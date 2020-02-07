Complaint & refund guides

Whether you braved the sales on Black Friday, or are holding out for bigger bargains in the lead up to Christmas it is vital you know your refund rights:
If your mobile phone, internet, landline or digital TV provider doesn't give you the service you expect, you'll want to get things sorted as soon as possible. Here's how to escalate things if they won't help.
If you are left out of pocket or are mistreated by your bank or insurer you may want to complain. Here is how to get your complaint heard.
If you have been harassed, publicly embarrassed or treated unfairly or unreasonably by a debt collector or a bailiff you are entitled to complain.
You do not need to accept all credit card charges and could get hundreds of pounds back. Here are the fees you could get back and how to get a refund.
Remember to remove all the unwanted text before sending the letter.
Thanks to an FSA ruling, mortgage customers can now ask their lender to refund a portion of their mortgage exit fees if the amount they had to pay was greater than the fee stated in their original contract. We explain how to make a claim.
Remember to delete the appropriate information before sending the letter.
As the banking sector serves up yet another scandal, we show you how to claim compensation if you were mis-sold credit card protection and identity insurance.
Knowing what consumer protection you have can be a big help with getting your money back from unwanted items. We take a closer look at your legal rights to a refund.
You could claim a refund if something goes wrong when you spend on your debit, prepaid or credit card. Here's how the Chargeback scheme can get your money back from your bank.
If you have been refused a refund for faulty or unwanted goods you are not alone. Here are your rights to help get your money back if a company is refusing to give you a refund.