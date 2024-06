Tradesman tool insurance is there to cover the cost of replacing your essential work gear following theft, damage or loss.

With it in place you can quickly replace losses, so you can get back to work fast, because the insurer is picking up the tab.

This cover is frequently included as part of a builders' insurance package. But you can also buy it as a stand-alone policy if you’d prefer or if the level of cover included in the package is lacking.

Tools typically covered include: