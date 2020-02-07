You do not need to accept all credit card charges and could get hundreds of pounds back. Here are the fees you could get back and how to get a refund.Read More
As the banking sector serves up yet another scandal, we show you how to claim compensation if you were mis-sold credit card protection and identity insurance.Read More
Remember to remove all the unwanted text before sending the letter.Read More
Thanks to an FSA ruling, mortgage customers can now ask their lender to refund a portion of their mortgage exit fees if the amount they had to pay was greater than the fee stated in their original contract. We explain how to make a claim.Read More