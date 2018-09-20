How to claim on your business insurance

If your claim is for theft or malicious damage, contact the police and make a note of the crime reference number.

How to make a business insurance claim

It's important to contact your insurer as soon as possible if you need to make a claim, but there are a number of things you should do first – or avoid doing.

Take steps to prevent any further damage or loss but don’t destroy or remove anything your insurer might need to see to assess your claim.

Report any theft or malicious damage to the police. You’ll need a crime number to make your claim.

Don’t accept blame, even by apologising, as this could incriminate you in liability claims, and don’t discuss or try to negotiate a solution with any other parties involved yourself.

You should also check your policy documents to make sure you’re covered for what you want to claim for.

The five steps of the business insurance claim process

You’ll usually need to go through the following steps when making a business insurance policy claim:





Gather together your details before contacting your insurer so you have everything you need to hand when you do. This includes your personal details, policy number, details of what and how much you’re claiming for, including any third parties involved, and a crime number if your claim relates to theft or malicious damage, along with details of exactly when and where the incident happened.

Call the claims team on the number listed in your policy documents to let it know you want to make a claim and provide details. Most business insurers run a 24/7 claims helpline, so you should be able to speak to an adviser immediately. Alternatively, some insurers run online claims systems so you can quickly log your claim.

Send any extra information or evidence that’s requested. A claims handler will contact you to let you know if you need to s end anything more or fill in a claim form. You may be asked to send receipts, photos of damage or copies of health and safety policies for public liability claims. If your claim is for theft or damage, you’ll also need to send a list of the damaged or stolen items with their replacement costs.

Wait for your insurer to assess your claim . It may appoint external experts such as loss adjusters or technical specialists to do so and may send someone to visit you in person. It will decide if your claim is valid and how it should be settled.

Receive payment. Once your claim has been settled, you’ll be sent the money or your insurer will pay for any work needed to fix the problem.

What can you claim for on your business insurance?

It depends on what your policy covers and any extras you’ve chosen to add to it.

Business insurance policies can include cover for:

Public liability

Employers' liability

Professional indemnity

Legal expenses

Commercial property damage

Business interruption

Goods in transit

How long does a business insurance claim take?

It depends on the complexity of your claim. For example, property damage claims may only take a few days for your insurer to settle. But liability claims may rely on advice from solicitors or legal professionals, and could take months to resolve.