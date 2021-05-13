From Arizona to Sweden: Here are the towns you can actually buy

It’s one of Netflix’ most successful series that scooped all the awards after its final season launched. Schitt’s Creek, the laugh-out-loud sitcom that sees a family of newly broke millionaires forced to live in their one remaining asset – a backwater town they bought as a joke.
So, if you found yourself up schitt creek - without a paddle in sight – where would you go?
The mortgage experts at money.co.uk have compiled a guide revealing the most and least expensive towns currently on the market for sale.
Looking to buy your own town?
Whether you are considering purchasing a small village or something more modest, our mortgage comparison tool will help you find the right mortgage deal for you.
Price: £680,000
Photo credit: Love Property
A snip at a mere £680,000, Pearce was once home to one of the richest gold mines in all of Arizona. It was founded in 1895 and attracted adventurers seeking their fortunes. When the bounty dried up though, Pearce was left abandoned. Featuring original store façades, a working blacksmith shop (thank goodness) and airy living quarters - it’s yours for the taking.
Price: £1.2 million
Photo credit: Southby's Realty
This whopping 58-acre western movie ranch is just waiting to be snapped up. On the market with Sotheby's International, the town of Gabriella is thought to be the largest and most authentic western town in New Mexico. Complete with 1880s saloon, log cabin, dance hall and old-time barber shop. Want to help preserve a slice of America’s old west history? This one’s for you.
Price: £1.5 million
Photo credit: Country Living
This entire Welsh village with its wooded forest and a stunning mountain range is on the market for a cool £1.5 million. It’s the perfect investment for outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to its idyllic walking routes, canoeing opportunities, and the peaceful foothills of the Cader Idris mountains. While some of the desolate buildings are in need of work, this only gives the new owners a chance to put their own stamp on them.
Price: £1.6 million
Photo credit: Idealista
A charming village in the north of Spain surrounded by fields, forests, mountains and with sought-after views of the Picos de Europa mountain range. Renovated between 1995 and 2004, El Mortorio consists of 12 individual buildings, of which eight are rural cottages, as well as a traditional granary and more than 20 building plots. It’s been up for sale for more than two years – surely there’s a deal to be had.
Price: £1.9 million
Photo credit: Love Property
The Nevada-bordering desert town of Niptin is back on the market for the second time in five years. For the sale price, the buyer will acquire 80 acres of land, which includes a general store, a haberdashery, a cafe and a hotel. There's also a trailer park, schoolhouse, haybarn and a number of art exhibits with links to the renowned Burning Man festival.
Price: £5.4 million
Photo credit: Love Property
Located in the heart of New Zealand, Mellonsfolly Ranch sits on more than 900 acres of land surrounded by rolling hills. Not just home to luxurious accommodation, the ranch is guaranteed to take you back to the Wild West with its 1860s frontier town replica. Built in 2006, it's currently operating as a boutique hotel.
Price: £6.1 million
Photo credit: Christies Real Estate
It boasts a hefty price tag, but this extensive settlement encompasses around 59 sprawling acres and is home to 70 buildings, from picturesque residences to a hotel, preschool, restaurant, church and gym. According to the listing, the annual turnover of the village was between $3.4 million (£2.5 million) and $3.9 million (£2.8 million) in 2019, plus Sätra Brunn has also been bottling its natural spring water since 2015, so the lucky buyer could end up with a very lucrative (and hydrating) side hustle.
If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.
To discover the towns available to buy across the world, we scoured actual listings on credible real estate sources such as Christies Real Estate, Sotheby’s Realty, Idealista and property website Love Property