About us | money.co.uk

Regulatory information

About our credit services

Owned and managed by Dot Zinc Limited, money.co.uk is classed as a credit broker for consumer credit products, not a lender. Dot Zinc Limited (4093922) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered under number 415689.

money.co.uk is a free financial comparison platform that allows you to compare thousands of financial products. We offer tools and filters to help you find what you're looking for, so you can make informed financial decisions. Find out more about how our website works.

The FCA is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services, and we're required to give you this information to help you decide whether our services are right for you. Information on the money.co.uk website is for general information purposes only and shouldn't be seen as financial advice or a recommendation to purchase any product or service.

If you're unsure about which product or service to choose, we suggest you seek independent professional advice before purchasing it via our website. We make every effort to ensure that the information published is correct and up to date, but we can't guarantee its complete accuracy or reliability. Except in the case of death or personal injury caused by Dot Zinc's negligence, we can't accept liability for any inaccuracies or any loss incurred as a result.

About our insurance services

We offer many different types of insurance through a range of insurers, brokers, and a third party aggregator. You won't get advice or a recommendation from us, but we may ask some questions or provide links to narrow down the selection of products and details that are shown. You will then need to make your own choice about how to proceed.

You won't have to pay a fee for our services.

Our editorial policy

The editorial team creates content directly for our customers, so they are always at the centre of every decision. Our aim is to be as accurate and up to date as we can, approachable and unbiased - as we will never write content that’s been swayed by commercial objectives.

Find out more about our editorial policy.

Contact us

Have a press query?

Contact us at press@money.co.uk.

Have a complaint about money.co.uk?

We're here to help. Please see our complaints procedure on how to raise a complaint. We're covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). You may be entitled to compensation from the scheme if we can't meet our obligations. This depends on the type of business and the circumstances of the claim.

Further information about compensation scheme arrangements is available from the FSCS.

Have a question or want to contact us?

For customer service enquiries, please email customerservice@money.co.uk. Opening Hours: 9.45am to 4.30pm / Monday to Friday. O r visit our contact us page for more ways to get in touch.