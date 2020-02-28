Insurance guides

Tax your car quickly and easily with our comprehensive guide. Learn how to pay car tax, check current rates, and understand exemptions in the UK.Read more
If you're part of a couple you can sometimes save significant amount on your car insurance - this is how being married, in a civil partnership or even just cohabiting with a significant other can result in a cheaper car insurance quoteRead more
Unexpectedly need to cancel your holiday? Our guide explains when travel insurance will cover you, what's included, and how to make a claim.Read more
Some car insurance companies are not listed on price comparison websites as they would rather people compared their overall package rather than just see who's cheapest. We've rounded up some of the top ones here.Read more
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead more
Do you know all the rules around electric scooters for adults? And do you have the right electric scooter insurance in place? We’ll tell you everything you need to know.Read more
Towing a caravan or trailer is a great British tradition. But, what laws should you know about to lug another vehicle on UK roads and do you need insurance?Read more
Find the ideal car insurance cover. Learn the difference between comprehensive, third-party, fire and theft, and third-party only cover with our guide.Read more
If you’re buying or selling a property, you might be encouraged to take out indemnity insurance. Indemnity insurance could protect you against some of the things that could go wrong with your property in the future.Read more
Planning to drive abroad? Understand car insurance for your own vehicle and secure smart car hire excess cover. Compare options and save with money.co.uk.Read more
If you only need a car for a few days, taking out a short term insurance policy is an affordable and convenient option — here is how to find the best policy.Read more
Concerned about learner driver insurance? Find out when you need cover, who needs to be insured, and what happens after you pass your test in our guide.Read more
Learn how to claim on your home insurance. Our guide covers the process, what you can claim for, common exclusions, and how long claims might take.Read more
Car damaged by water? Don't panic. Our guide explains what to do, how to claim on your insurance, and how to spot a flood-damaged car.Read more
Short-term van insurance can be a good option if you only need to insure a van for a short period of time. Here’s what you need to know.Read more
Adding your child to your car insurance? Learn the rules, avoid fronting, and find tips to get cheaper car insurance for young drivers. Compare quotes today!Read more
A SORN declaration tells the DVLA your car is off the road. Find out what you need to do, how to apply, and the rules you must follow.Read more
Find out what a no claims bonus is and how it can save you money on car insurance. Learn how to earn, protect, and transfer your NCB with our expert guide.Read more
Find the right business van insurance for your trade. Compare policies, cover levels, and costs to save money on your commercial van cover.Read more
Car insurance extras can help you get the cover you need. But are they worth the cost? Find out what car insurance add-ons are and if you need them.Read more
Car insurance excess explained simply. Find out how much excess you pay, if increasing it is worth it, and what happens if you can't afford it.Read more
Need to drive someone else's car? Learn about Driving Other Cars (DOC) cover, temporary cover and named driver options. Get insured with money.co.uk.Read more
Is parking on the pavement illegal in the UK? Get answers on where it's legal, what fines apply, and how to appeal, including potential bans.Read more
Find out what you need to know about driving after a stroke or TIA. We cover DVLA rules, driving assessments and getting the right car insurance.Read more
Is your MOT due? Get ready with our expert MOT checklist. Learn what to check, how much it costs, and what to do if your car fails.Read more
Is car remapping worth it? Learn about engine remapping for performance or economy, its impact on insurance and warranty, and expert tips in our guide.Read more
Unsure if your car has an immobiliser or alarm? We explain what Thatcham categories mean and how they could help you get cheaper car insurance.Read more
A first-time buyer's guide to buildings insurance. Find out what it is, why your mortgage lender needs it, and when to get cover.Read more
Thinking about private health insurance? Discover what it is, how it works, and what it covers in our comprehensive guide to UK health insurance.Read more
What does contents insurance cover? Find out what’s protected in a standard policy, what’s not, and how to get the right level of cover for your home.Read more
Our guide explains what second home insurance covers, why you need it, and how to find a policy that fits your needs. Compare quotes and save.Read more
Protect your home with buildings insurance. We explain what's covered, from fire and flood to leaks. Get the right cover for your property type here.Read more
Compare home emergency cover quotes to protect your home from sudden issues like boiler breakdowns and burst pipes. Get a free quote today.Read more
Don't know the difference between ASU and Income Protection? This guide breaks down what they are, what they cover, and which is right for you.Read more
Find out which life insurance policy is best for your needs. We explain the different types of cover and how to choose the right one for you.Read more
Find the right home cover for your home. We explain buildings vs contents insurance and what specialist policies, like unoccupied cover, are available.Read more
Get the lowdown on home insurance for students, including what's protected, whether you're covered by your parents, and how to get a quote.Read more
Can you get home insurance for a house with subsidence? We explain what you need to know about subsidence cover, claims, and higher excesses.Read more
Don't let a pre-existing condition stop you from getting private healthcare. Our guide explains how to get health insurance that covers you.Read more
Unsure if you need legal cover for your car insurance? We explain what motor legal protection is, what it covers and if it's worth adding to your policy.Read more
Find out how to get health insurance for older people. We explain what’s covered and how to find a policy that fits you and your budget.Read more
Extended warranties can protect your appliances, but are they worth it? Find out what's covered and how they differ from appliance insurance.Read more