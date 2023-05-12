<Employers liability insurance

Compare employers liability insurance

Protect your business against claims from your employees

logo

Get business insurance

Find your ideal business insurance in just a few minutes
1
Answer a few simple questions about your business
2
We’ll match you with the business insurance policies you need
3
Get insured in less than 10 minutes
Get quote
Trustpilot
On this page
Author
Salman Haqqi
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
May 12, 2023

What is employers' liability insurance?

Employers' liability insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.

In the UK, the Employers’ Liability Act 1969 requires businesses have employers' liability insurance if they have one or more employees. This insurance policy protects employers from potential financial losses if an employee is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work activities, and makes a claim against the employer.

Employers' liability insurance provides coverage for legal expenses, compensation payments, and other costs associated with such claims. It is designed to protect both the employer and the employee by ensuring that the employee receives the appropriate compensation while the employer is protected from significant financial losses.

How does it work?

Here's how employers' liability insurance typically works:

  • Cover: The policy provides cover for claims made against the employer by an employee who has suffered an injury or illness as a result of their work.

  • Protection: Employers' liability insurance protects employers from the financial burden of paying out-of-pocket for compensation to an employee, as well as legal fees, medical expenses, and other related costs.

  • Limits: The policy will have a limit on the amount of coverage provided, and the employer will be required to pay a premium to maintain the policy.

  • Claims: If an employee is injured or becomes ill while on the job, they can file a claim with the employer's insurance company. The insurer will investigate the claim and determine if it is covered by the policy. If it is covered, the insurer will work with the employer to provide compensation to the employee.

Claims made by third parties, such as customers or members of the public, may require a different type of insurance policy, such as public liability insurance or professional indemnity insurance.

No. of workplace injuries in 2018[1]
650,208

What does employers liability insurance cover?

Covered

Compensation for injuries and illnesses sustained by employees while working for the employer
Legal fees and expenses incurred by the employer in defending a claim made against them by an employee
Covers the costs of medical treatment for sick or injured employees
Costs associated with settling a claim made by an employee, including damages and legal fees
Temporary and permanent loss of earnings for the employee as a result of the injury or illness

Not covered

Claims made by former employees, contractors, or self-employed individuals
Claims arising from incidents that occurred before the policy came into effect
Claims made by employees who were not carrying out work for the employer at the time of the incident
Claims made as a result of an employer's intentional or criminal actions

How to choose an employer liability insurance policy

Choosing an employer's liability insurance policy involves a few steps. Here are some of the key steps:

Determine if you need it

UK law requires most businesses that have employees to have employer's liability insurance. However, there are some exceptions, such as if you only employ family members or if you are a sole trader. Check if you need employer's liability insurance and if you are exempt from the requirement.

Identify the cover you need

Consider the risks that your employees face on the job and determine the coverage limits and types of coverage you need. For example, you may need coverage for accidents, illnesses, and injuries that occur at the workplace.

Compare policies

Get quotes from different insurance providers to find the one that best meets your coverage needs and budget. Consider the coverage limits, exclusions, deductibles, and premiums.

Review the policy documents

Go over the policy documents carefully before signing up for the insurance. Make sure you understand the coverage, exclusions, and any limitations or conditions

Purchase the policy

Once you have selected an insurance provider and policy, purchase the policy and make sure that you have the necessary documentation to demonstrate that you have employer's liability insurance in compliance with UK law.

How much does employers liability insurance cost?

Typically, the cost of employers' liability insurance can range from a few hundred pounds to several thousand pounds per year.

What you pay depends on a number of factors, including the nature of your industry, the level of risk associated with your business operations, and most of all, the size of your business.

Generally, larger businesses with more employees may pay higher premiums due to the increased risk of workplace accidents and injuries.

Other factors that can influence the cost of employers' liability insurance include the level of coverage you require, your claims history, and your business's health and safety record.

It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to find the best coverage and price for your business.

Average cost of employers' liability insurance

Source: NimbleFins - Average of hundreds of quotes across several types of businesses for an average-risk location.

What if I don't have employers' liability insurance?

Here are some of the potential consequences of not having employers liability insurance:

  • Fines and penalties: Failure to have employers liability insurance can result in fines of up to £2,500 per day for each day that you are not insured.

  • Legal action: If one of your employees is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work, they may take legal action against you to recover damages. Without employers liability Insurance, you may be personally liable for the costs of the claim, including any compensation awarded to the employee and legal fees.

  • Business interruption: If you are found to be in breach of the legal requirement to have employers liability insurance, you may be forced to stop trading until you can obtain the necessary insurance. This could result in significant business interruption and loss of income.

Not having employers liability insurance can have serious consequences. It is important to ensure that you have the necessary insurance in place to protect your business, your employees, and yourself.

Not having the necessary insurance in place could also damage your business' reputation and make it difficult to attract and retain staff in the future."

Learn more about our business insurance partner

Superscript Logo Full 2x
Trustpilot

We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Superscript is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Why Superscript?

We make it quick and easy to find, buy and manage your business insurance.

ppc benefit column 0
Customisable cover for 1000s of business types
Superscript will help you find the different types of cover that are right for your business.
ppc benefit column 1
Adjust your cover as you grow
Amend your cover with no admin fees, to address your evolving needs as your business grows.
ppc benefit column 2
Simple claims process
Our customer portal allows you to enter the details we need to get your claim processed.

FAQs

How long does an employers' liability policy last?

It usually lasts 12 months, with the option to renew at the end of the policy. Your insurer will contact you 30 days before your policy is due to end.

How much does employers' liability cost?

It is based on how many employees you have, your turnover, and the type of business you run. The higher these things are, the more you will pay.

What if I do not have employers' liability insurance?

You will be breaking the law, and your business could be fined up to £2,500 for every day you do not have insurance.

Do I need employers' liability if my staff are volunteers?

Yes, you need it if you have paid or voluntary staff, apprentices, or work experience placements.

Does it cost to claim on employers' liability insurance?

No, you do not have to pay an excess to claim on your employers' liability insurance.

Related business insurance guides

Find out more about how business insurance works and what you might need
Woman considering a product to sell online
What insurance do I need for my business?
People considering a business loss
How to claim on your business insurance
Confident woman smiling as her male colleagues panic about what to do
What is business interruption insurance?
Find more guides here

About the author

Author imageSalman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi
Salman Haqqi spent over a decade as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. Now as a personal finance expert, he helps people make informed financial decisions.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.3 out of 5
by 1,043 people
It worked well for us
Trust Pilot stars
Very pleased wih the outcome - our van insurance is less than half what it was elsewhere, and included breakdown recovery which our previous policy didn't.
Mr Trevor Allan Davies
Excellent comparison site
Trust Pilot stars
Great experience, easy to use and interogate
Karl
Very easy to navigate around
Trust Pilot stars
Very easy to navigate around
Mr. P. Homer

References

1. NimbleFins Workplace Injury Statistics UK 2021