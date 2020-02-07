<Business Insurance

How to compare public and employer's liability insurance

1

Tell us about your business

Simply enter information about what you need covered. By providing accurate information we can help signpost the right public and employer's liability insurance for your business.

2

Compare your options

A cheap public and employer's liability insurance deal might catch your eye however to ensure that you're best protected check the terms of the cover to ensure that it matches your business needs.

3

Apply and save

Monthly or annual payment is an option however you can typically get a cheaper public and employer's liability insurance policy by paying up front. Once you'd decided on the supplier you want simply apply for the cover.

Why do you need public and employers' liability cover?

Public liability insurance is essential for any business, because it covers expensive claims made against you if third parties are injured by your work.

For example, if a passer-by is hurt or their property is damaged by your work tools.

You may also be legally required to get employers' liability cover if you employ:

  • Permanent and temporary paid staff

  • Contracted, casual or seasonal staff

  • Labour-only subcontractors

  • Interns or apprentices

  • Volunteers

  • Work experience placements

Here is more information about what insurance your business needs

How does cover work?

  • Public liability insurance covers injury, illness and death of third parties, or damage to their property. It only covers claims where you are at fault, like not keeping your business premises tidy, which causes a customer to trip over.

  • Employers' liability insurance covers injury, illness and the death of your employees while they are at work. You are legally required to have at least £5 million worth of cover if you have paid or voluntary staff working for you.

While you can get separate cover for public and employers' liability, it is usually cheaper to get a combined policy.

Here are the different types of business insurance explained

How to find the right policy

The right policy for you is one that offers the cover you need at the cheapest price. Use this comparison to get as many online quotes as possible to find the best policy.

Most policies offer £10 million cover for employers' liability, but you can choose different limits of cover for public liability. Insurers offer limits between £1 million and £5 million; what you need depends on how high risk your business activities are.

If you are unsure what level of cover is best for you, use this comparison to contact an insurance broker who can help you work out what you need.

Public and employers' liability FAQs

