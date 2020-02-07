What are my mortgage options when moving home?

If you cannot port your existing mortgage when you buy your new home, you need to get an Agreement in Principle from another lender that offers home mover mortgage deals.

If you decide to take out a new mortgage when you move house, you can often choose a new deal with the same lender; this is known as a product transfer and only counts as new lending if you need a bigger loan (or further advance).

However, you will generally get a better deal by remortgaging with a rival lender.

When comparing moving house mortgages, it is important to consider the total cost, including fees and charges for exiting your current mortgage and setting up a new deal. Even if a remortgage deal offers a much lower interest rate, it may still cost you more overall due to the charges you have to pay to switch.

You also need to consider factors including the type of interest rate - fixed, tracker or discount - and the terms of the new deal, such as how long you have to keep it before you can switch again without incurring penalties.