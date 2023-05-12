Employers' liability insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.
In the UK, the Employers’ Liability Act 1969 requires businesses have employers' liability insurance if they have one or more employees. This insurance policy protects employers from potential financial losses if an employee is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work activities, and makes a claim against the employer.
Employers' liability insurance provides coverage for legal expenses, compensation payments, and other costs associated with such claims. It is designed to protect both the employer and the employee by ensuring that the employee receives the appropriate compensation while the employer is protected from significant financial losses.
Here's how employers' liability insurance typically works:
Cover: The policy provides cover for claims made against the employer by an employee who has suffered an injury or illness as a result of their work.
Protection: Employers' liability insurance protects employers from the financial burden of paying out-of-pocket for compensation to an employee, as well as legal fees, medical expenses, and other related costs.
Limits: The policy will have a limit on the amount of coverage provided, and the employer will be required to pay a premium to maintain the policy.
Claims: If an employee is injured or becomes ill while on the job, they can file a claim with the employer's insurance company. The insurer will investigate the claim and determine if it is covered by the policy. If it is covered, the insurer will work with the employer to provide compensation to the employee.
Claims made by third parties, such as customers or members of the public, may require a different type of insurance policy, such as public liability insurance or professional indemnity insurance.
Typically, the cost of employers' liability insurance can range from a few hundred pounds to several thousand pounds per year.
What you pay depends on a number of factors, including the nature of your industry, the level of risk associated with your business operations, and most of all, the size of your business.
Generally, larger businesses with more employees may pay higher premiums due to the increased risk of workplace accidents and injuries.
Other factors that can influence the cost of employers' liability insurance include the level of coverage you require, your claims history, and your business's health and safety record.
It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to find the best coverage and price for your business.
Source: NimbleFins - Average of hundreds of quotes across several types of businesses for an average-risk location.
Here are some of the potential consequences of not having employers liability insurance:
Fines and penalties: Failure to have employers liability insurance can result in fines of up to £2,500 per day for each day that you are not insured.
Legal action: If one of your employees is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work, they may take legal action against you to recover damages. Without employers liability Insurance, you may be personally liable for the costs of the claim, including any compensation awarded to the employee and legal fees.
Business interruption: If you are found to be in breach of the legal requirement to have employers liability insurance, you may be forced to stop trading until you can obtain the necessary insurance. This could result in significant business interruption and loss of income.
Not having employers liability insurance can have serious consequences. It is important to ensure that you have the necessary insurance in place to protect your business, your employees, and yourself.
Not having the necessary insurance in place could also damage your business' reputation and make it difficult to attract and retain staff in the future."
It usually lasts 12 months, with the option to renew at the end of the policy. Your insurer will contact you 30 days before your policy is due to end.
It is based on how many employees you have, your turnover, and the type of business you run. The higher these things are, the more you will pay.
You will be breaking the law, and your business could be fined up to £2,500 for every day you do not have insurance.
Yes, you need it if you have paid or voluntary staff, apprentices, or work experience placements.
No, you do not have to pay an excess to claim on your employers' liability insurance.
