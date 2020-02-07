If you are choosing to or have been asked to take annual leave during lockdown, check out money.co.uk's guide to keeping entertained at home
Your holiday is a time to relax and concentrate on enjoying yourself, so let us help take the stress out of preparing for your trip. Here's everything you need to do before you jet off.
Now that your holiday is booked, it is time to sort out your finances to make sure your trip abroad is as enjoyable as possible. Here is what to prepare before you jet off.
Whether you go on holiday to top up your tan or broaden your horizons, make sure that money worries do not get in the way of your trip. We spoke to over 2,000 British travellers to find out the biggest rip-offs so you can avoid them and focus on having a great time.
If you have been left stranded at the airport, you could claim compensation from the airline. Here are your rights if your flight is delayed.
Travelling overseas with an allergy can be a worry, but you can still enjoy a stress and reaction-free holiday. Here's what you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy abroad.
Did you know that the way in which you book your holiday can have a dramatic effect on whether you're protected if something goes wrong? We show you how to make sure you get to go on your holiday one way or another!
We explain everything you need to know about strike actions; from what to do if your flight is cancelled to making a refund claim.