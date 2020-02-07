<Guides

What is Universal Credit?

The government are rolling out a host of changes to the benefit system centred on a Universal Credit that incorporates a host of existing benefits. Here's how the plans could affect your finances.

The Warm Home Discount Scheme: are you missing out on £140?

You could benefit from the expansion on the Warm Home Discount Scheme this year meaning there'll be no reason to fret about the rising cost of heating. We look at how not to miss out if you're eligible.

Claiming disability benefits & financial support

Disability can mean both a drop in your income and an increase in the cost of living. This guide sets out how to claim disability benefits for help with your day-to-day costs.

Help to Work scheme: 2 minute guide

Could the Help to Work scheme help you out of long-term unemployment, or do you have other options? Here's what you need to know.

What benefits are you entitled to?

We explain how to find out what financial assistance you're entitled to, and how to claim the benefits you're owed.

What do the Child Benefit changes mean for your finances?

Child Benefit rules have changed and you may now need to pay back some or even all of your benefit to the taxman. We examine how the changes affect you and if there is anything you can do to keep your Child Benefit.

Living with disabilities: What help is available?

Your tax credit renewal questions answered

When the time comes to renew your tax credits, you need to make sure HMRC have their facts straight or you could get caught out. Here is what you need to do and why.