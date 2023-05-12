Keep your tools inside overnight if possible. If you need to leave them in a van, make sure it's alarmed and your tools are out of sight when you're away from it.
Tool insurance is there to cover the cost of replacing your essential work gear in case it's lost or damaged through fire, flood or theft.
It lets you quickly replace the essentials you need to do your job, letting you get back to work fast.
Tool insurance is frequently included as part of a builders' insurance package, but you can also buy it as a stand-alone policy.
Tools typically covered include:
Handheld tools (brushes, saws, pliers, hammers, wrenches)
Power tools (drills, grinders, nail guns, sanders, pressure washers)
Plant equipment (rollers, lawnmowers, diggers, dump trucks)
As either a stand alone policy or as part of a wider business insurance package, tool insurance works protects your tools use up to a pre-arranged limit.
So, if it would cost you £3,000 to replace your essential work kit, you can take out £3,000 of cover. You choose what level to set this at, so make sure you know the value of what you want covered, and the insurer adjusts the cost of your quote accordingly.
But you need to make sure you know where and when you're protected. For example, not all tool insurance covers tools left in a van overnight or while they're in transit.
Keep your tools inside overnight if possible. If you need to leave them in a van, make sure it's alarmed and your tools are out of sight when you're away from it.
Put your address and phone number on your tools if possible in invisible/UV ink. This increases the chance of you getting them back.
Register the serial numbers of your tools with an online database like Tool Trace.
Security systems like smart CCTV cameras can let you keep an eye on your premises and tools from your phone.
Keep your tools inside overnight if possible. If you need to leave them in a van, make sure it's alarmed and your tools are out of sight when you're away from it.
Put your address and phone number on your tools if possible in invisible/UV ink. This increases the chance of you getting them back.
Register the serial numbers of your tools with an online database like Tool Trace.
Security systems like smart CCTV cameras can let you keep an eye on your premises and tools from your phone.
We qualify, quantify and offer insurance using data, analysis and technology, and we serve a wide range of business types — from dog walkers and dieticians, to landlords and locksmiths. Superscript is also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Having receipts - and tool serial numbers - to hand can seriously speed up a claim. However, insurers know it's not always possible - especially in claims for fire and flood - so it's not essential.
This is something you generally get to choose yourself when signing up. Getting your tools covered for overnight van storage generally costs a bit more, and the van needs to be securely locked.
You need to check this with your home insurance provider. Most won't cover tools for commercial use as standard, but there might be an option to add it to your cover.
Tools in transit insurance is there to cover your tools while they’re driven around or being loaded and unloaded from a vehicle.
There's also specialist van tools insurance available to cover you if your tools are lost, stolen, or damaged while in transit.
See what other sorts of insurance could be right for your business
Other business products you might need
It worked well for us
Excellent comparison site
Very easy to navigate around