Employers' liability insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage to UK employers against legal liabilities and costs that arise if their employees become ill or injured due to their work.

In the UK, the Employers’ Liability Act 1969 requires businesses have employers' liability insurance if they have one or more employees. This insurance policy protects employers from potential financial losses if an employee is injured or becomes ill as a result of their work activities, and makes a claim against the employer.

Employers' liability insurance provides coverage for legal expenses, compensation payments, and other costs associated with such claims. It is designed to protect both the employer and the employee by ensuring that the employee receives the appropriate compensation while the employer is protected from significant financial losses.