Kyle Eaton

Kyle joined the money.co.uk team in 2023 and he is writer specialising in finance for small businesses. He has a long history both of writing and working in financial services.
Before joining money.co.uk, Kyle spent 10 years at the Financial Ombudsman Service. During his time there he worked across a range of product areas, resolving complaints in insurance, banking and investments before moving into the communications team. He was able to direct his passion for consumer fairness and an ambition to prevent complaints arising in the first place, tailoring comms and project work to fit with his overall value of doing the right thing with a keen interest in the small and medium-enterprises (SME) area.
His determination to make financial services simple and fairer for all, including the most vulnerable in our society, is something Kyle brings to his writing at money.co.uk. Coupled with his passion for helping small businesses, Kyle likes to talk about financial products in a simple way - providing clear information to enable readers to decide what's right for them or their business.
In his spare time, Kyle is a creative writer and author of a regular blog on his personal website.
Small businesses
SME finance
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Discover the most affordable ways to process card payments for your business. Save on fees with these flexible, easy-to-understand solutions.Read More
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Learn how to improve business credit with effective strategies that help boost your score and increase your chances of securing better financing options.Read More
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The chaos of the holiday season has the potential to boost your business profits and help build a loyal customer base for the new year.Read More
Find out if your business needs a UK licence. This guide covers all the requirements and licence types and explains how to apply and stay compliant.Read More
Discover when to register your UK business as a sole trader or limited company with this straightforward guide to the key requirements.Read More
Get the know-how to create a standout company name. Discover how to craft a name that’s memorable, consistent and ideal for your business.Read More
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Learn how to register a business name in the UK with our simple step-by-step guide.Read More
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Discover 10 effective ways to fund your business, including loans, investors, crowdfunding, and grants, with insights to help you choose the best option.Read More
Discover how venture capital can fuel your startup’s growth. Our guide offers key insights and tips to help you create a winning pitch.Read More
Learn how peer-to-peer (P2P) lending can benefit your small business, with key insights into the application process, interest rates, and more.Read More
Explore equity crowdfunding with our comprehensive guide. Uncover its benefits, risks and potential to help your business with investor support.Read More
Discover the differences between debt and equity financing. This guide outlines pros and cons, helping small businesses choose the best path for growth.Read More
Self-funding allows you to maintain control of your business and avoid debt, but there are downsides, too, as this guide explains.Read More
If you’re self-employed you may be able to offset business expenses as part of your tax returns.Read More
The first Labour budget in 14 years has been unveiled by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Here’s what it means for small businesses.Read More
Getting a startup loan with no money or revenue can be difficult, but there are options for businesses with strong business plans.Read More
Business loan repayments can impact your monthly cash flow. Learn whether they are tax-deductible and how it affects your return.Read More
Labour’s long-awaited first budget is coming up and rumours are circulating about what might be announced for small businesses.Read More
Unsecured business loans can help finance your business without you needing to offer anything up as security to get one – here’s what you need to know.Read More
A government-backed Start Up Loan can be a great way to get your new business up and running. Here’s everything you need to know.Read More
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool that’s here to stay - so how can you use it to help fuel growth for your business?Read More
Unpaid invoices and the time it takes to chase late payments puts a heavy burden on small businesses - the new Fair Payment Code aims to help.Read More
Whether you’re a startup, launching a fresh product or just want to improve, market research connects you with your customers. Here’s how to do it.Read More
The base rate is set by the Bank of England and affects borrowing and interest rates. Here’s what you need to know about how it could impact your business.Read More
Employee rights and business obligations change all the time. How do the flexible working rules affect your small business? What might change under Labour?Read More
Umbrella companies can take the complexity and admin out of pay and tax if you’re a contractor or a freelancer. We look at the pros and cons of using one.Read More
Running a high street business is unpredictable at the best of times, but what steps can you take to keep your business safe from unforeseen events?Read More
Depending on your type of business, August can be a quiet month. Here are five tips to make the most of the bank holiday and maximise the opportunities it brings.Read More
We surveyed 522 successful small business owners on what financial products they use to help make their businesses thrive.Read More
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Starting and running a business takes dedication and self-belief - but how easy is that if you’re lacking confidence?Read More
Following a week of party manifesto launches, we take a look at what’s on offer for small businessesRead More
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Networking events can feel daunting for small business owners - but the benefits far outweigh any social awkwardness that you might feel towards them.Read More
Access to cash is one of the most talked about issues amongst small businesses. But what’s the issue and what’s being done about it?Read More
If you’re looking to start a new business or grow your existing business, it’s easy to immediately think about the more traditional means to fund your plan. But did you know there are many alternative options available too?Read More
The symptoms of stress can be both obvious and subtle, so as a small business owner it's important to be able to spot the signs and take the necessary time to look after yourself.Read More
Offering apprenticeships in your small business can benefit both your company and young workers in many ways, but it’s important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages.Read More
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Leap years give way to a host of traditions and superstitions. But they could also offer some benefits for your business too.Read more
Having a sense of what’s coming up in 2024 could help you to plan and mitigate against any significant disruption to your business.Read more
Looking to earn extra income in your spare time? Find out how to choose the right idea and turn your skills into something profitable.Read More
Discover the perfect time to apply for a business credit card and improve your chances of being accepted. Learn about the process and why it’s vital for small businesses.Read more
New side hustle tax rules mean it’s very important to keep a clear record of any additional income.Read more
Discover seven steps you need to follow to secure funding for your startup, from testing your idea to picking the right finance option.Where yo look for the money you need
If your business becomes successful enough, or you need a hand to get it started, you will need to think about employing staff to help out. But how do you pay them, what responsibilities do you have, and how much does it cost to employ someone?What you need to check for
There are legal rights in place for consumers if a business closes down. Find out what they are and how they protect you and your money.Who you need to call first
Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.Read more
If you have a poor business credit file, it may negatively impact your personal credit score. We examine whether you could be affected.Read more