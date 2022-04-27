What insurance do I need for my business?

Running a small business takes a lot of work and cost comes into every decision you make. Can you afford to buy something, will it boost your takings if you do or hurt them if you don't?

And it's easy to see why insurance might not appeal - especially as it's frequently not a legal requirement. So how much risk are you in by ditching it?

Here we look at the ins and outs of business insurance to help you decide if it’s right for you and what policy would suit your business best.

Do you need business insurance?

Business insurance covers you if something goes wrong with your company.

This could be anything from your stock being stolen to a customer taking legal action against you. It’s designed to save you from losing out financially by footing the bill in a range of potentially expensive situations.

There are lots of policies on offer, and the right kind for you will depend on your business, its size, and how it works. For example, you can buy policies to cover specific jobs such as goods in transit cover and personal accident cover. Insurance for a DIY company, for example, will look very different for a policy for an accountancy firm.

There are also policies such as ‘key-person’ insurance, which cover you if a key person to your business isn’t able to work, for example if they are ill. Most policies offer different levels of cover, which will reflect the price you pay.

Your premiums are based on the risk to the insurer of you making a claim.

Therefore, if your home business is a copywriting company, the risk will be lower than if you operate machinery and often have to visit customer’s homes.

To give you an idea of what's on offer, we've taken a look in depth at what a specific business might think about.