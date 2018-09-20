How to claim on your business insurance

If your claim is for theft or malicious damage, contact the police and make a note of the crime reference number.
It's important to contact your insurer as soon as possible if you need to make a claim, but there are a number of things you should do first – or avoid doing.
Take steps to prevent any further damage or loss but don’t destroy or remove anything your insurer might need to see to assess your claim.
Report any theft or malicious damage to the police. You’ll need a crime number to make your claim.
Don’t accept blame, even by apologising, as this could incriminate you in liability claims, and don’t discuss or try to negotiate a solution with any other parties involved yourself.
You should also check your policy documents to make sure you’re covered for what you want to claim for.
The five steps of the business insurance claim process
You’ll usually need to go through the following steps when making a business insurance policy claim:
Gather together your details before contacting your insurer so you have everything you need to hand when you do. This includes your personal details, policy number, details of what and how much you’re claiming for, including any third parties involved, and a crime number if your claim relates to theft or malicious damage, along with details of exactly when and where the incident happened.
Call the claims team on the number listed in your policy documents to let it know you want to make a claim and provide details. Most business insurers run a 24/7 claims helpline, so you should be able to speak to an adviser immediately. Alternatively, some insurers run online claims systems so you can quickly log your claim.
Send any extra information or evidence that’s requested. A claims handler will contact you to let you know if you need to send anything more or fill in a claim form. You may be asked to send receipts, photos of damage or copies of health and safety policies for public liability claims. If your claim is for theft or damage, you’ll also need to send a list of the damaged or stolen items with their replacement costs.
Wait for your insurer to assess your claim. It may appoint external experts such as loss adjusters or technical specialists to do so and may send someone to visit you in person. It will decide if your claim is valid and how it should be settled.
Receive payment. Once your claim has been settled, you’ll be sent the money or your insurer will pay for any work needed to fix the problem.
It depends on what your policy covers and any extras you’ve chosen to add to it.
Business insurance policies can include cover for:
Public liability
Employers' liability
Professional indemnity
Legal expenses
Commercial property damage
Business interruption
Goods in transit
Here’s more information about
It depends on the complexity of your claim. For example, property damage claims may only take a few days for your insurer to settle. But liability claims may rely on advice from solicitors or legal professionals, and could take months to resolve.
Once your claim has been settled, most insurers can make payment within 5 working days. Some pay claims by BACS transfer, which takes three working days.
You’ll need to pay your policy excess if you claim, which could be hundreds of pounds. You may have to pay this before your claim is paid, or your insurer may deduct it from the value of your claim.
Depending on the claim’s value, the price of your policy may increase when you renew it. You can still shop around to find the cheapest cover, but you must give insurers full details of any previous claims.
It depends on what you claim for.
Liability claims are usually paid straight to the third party. For example, your employee or a member of the public.
Business interruption claims are usually paid to your business by cheque or BACS transfer.
Commercial property claims can be settled by repair, replacement or reimbursing you with a cheque or BACS transfer.
Your insurer may refuse your business insurance policy claim if:
Your policy does not cover the cause of loss or damage
You did not follow the claims procedure
You gave false information when you took out cover or when you made your claim
If your claim is refused, see if the reason is clearly stated by checking your policy documents.
If you think your claim has been unfairly refused, you can complain to your insurer. After eight weeks, if you are still not happy with its resolution, you can contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
Visit the FOS website for information on how to make a complaint