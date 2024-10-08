Last updated: 8 October, 2024

What are we doing?

To help us make money.co.uk a positive place for everyone, we've been using the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone.

The guidelines have three levels of accessibility (A, AA and AAA). We’ve chosen Level A as the target for the money.co.uk website.

How are we doing?

We're working hard on the money.co.uk website over the next 12 months to achieve our goal of Level A accessibility. We monitor the website regularly for issues, but if you do find any problems, please get in touch.

Let us know what you think

If you enjoyed using money.co.uk or if you had trouble with any part of it, please get in touch. We'd like to hear from you by emailing us at customerservices@money.co.uk.