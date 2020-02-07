The government are rolling out a host of changes to the benefit system centred on a Universal Credit that incorporates a host of existing benefits. Here's how the plans could affect your finances.
You could benefit from the expansion on the Warm Home Discount Scheme this year meaning there'll be no reason to fret about the rising cost of heating. We look at how not to miss out if you're eligible.
Disability can mean both a drop in your income and an increase in the cost of living. This guide sets out how to claim disability benefits for help with your day-to-day costs.
Could the Help to Work scheme help you out of long-term unemployment, or do you have other options? Here's what you need to know.
We explain how to find out what financial assistance you're entitled to, and how to claim the benefits you're owed.
Child Benefit rules have changed and you may now need to pay back some or even all of your benefit to the taxman. We examine how the changes affect you and if there is anything you can do to keep your Child Benefit.
When the time comes to renew your tax credits, you need to make sure HMRC have their facts straight or you could get caught out. Here is what you need to do and why.