insurance policy can be a daunting task, but here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

Assess your risks

Identify the risks that are specific to your business and assess how likely they are to occur. This will help you determine which types of insurance coverage you need.

Shop around

Research different insurance providers and policies to compare coverage and prices. Don't just go with the first policy you come across, as you may be able to find a better deal elsewhere.

Check the coverage limits

Make sure the coverage limits of the policy you are considering are adequate for your business needs. For example, if you work with expensive equipment, make sure the policy covers the full replacement value in case of loss or damage.

Look for additional benefits

Some policies may offer additional benefits, such as access to legal advice or a claims helpline. Consider these additional benefits when comparing policies.

Seek professional advice

If you're unsure about which policy to choose or what coverage you need, seek professional advice from an insurance broker or advisor.

How much does self-employed insurance cost?

The cost of self-employed insurance in the UK can vary depending on the types of policies requires, the level of coverage required, the size of the business, and other factors.

As a rough guide, public liability insurance for a self-employed person could cost around £50-£200 per year, while professional indemnity insurance could cost around £100-£300 per year.

FAQs

Is self-employed insurance mandatory?

While some types of insurance may be mandatory depending on the nature of your business, such as employer's liability insurance if you have employees, many types of insurance are optional but strongly recommended to protect your business.

Can I get self-employed insurance quotes online?

Yes, many insurance companies, brokers and comparison sites like money.co.uk offer online quotes for self-employed insurance. It's a good idea to compare multiple quotes from different providers to find the best coverage and price for your needs.

Can I cancel my self-employed insurance policy if I no longer need it?

Yes, you can usually cancel your self-employed insurance policy at any time, although there may be fees or penalties for doing so. It's important to carefully review the terms and conditions of the policy before purchasing to understand the cancellation policy.

