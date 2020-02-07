Find builders insurance

How to find the right builders' insurance

Tell us about your business - Start a quote by answering some simple questions about your business, Superscript will build you a quote tailored to the needs of your business.

Review your limits - It's important to ensure the cover offered is the best fit for the insurance your business needs, check your covers and their limits meet your needs.

Buy online - Once you've reviewed the details simply complete your purchase for business insurance by monthly subscription. You’ll get your insurance documents in less than 10 minutes.

What do you need to cover?

Builders' insurance policies usually cover:

Public liability which covers the cost of claims made by third parties if your business accidentally causes death, injury or damage to property.

Employers' liability which protects your company against compensation claims made by your employees if they suffer illness or injury as a result of their work.

Business equipment if it gets lost, stolen or damaged.

Decide what you want to cover and then get quotes. Check which quotes offer the protection your business needs to help you choose the right policy.

How big is your business?

If your business is of a certain size, you may need a specialist builders' insurance policy. For example, you may need a specialist policy if your business:

turns over more than a certain amount e.g. over three million a year

employs more than a specific number of people e.g. more than 15 employees.

Each quote will have different conditions. Carefully check the terms and conditions to figure out if the size of your business will affect your policy.

Are there any exclusions?

Builders' insurance policies usually come with exclusions and conditions, including:

Health and safety provisions : Your policy could be invalid If your insurer finds your business failed to meet health and safety standards before an incident.

Pollution : Your insurer will not cover damage caused by pollution or contamination.

Deliberate actions: Your business will not be covered if it has been found that harm was intentionally caused.

Check your quotes carefully to find out what's excluded. This will help you find the right policy and decrease the risk of surprise bills if something went wrong.