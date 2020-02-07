Our guides can help you decide what to do with your endowment policy, whether to stick with it until it matures or cash it in early, and explain what you can expect from each one.
You can get a new endowment as an investment that includes life insurance. If you have one already, there are several ways you can get a payout. Here is everything you need to know about how they work.
Selling your endowment policy gets you a lump sum now. You could get more than if you cancel the policy, but less than if you wait until it matures. Here is how to decide what to do.
An overview of the possible tax issues associated with endowment policies.
You could get a cash lump sum now by selling your endowment policy. Here is how selling to a third party could make you more money than selling it back to your provider.