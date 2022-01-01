Insurance guides

If you have wedding insurance and something goes wrong on your big day, your policy is there to cover the cost. Here is how to claim on your wedding insurance policy.Read More
Your wedding could be one of the most expensive things you ever pay for, so it is worth having insurance in case something goes wrong. Here is how wedding insurance works.Read More
If you take out a whole of life insurance policy, you are almost guaranteed to get a payout when you die. Here is how it works and what types you can choose from.Read More
You may find it harder to get life insurance as you get older, but there are still policies available that could give you peace of mind. Here are your options if you are over 50.Read More
If you want to pay off a large debt when you die, a term life insurance policy could be for you. Here is what term life insurance is and how it works.Read More
Choosing the right policy depends on how long you need cover for, the payout amount and how you want it paid. Here is how to get the best life insurance policy for your needs.Read More
Critical illness cover can give you the peace of mind that you will receive a payout if you unexpectedly fall ill. Here is how to find the right critical illness policy for your needs.Read More
ASU and income protection both pay an income if you can't work, but choosing the right one is vital to protect your household finances. Here is how to choose the right cover for you.Read More
If you cycle regularly, getting the right insurance is vital to keep you and your bike protected. Here is everything you need to know about bike insurance.Read More
Health insurance does not always cover existing medical conditions or any you have had in recent years. Here is what cover you can get and how to find it.Read More
The right health insurance policy can give you fast access to private treatment if you are unwell or suffer an injury. Here is how to find health insurance that covers everything you need.Read More
You can still get health insurance as you get older, but it can be more expensive and difficult to find. Here is where to find it and how to cut the cost.Read More
Your home insurance gives you valuable financial protection against things like fire and theft, but you should not pay more than you have to for cover. Here is how to save on your policy.Read More
There are a lot of costs to consider when buying your first home, but buildings insurance is one you can’t ignore.Read More
If your home floods, the costs of repairing the damage can be huge, so it pays to have a home insurance policy that can cover the cost. Here is how to find a policy that can cover flooding.Read More
If your home suffers from subsidence, finding an insurance policy to protect your property can be tricky. Here is how to get cover if your property has experienced subsidence.Read More
If you own a property that will be left empty, you need a specialist home insurance policy to protect it. Here is how to cover your unoccupied home.Read More
You may be used to sorting out cover for your car, home, pet, gadgets and more, but have you forgotten to sort out the most important insurance?Read More
If you want to take your pet with you overseas you should make sure they are properly insured. Here is how to find pet insurance that covers your pet abroad.Read More
If your pet is like one of the family you will want to make sure they are protected if they fall ill or go missing. Here is everything you need to know to find the best pet insurance policy.Read More
Private health insurance can pay out for a range of treatments for illnesses and injuries. Here is how it works and what types you can get.Read More
If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.Read More
Losing someone is heart breaking, but a life insurance policy lessen any financial burdon the loss places on dependent family members. Here is how to deal with their life insurance claim.Read More
You could save money on your life insurance by making sure you have the right policy and level of cover. Here is how to get the right cover for the best price.Read More
Pet insurance is critical for any pet owner, but how do you make sure it’s valid when you need to claim? Here’s everything you need to know about managing your pet cover.Read More
Protecting your pet with a good insurance policy is a great way to help keep them healthy, but making a successful claim is not always guaranteed. Here are the exclusions to look out for.Read More
If you have a second home overseas, you need to make sure it is properly insured. Here is everything you need to know about insuring your holiday home.Read More
Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.Read More
If you have a problem in your home that needs fixing straight away, a home emergency policy can get you the help you need. Here is what home emergency cover can protect you against.Read More
Make sure your home is ready for the winter months by checking you have the right type of home insurance in place.Read More
If you are a student, you’ll likely have expensive belongings that you need to protect, whether you live in student halls or with friends. We explain how to get the right student home cover.Read More
Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.Read More
If your boiler breaks down you could be left without hot water and heating, as well as facing a huge repair bill. Here is how boiler cover can help you get it fixed without it costing the earth.Read More
Protecting your home with buildings insurance can save you a great deal of money if something goes wrong. If you’re wondering precisely what buildings insurance covers, this guide has the answers.Read More
A contents insurance policy will protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what home contents cover can protect you against.Read More
If your home is damaged or burgled it can cost thousands to put right, but your home insurance could cover the cost. Here is how to make a home insurance claim.Read More
If you're part of a couple you can sometimes save significant amount on your car insurance - this is how being married, in a civil partnership or even just cohabiting with a significant other can result in a cheaper car insurance quoteRead More
If you want to drive a car you do not own, you will still need cover in place. Here is how to make sure you are insured to drive someone else's car.Read More
If you have a car you do not drive, you cannot leave it off the road without either insuring it or applying for a SORN. Here is what you need to know about declaring your car off the road.Read More
We all need car insurance to drive, but with so much choice finding the right cover can be tricky. Understanding the basics is vital to finding the best policy.Read More
You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.Read More
Do you know all the rules around electric scooters for adults? And do you have the right electric scooter insurance in place? We’ll tell you everything you need to know.Read More
If you’re buying or selling a property, you might be encouraged to take out indemnity insurance. Indemnity insurance could protect you against some of the things that could go wrong with your property in the future.Read More
If you are a new taxi driver looking for cover, or a seasoned pro looking for the best policy, here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance.Read More
Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.Read More
Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.Read More
If you only need a car for a few days, taking out a short term insurance policy is an affordable and convenient option — here is how to find the best policy.Read More
Driving overseas can be a great way to travel, but you need to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Here is how to make sure you have the right insurance before you start your trip.Read More
Before you start learning to drive you will need to make sure you are covered when you practice on the roads. Here is what you need to know.Read More
Once you have car insurance you are financially protected when you drive on the roads, but you must keep it up to date. This guide explains how to renew your policy, upgrade your cover and tell your insurer about changes in your circumstances.Read More
Your car insurance is something you have to pay for, but there are plenty of things you can do to reduce your bill. Here are 10 top tips to cut the cost of your car insurance premiums.Read More
If your car has been damaged by flood water, you will need to contact your insurance company to see if they can cover the cost. Here is how to claim against flood damage.Read More
When you claim on your car insurance, you usually still need to pay some money yourself. This is called your excess. Here is everything you need to know about car insurance excess.Read More
You can pay extra for more features on your car insurance policy to tailor it to your needs, but are all worth the cost? Here is what you need to know to get a personalised level of cover.Read More
Your car insurance is there to protect you and your finances. You hope you never have to, but making a claim is a key part of having a policy. This is how to make a claim on your car insurance policy.Read More
Black box insurance can be a great way to keep your premiums down, especially if you are a new or young driver. Here is everything you need to know about how it works, and how to find the best policy.Read More
If your child has just started driving their insurance premiums will be sky-high. One way to help them pay less is to add them to your policy, but it comes with a number of risks.Read More
Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, a breakdown policy gives you peace of mind that help is at hand should something go wrong. Here is how breakdown cover works.Read More
The costs associated with dying are not a lot of fun to think about, but planning ahead could save you and your loved ones thousands when the time comes.Read More
If you want to be able to give financial security to your loved ones when you die, a life insurance policy could help. Here is how life insurance works.Read More
Taking out a critical illness policy can be expensive but could be worth it should you get seriously ill. Here is how to decide if you need it and what level of cover to choose.Read More
If you were unable to work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy, how long would your savings cover your living costs? Here is how income protection could support you.Read More
If one of your gadgets is lost, stolen or damaged, your insurance could help you cover the cost of replacing it. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your gadget insurance.Read More
Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.Read More
If you worry about the cost of replacing your gadgets if they are damaged or stolen, a gadget insurance policy could save you money. Here is how to decide if you need gadget insurance.Read More
Paying an excess for an insurance claim can be expensive, but there is a way to recover the cost. Here is what you need to know about excess insurance.Read More
If your gadget breaks or gets stolen, a specialist insurance policy can cover the cost of repair or a replacement. Here is how gadget insurance works and how to get the right cover.Read More
If you have more than one car at home, insuring them all on one policy is a great way to get a discount. Here is how you and your family could save with multi car insurance.Read More
Gap insurance can protect the value of your vehicle if you have an accident or it is stolen, but is it worth buying? Here is how to work out if gap insurance is right for you.Read More
If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.Read More
If you have spent a lot of money on a pedigree dog or cat you will want the right insurance in place, especially as they can be more prone to illness than mixed breeds. Here is how to find the best cover for your pedigree pet.Read More
If your pet needs to see the vet or goes missing, claiming on your pet insurance can help cover the cost. Here is a step by step guide to making a successful claim.Read More
If you have more than one pet it can be cheaper and easier to insure them on the same policy. Here is how to get the right multi pet insurance for you.Read More
As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.Read More
Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.Read More
If you couldn't work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy, you may need to support yourself financially for a long period of time. Here is how income protection could help.Read More
If you have bought a new car, a gap insurance policy can cover the loss in value if your vehicle is written off. Here is how gap insurance works.Read More
If you want to leave your family an income to live off when you die, rather than a lump sum of money, a family income benefit could be for you. Here is how it works.Read More
If you have to pay to make a claim, excess insurance could help you recover the cost. Here is how to make a claim on your excess insurance policy.Read More
Excess insurance can cut the cost of claiming on other policies and protect you from expensive hire car charges. But do you need it? Here is how to decide if it is right for you.Read More
If you have to stop working due to an accident, illness or redundancy, you should start your income protection claim as soon as possible. Here is what you need to do.Read More
If you have a rare or unusual pet, finding the right pet insurance can be more difficult. Here is what you need to know to find the best exotic pet insurance.Read More
Whether you are a sole trader or you own a large company, business insurance is a must. Here is why you need insurance and how to get the right cover.Read More
If you are diagnosed with a life changing condition, a successful critical illness claim can help take the financial strain off your recovery. Here is how to make a claim.Read More
If you become seriously ill, a critical illness policy could pay you a lump sum of money. Here is how it works and what it can cover you for.Read More
Have you heard about mortgage life insurance, but are uncertain what it is or how it works? Our guide can give you all the information you need to know.Read More
You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.Read More
If your business suffers a financial loss, your insurance could cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about making a claim on your business insurance.Read More
Business insurance is essential if you run your own company, and you could be breaking the law without it. Here is how business insurance works.Read More
Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.Read More
If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.Read More
As a landlord, it is important to get the right insurance to cover your property and legal responsibility to your tenants. Here is what you need to know about landlord insurance.Read More
Getting the right boiler insurance can cover the cost of replacing it if it breaks, and ensures your tenants are never without heating. Here is what you need to know about boiler cover.Read More
If you rely on your rental payments as income, you should consider insuring against your tenants failing to pay. Here is how rent guarantee insurance works and how to find cover.Read More
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.Read More
If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.Read More
Keeping your pet healthy can cost you a lot, especially if you get a big vet bill. But if you need help paying, there are several ways you can get financial assistance towards veterinary bills.Read More
Insurance is essential if you ride a motorcycle, but finding the right policy depends on the type of bike you ride and how you use it. Here is how to find the right motorbike insurance.Read More
The right motorbike insurance can cover the cost of repairing or replacing your bike if it is damaged or stolen, while riding without it is against the law. Here is what you need to know.Read More
Your health insurance could pay out if you need private medical treatment or an appointment. Here is how to claim and how much it costs.Read More