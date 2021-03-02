If your business employs any staff members who are not family, you legally need employers' liability insurance.
It covers compensation to employees for illness, death or injury, caused by their work for you. It also covers associated legal costs, like solicitor's fees. You need it if you employ:
Permanent and temporary paid staff
Contracted, casual or seasonal staff
Labour-only subcontractors
Volunteers
Work experience placements
You need a minimum of £5 million cover, but most policies include £10 million. You can also get business insurance that includes employers' liability and other types of cover.
How to get the right cover
Use this comparison to get quotes for employers' liability insurance. You can then compare options to find the cover you need at the cheapest price.
Check the maximum cover options, as you may need a higher limit of cover if your employees are involved in high risk activities. For example, scaffolding or roofing work.
If you are unsure what cover you need, speak to a broker who can advise you.
It stands for Employer Reference Number, and is used by insurers to trace old employers' liability policies. You have to give this to your insurer when you take out cover. It can be found on your HMRC employer's welcome pack, or on copies of employees' P45 and P60 documents.
Employers' liability FAQs
How much does employers' liability cost?
It is based on how many employees you have, your turnover, and the type of business you run. The higher these things are, the more you will pay.
Does it cost to claim on employers' liability insurance?
No, you do not have to pay an excess to claim on your employers' liability insurance.
Do I need employers' liability if my staff are volunteers?
Yes, you need it if you have paid or voluntary staff, apprentices, or work experience placements.
What limit of cover should I get?
You are legally required to have at least £5 million, but you may need a higher limit. Speak to a broker if you are unsure what cover you need.
How long does an employers' liability policy last?
It usually lasts 12 months, with the option to renew at the end of the policy. Your insurer will contact you 30 days before your policy is due to end.
What if I do not have employers' liability insurance?
You will be breaking the law, and your business could be fined up to £2,500 for every day you do not have insurance.