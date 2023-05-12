<Business Insurance

What is tool insurance?

Tool insurance is there to cover the cost of replacing your essential work gear in case it's lost or damaged through fire, flood or theft.

It lets you quickly replace the essentials you need to do your job, letting you get back to work fast.

Tool insurance is frequently included as part of a builders' insurance package, but you can also buy it as a stand-alone policy.

Tools typically covered include:

  • Handheld tools (brushes, saws, pliers, hammers, wrenches)

  • Power tools (drills, grinders, nail guns, sanders, pressure washers)

  • Plant equipment (rollers, lawnmowers, diggers, dump trucks)

Tool insurance costs from[1]
£3.01a month

What's covered by tool insurance

When you're covered

Theft from a secure location
Damage
Loss

What's not covered

Injury to yourself or third parties
General wear and tear
Deliberate damage

How tool insurance works

As either a stand alone policy or as part of a wider business insurance package, tool insurance works protects your tools use up to a pre-arranged limit.

So, if it would cost you £3,000 to replace your essential work kit, you can take out £3,000 of cover. You choose what level to set this at, so make sure you know the value of what you want covered, and the insurer adjusts the cost of your quote accordingly.

But you need to make sure you know where and when you're protected. For example, not all tool insurance covers tools left in a van overnight or while they're in transit.

How to claim on tool insurance

Tell your insurer

Call or log in to your online account and head to the "Make a claim" section. They'll ask for details like the crime reference number (if applicable), the date of loss, type of claim and what's been taken. Supporting documents such as proof of loss or proof of purchase are also handy.

Your claim is assessed

For large claims you might need to add in more information along the way, but with smaller claims, you may be able to proceed quickly.

You get a decision

When your claim is settled, your insurer lets you know if it's been successful. If it has, this is when you get the cash.

Tool insurance FAQs

Do I need to keep all my receipts?

Having receipts - and tool serial numbers - to hand can seriously speed up a claim. However, insurers know it's not always possible - especially in claims for fire and flood - so it's not essential.

Are my tools covered in a van?

This is something you generally get to choose yourself when signing up. Getting your tools covered for overnight van storage generally costs a bit more, and the van needs to be securely locked.

Are my tools covered by home insurance?

You need to check this with your home insurance provider. Most won't cover tools for commercial use as standard, but there might be an option to add it to your cover.

What is tools in transit insurance?

Tools in transit insurance is there to cover your tools while they’re driven around or being loaded and unloaded from a vehicle.

There's also specialist van tools insurance available to cover you if your tools are lost, stolen, or damaged while in transit.

