Pet insurance guides

Our guides offer tips on finding the right insurance for your pet, how to make a successful claim, and how to manage your policy.
If you want to take your pet with you overseas you should make sure they are properly insured. Here is how to find pet insurance that covers your pet abroad.Read More
If your pet is like one of the family you will want to make sure they are protected if they fall ill or go missing. Here is everything you need to know to find the best pet insurance policy.Read More
Pet insurance is critical for any pet owner, but how do you make sure it’s valid when you need to claim? Here’s everything you need to know about managing your pet cover.Read More
The coronavirus lockdown affects all areas of our lives - including our ability to walk our dogs. Use this calculator to find out how many laps of your garden you need to walk to give your pet the exercise they need.Read More
If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.Read More
If you have spent a lot of money on a pedigree dog or cat you will want the right insurance in place, especially as they can be more prone to illness than mixed breeds. Here is how to find the best cover for your pedigree pet.Read More
If your pet needs to see the vet or goes missing, claiming on your pet insurance can help cover the cost. Here is a step by step guide to making a successful claim.Read More
If you have more than one pet it can be cheaper and easier to insure them on the same policy. Here is how to get the right multi pet insurance for you.Read More
As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.Read More
Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.Read More
If you have a rare or unusual pet, finding the right pet insurance can be more difficult. Here is what you need to know to find the best exotic pet insurance.Read More
Keeping your pet healthy can cost you a lot, especially if you get a big vet bill. But if you need help paying, there are several ways you can get financial assistance towards veterinary bills.Read More