Business content insurance provides compensation if you need to replace something that has been damaged or lost.

It works in a similar way to home insurance. When you apply for cover, you’ll need to work out exactly what needs to be protected and how much it is worth. If you aren’t accurate during the application process, you might find you aren’t covered when you need it most.

It’s a good idea to scrutinise the policy before signing up, as you’ll want to make sure it includes all the protection you need. Not every policy is the same, which is why a tailored business contents insurance policy works well to ensure maximum protection.

If you make a claim, you'll need to give details of what's happened and the impact on your business. Your insurance provider will then assess the claim and you'll find out what compensation can be offered.