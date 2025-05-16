<Meet the team
Kyle Eaton

Kyle Eaton

Contributing writer

About the Author

Kyle joined the money.co.uk team in 2023 and he is writer specialising in finance for small businesses. He has a long history both of writing and working in financial services.

Before joining money.co.uk, Kyle spent 10 years at the Financial Ombudsman Service. During his time there he worked across a range of product areas, resolving complaints in insurance, banking and investments before moving into the communications team. He was able to direct his passion for consumer fairness and an ambition to prevent complaints arising in the first place, tailoring comms and project work to fit with his overall value of doing the right thing with a keen interest in the small and medium-enterprises (SME) area.

His determination to make financial services simple and fairer for all, including the most vulnerable in our society, is something Kyle brings to his writing at money.co.uk. Coupled with his passion for helping small businesses, Kyle likes to talk about financial products in a simple way - providing clear information to enable readers to decide what's right for them or their business.

In his spare time, Kyle is a creative writer and author of a regular blog on his personal website.

Expertise

  • Small businesses

  • SME finance

Featured in News

Articles by Kyle Eaton

Do I need a business bank account for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?

Find out whether you need a separate business bank account to meet Making Tax Digital requirements.

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Making Tax Digital (MTD) deadlines: key dates and timeline

Find out when HMRC reporting is changing and the key deadlines, so you can prepare for Making Tax Digital.

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How to sign up for Making Tax Digital: a simple step-by-step guide

Discover how to sign up for Making Tax Digital with clear steps and key requirements.

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Who's exempt from Making Tax Digital? Your MTD exemptions guide

Find out if you qualify for a Making Tax Digital exemption. Learn which exemptions apply and how to check whether your situation meets HMRC’s criteria.

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Making Tax Digital penalties: what businesses should know for 2026 and beyond...

Learn how the digital tax system applies fines and penalties, and the steps you can take to avoid unexpected charges.

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Making Tax Digital for Income Tax: your step-by-step guide to MTD

Learn how to keep digital records, send updates and stay HMRC-compliant with this straightforward walkthrough of Making Tax Digital.

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Making Tax Digital compatible software: what you need to know

Learn how to choose MTD-ready software and compare options for digital tax reporting using compatible tools.

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VAT returns explained: complete guide for UK small businesses

Learn how to stay compliant with HMRC, file VAT returns accurately, avoid penalties and manage VAT with confidence using this practical guide.

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What is a limited company? A simple guide for UK entrepreneurs

Find out how a limited company can protect your personal assets, provide tax advantages, and enhance your business’s credibility.

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What is a sole trader? A no-nonsense guide to getting started

Thinking of starting a business? Learn how to take full control, manage your taxes, and keep things simple with this straightforward guide to being a sole trader.

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Corporate credit cards: what they are and how they work

Learn how corporate credit cards can help you streamline business expenses, control spending and support your company’s financial operations.

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How do card machines work? A step-by-step guide for SMEs

Take card payments with confidence. This guide explains the process, costs and machine types to help you find the best fit for your small business.

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Card payments explained: a complete guide for small businesses

Learn how card transactions work and the types you might encounter when setting up your business for hassle-free sales.

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What is the cheapest way to accept card payments in the UK?

Discover the most affordable ways to process card payments for your business. Save on fees with these flexible, easy-to-understand solutions.

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What is budgeting in business and why is it important?

Discover how budgeting helps manage business finances to ensure long-term success

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How to refinance a business loan: a simple step-by-step guide

Discover how to simplify debt management by securing better loan terms for your business. Follow these key steps to improve cash flow and save money.

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VAT loans: a practical guide for UK businesses

Need help with your VAT bill? Short-term VAT loans can cover essential tax payments and keep your business on track.

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What is a revolving credit facility and how does it work in the UK?

Discover what a revolving credit facility is, how it works, and how it can help manage cash flow for your business.

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Cash flow loans: the ultimate guide for small businesses in the UK

Learn how cash flow loans can help your business bridge financial gaps. Discover how they work, their benefits, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

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How much money do you need to start a business in the UK in 2026?

Learn the key expenses to consider when launching a business, from registration fees to equipment costs, and how to budget effectively for success.

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How to start an online business from scratch in 7 simple steps

Discover how to launch a thriving online business with expert guidance on planning, branding, marketing and growing your operation.

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12 mistakes to avoid when starting a business in 2026

Avoid common pitfalls that could hinder your startup’s success. Learn key strategies to navigate challenges and set your business on the path to growth.

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How to validate your startup business idea in 5 easy steps

Learn how to test your startup idea, assess market demand and refine your product with simple strategies to increase your chances of success

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30 easy business ideas to start from home in 2026

Explore simple and innovative home-based business ideas for 2026. Discover practical ideas that fit your skills and lifestyle.

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How to come up with a great business idea that works for you

Generate unique business ideas with these practical strategies. Includes tips for identifying problems, using your knowledge and observing market trends.

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7 key differences between personal and business credit cards

Discover the features that set personal and business credit cards apart, and how to choose the right one for your needs.

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How to build business credit in 5 quick and easy steps

Learn how to improve business credit with effective strategies that help boost your score and increase your chances of securing better financing options.

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How to use a business credit card: essential tips and best practices

Make the most out of your business credit card with expert tips on managing expenses, boosting cash flow and building credit for financial success.

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Do sole traders need a business bank account?

Learn the benefits and drawbacks of opening a business bank account as a sole trader and decide if it's the right choice for your financial needs.

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The top seven small business trends to watch in 2025

Discover the seven small business trends in the UK for 2025, including green incentives, digital tax changes, and artificial intelligence.

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7 need-to-know legal requirements for sole traders

Understand key legal obligations for sole traders, from tax registration to record-keeping, to keep your business compliant and running smoothly.

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9 essential legal requirements for starting your business

Learn key requirements for starting your business, including choosing a structure and tax obligations, to ensure you're trading legally.

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Corporation tax in the UK: What businesses need to know

Learn how to calculate and reduce your corporation tax bill. This guide provides all the tips on allowances and reliefs you need.

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Financial year-end: essential checklist for small businesses

The end of the financial year can be stressful, but you can reduce the pressure by organising your business affairs in advance.

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Six tips for small business success during the holiday rush

The chaos of the holiday season has the potential to boost your business profits and help build a loyal customer base for the new year.

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UK business licence guide: does your company need a licence?

Find out if your business needs a UK licence. This guide covers all the requirements and licence types and explains how to apply and stay compliant.

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When to register your business in the UK

Discover when to register your UK business as a sole trader or limited company with this straightforward guide to the key requirements.

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7 tips for choosing the perfect business name

Get the know-how to create a standout company name. Discover how to craft a name that’s memorable, consistent and ideal for your business.

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How to use AI safely and responsibly in your business

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers businesses a range of efficient ways of working, but it’s not entirely risk free.

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How to register a business name in the UK in 7 easy steps

Learn how to register a business name in the UK with our simple step-by-step guide.

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What do the new workers’ rights proposals mean for your business?

The government recently published draft legislation outlining proposed changes to the Employment Rights Bill. Here's how it might impact your business.

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Debt financing explained: is it the right choice for your business?

Explore our guide to debt financing for small businesses and whether it’s right for you. Learn about its benefits, drawbacks and top funding sources.

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Startup funding: 10 realistic ways to raise money for your business

Discover 10 effective ways to fund your business, including loans, investors, crowdfunding, and grants, with insights to help you choose the best option.

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Venture capital for startups and small businesses explained

Discover how venture capital can fuel your startup’s growth. Our guide offers key insights and tips to help you create a winning pitch.

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Peer-to-peer lending: what business owners need to know

Learn how peer-to-peer (P2P) lending can benefit your small business, with key insights into the application process, interest rates, and more.

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Equity crowdfunding for startups: what it is and how it works

Explore equity crowdfunding with our comprehensive guide. Uncover its benefits, risks and potential to help your business with investor support.

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Debt vs equity financing: key differences for small businesses

Discover the differences between debt and equity financing. This guide outlines pros and cons, helping small businesses choose the best path for growth.

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The pros and cons of using your own money to start a business

Self-funding allows you to maintain control of your business and avoid debt, but there are downsides, too, as this guide explains.

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What business expenses can self-employed people claim?

If you’re self-employed you may be able to offset business expenses as part of your tax returns.

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What does the 2024 budget mean for your small business?

The first Labour budget in 14 years has been unveiled by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Here’s what it means for small businesses.

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How to get a startup business loan with no money: expert guide

Getting a startup loan with no money or revenue can be difficult, but there are options for businesses with strong business plans.

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Are business loan repayments tax-deductible in the UK?

Business loan repayments can impact your monthly cash flow. Learn whether they are tax-deductible and how it affects your return.

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6 ways the Autumn Budget could impact small businesses

Labour’s long-awaited first budget is coming up and rumours are circulating about what might be announced for small businesses.

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What is an unsecured business loan and how does it work?

Unsecured business loans can help finance your business without you needing to offer anything up as security to get one – here’s what you need to know.

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Start Up Loans: everything you need to know

A government-backed Start Up Loan can be a great way to get your new business up and running. Here’s everything you need to know.

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How AI can boost small business growth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool that’s here to stay - so how can you use it to help fuel growth for your business?

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How SMEs can tackle late invoices with the new Fair Payment Code

Unpaid invoices and the time it takes to chase late payments puts a heavy burden on small businesses - the new Fair Payment Code aims to help.

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How to do market research for a small business in 7 simple steps

Whether you’re a startup, launching a fresh product or just want to improve, market research connects you with your customers. Here’s how to do it.

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How The Bank Of England Base Rate Could Impact Your Small Business

The base rate is set by the Bank of England and affects borrowing and interest rates. Here’s what you need to know about how it could impact your business.

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What Flexible Working Rules Mean For Your Small Business

Employee rights and business obligations change all the time. How do the flexible working rules affect your small business? What might change under Labour?

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What Is An Umbrella Company And Should I Be Using One?

Umbrella companies can take the complexity and admin out of pay and tax if you’re a contractor or a freelancer. We look at the pros and cons of using one.

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How To Keep Your High Street Business Safe

Running a high street business is unpredictable at the best of times, but what steps can you take to keep your business safe from unforeseen events?

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Five Ways Your Business Can Make The Most Of The Summer Bank Holiday

Depending on your type of business, August can be a quiet month. Here are five tips to make the most of the bank holiday and maximise the opportunities it brings.

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The Tried And Tested Financial Products Loved By Successful Businesses

We surveyed 522 successful small business owners on what financial products they use to help make their businesses thrive.

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What The King’s Speech Means For Your Business

The King has delivered the first King’s Speech for the new Labour government. Here's what it means for your small business.

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What Does A New Labour Government Mean For Your Small Business?

Labour has won a landslide victory in the 2024 UK general election. Let’s take a deeper look at what they’re offering SMEs.

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How To Find The Confidence To Run A Business

Starting and running a business takes dedication and self-belief - but how easy is that if you’re lacking confidence?

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Five Ways SMEs Can Prepare For The Upcoming General Election

Following a week of party manifesto launches, we take a look at what’s on offer for small businesses

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How To Be An Ally During Pride Month And Beyond

Pride Month is once again upon us and there are many ways small businesses can demonstrate their allyship.

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Bank Holidays Vs Small Businesses

Bank holidays are welcomed by many, but they can have their downsides too. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of bank holidays for small businesses.

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Five Reasons Why Networking Works

Networking events can feel daunting for small business owners - but the benefits far outweigh any social awkwardness that you might feel towards them.

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SMEs And The Difficulty Accessing Finance

Access to cash is one of the most talked about issues amongst small businesses. But what’s the issue and what’s being done about it?

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Alternative Ways to Fund Your Business

If you’re looking to start a new business or grow your existing business, it’s easy to immediately think about the more traditional means to fund your plan. But did you know there are many alternative options available too?

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Dealing With Stress As A Small Business Owner

The symptoms of stress can be both obvious and subtle, so as a small business owner it's important to be able to spot the signs and take the necessary time to look after yourself.

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Apprenticeships And Small Businesses - The Pros And Cons

Offering apprenticeships in your small business can benefit both your company and young workers in many ways, but it’s important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages.

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Five Tips To Help You Prepare For The End Of The Tax Year

Taking the time to organise your business’s finances and affairs at the end of the financial year can help you spring into 2024/25 with confidence.

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Five Ways To Help Recession-proof Your Business

Recessions aren’t good news for anybody, least of all businesses, but there are some things you can do to help make sure your business is in the strongest position for when one comes along.

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How To Find Help For Your Business

Navigating the often complex and rarely straightforward path to a successful business is filled with potential pitfalls, but there is help out there as I explain here.

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Five Unique Business Benefits Of A Leap Year

Leap years give way to a host of traditions and superstitions. But they could also offer some benefits for your business too.

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Five Events Your Business Should Look Out For In 2024

Having a sense of what’s coming up in 2024 could help you to plan and mitigate against any significant disruption to your business.

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How to start a side hustle in 2025 (and actually make money)

Looking to earn extra income in your spare time? Find out how to choose the right idea and turn your skills into something profitable.

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When should you apply for a business credit card? Key timing tips

Discover the perfect time to apply for a business credit card and improve your chances of being accepted. Learn about the process and why it’s vital for small businesses.

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How New Tax Rules Could Impact Your Side Hustle Profits

New side hustle tax rules mean it’s very important to keep a clear record of any additional income.

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How to get funding for a new business idea

Discover seven steps you need to follow to secure funding for your startup, from testing your idea to picking the right finance option.

Where yo look for the money you need

How to employ someone

If your business becomes successful enough, or you need a hand to get it started, you will need to think about employing staff to help out. But how do you pay them, what responsibilities do you have, and how much does it cost to employ someone?

What you need to check for

How do I get my money back if a company goes bust?

There are legal rights in place for consumers if a business closes down. Find out what they are and how they protect you and your money.

Who you need to call first

Dealing with debt - where to start

Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.

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Can business debt affect your personal finances and credit score?

If you have a poor business credit file, it may negatively impact your personal credit score. We examine whether you could be affected.

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