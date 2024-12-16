About us | money.co.uk

We can help you to take control of your finances.
Whether you’re looking for personal or business financial products, our goal is to guide you through your most important financial decisions with confidence.
Inception
money.co.uk launched and quickly became one of the fastest growing price comparison sites in the UK, offering 100s of financial products and guides to help people make confident financial decisions.
Acquisition
An exciting year for money.co.uk as it becomes part of the Zoopla family. This means we join Uswitch - UK's leading site for switching home services - and other brands as part of ZPG Ltd.
Growth
RVU then acquires Confused.com, a market-leading insurance comparison brand to, which strengthens its mission to help UK customers find the deal that works for them financially and beyond.
Our comparison platform is completely free to use and we encourage everyone to use it for research and apply for products with confidence.
We work with some of the biggest UK brands offering offering a wide range of financial products at competitive rates for our users.
We’re passionate about helping people and businesses to make confident financial decisions, so we’ve written hundreds of helpful guides, insights and case studies.
We’ve been around for nearly two decades and a lot has happened during that time, but our commitment to supporting our customers hasn't changed.
“Recently, we’ve seen more consumers and business owners turning to online channels to research their options in the face of significant, but everyday financial problems. Therefore, we’re continuing to invest in our experience to make sure you can always make informed decisions. Leave the heavy lifting to us, so you can focus on running your business or meeting your personal financial goals.”
Decades of experience in the financial sector
Regularly featured in the national and regional press
Clear and impartial insights to help you make confident financial decisions
Owned and managed by Dot Zinc Limited, money.co.uk is classed as a credit broker for consumer credit products, not a lender. Dot Zinc Limited (4093922) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered under number 415689.
money.co.uk is a free financial comparison platform that allows you to compare thousands of financial products. We offer tools and filters to help you find what you're looking for, so you can make informed financial decisions. Find out more about how our website works.
The FCA is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services, and we're required to give you this information to help you decide whether our services are right for you. Information on the money.co.uk website is for general information purposes only and shouldn't be seen as financial advice or a recommendation to purchase any product or service.
If you're unsure about which product or service to choose, we suggest you seek independent professional advice before purchasing it via our website. We make every effort to ensure that the information published is correct and up to date, but we can't guarantee its complete accuracy or reliability. Except in the case of death or personal injury caused by Dot Zinc's negligence, we can't accept liability for any inaccuracies or any loss incurred as a result.
We offer many different types of insurance through a range of insurers, brokers, and a third party aggregator. You won't get advice or a recommendation from us, but we may ask some questions or provide links to narrow down the selection of products and details that are shown. You will then need to make your own choice about how to proceed.
You won't have to pay a fee for our services.
The editorial team creates content directly for our customers, so they are always at the centre of every decision. Our aim is to be as accurate and up to date as we can, approachable and unbiased - as we will never write content that’s been swayed by commercial objectives.
Find out more about our editorial policy.
Contact us at press@money.co.uk.
We're here to help. Please see our complaints procedure on how to raise a complaint. We're covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). You may be entitled to compensation from the scheme if we can't meet our obligations. This depends on the type of business and the circumstances of the claim.
Further information about compensation scheme arrangements is available from the FSCS.
For customer service enquiries, please email customerservice@money.co.uk. Opening Hours: 9.45am to 4.30pm / Monday to Friday. Or visit our contact us page for more ways to get in touch.
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website